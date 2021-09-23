US special envoy to Haiti resigns in protest over deportations

The U.S. special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned in protest over the Biden administration deportations of Haitians from the southern border, calling them "inhumane."

"Ambassador Daniel Foote, who had been serving as Special Envoy for Haiti since July 22, 2021, submitted his resignation to Secretary Blinken yesterday. We thank Ambassador Foote for his service in this role," a State Department spokesman told ABC News on Thursday.

In his resignation letter, Foote said, "our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed."

