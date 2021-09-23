US special envoy to Haiti resigns in protest over deportations

Daniel Foote called the Biden administration removals "inhumane."

Mariam Khan
September 23, 2021, 1:46 PM
3 min read

The U.S. special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned in protest over the Biden administration deportations of Haitians from the southern border, calling them "inhumane."

"Ambassador Daniel Foote, who had been serving as Special Envoy for Haiti since July 22, 2021, submitted his resignation to Secretary Blinken yesterday. We thank Ambassador Foote for his service in this role," a State Department spokesman told ABC News on Thursday.

In his resignation letter, Foote said, "our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Top Stories

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

Brian Laundrie search presses on: Live updates

22 minutes ago

Convicted killers in millionaire's love triangle murder case maintain innocence

3 hours ago

COVID-19 live updates: Hospitalizations reach all-time high in this US state for 2021

1 hour ago

Dad of 3 girls killed in New Zealand says he's forgiven wife

1 hour ago

Top Stories

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for limited population

Sep 22, 8:44 PM

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster could come by end of week

Sep 22, 9:20 PM

Convicted killers in millionaire's love triangle murder case maintain innocence

3 hours ago

Top Stories

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for limited population

Sep 22, 8:44 PM

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster could come by end of week

Sep 22, 9:20 PM

Top Stories

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for limited population

Sep 22, 8:44 PM

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster could come by end of week

Sep 22, 9:20 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events