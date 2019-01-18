US soldier dies from wounds suffered in Afghanistan combat

A U.S. Army Ranger has died from wounds suffered in an attack in Afghanistan last week, marking the first U.S. military death in Afghanistan this year.

Interested in Afghanistan? Add Afghanistan as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Afghanistan news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Sgt. Cameron A. Meddock, 26, of Spearman, Texas, died Thursday at the U.S. military hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, as a result of injuries sustained from small arms fire during combat on Jan. 13, 2019, in Jawand District, Badghis Province, Afghanistan.

Meddock was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Meddock was on his second deployment to Afghanistan, he had enlisted in the Army in November 2014

Meddock's death marks the first U.S. military fatality in Afghanistan this year. There are currently about 14,000 U.S. military forces in Afghanistan mostly advising and assisting the Afghan military in its fight against the Taliban and an ISIS affiliate.

However, some units, like the Army's elite 75th Ranger Battalion, are involved in counter-terrorism operations.

“Sergeant Cameron Meddock is one of America’s precious Sons. The entire Nation should strive to emulate the Warrior, Patriot and Husband that Cameron was. The 75th Ranger Regiment will forever honor Sergeant Cameron Meddock and his family will forever be a member of our Ranger family,” said Col. Brandon Tegtmeier, commander of the 75th Ranger Regiment.

Meddock enlisted in the U.S. Army in November 2014. He completed One Station Unit Training as an infantryman, the Basic Airborne Course and the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1, Fort Benning, Georgia.

Meddock was assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment where he served as a machine gunner, automatic rifleman, gun team leader and most recently as a fire team leader.

His awards included the Purple Heart, Joint-Service Commendation for Combat, Army Achievement Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and NATO Medal.

His decorations included the Ranger Tab, Parachutists Badge, Expert Infantryman’s Badge, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, and the Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge for a Rifle.