US strikes Houthis in Yemen again after Biden vowed to continue attacks

The White House said the U.S. struck missile launchers ready to fire Friday.

The White House on Friday announced that the U.S. conducted more strikes against Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen Friday morning.

"This morning, U.S. forces conducted three successful self-defense strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. This is the fourth preemptive action that the U.S. military has taken in the past week against Houthi missile launchers that were ready to launch attacks -- -in this case, anti-ship missiles," spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the daily press briefing.

The strikes come a day after President Joe Biden said that the U.S. military actions were not deterring the Houthis from attacks in the region, but that he would continue ordering the airstrikes.

President Joe Biden departs the White House for North Carolina, in Washington, Jan. 18, 2024. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Kirby told ABC's Karen Travers that the previous U.S. strikes have had "good effects on degrading some of these Houthi capabilities. They still have some offensive capability and we're going to keep taking the actions we believe we need to take to defend ourselves."

Houthi fighters and tribesmen stage a rally against the U.S. and the U.K. strikes on Houthi-run military sites near Sanaa, Yemen, Jan. 14, 2024. AP

Travers pressed Kirby on what he meant Thursday about the U.S. having "additional options available" to take concerning the Houthis, but he did not reveal what that could look like, other than being of the "military realm."

"The Houthis need to stop these attacks," he said. "They can make that choice. Clearly, they've made opposite choices. So, we have choices to make, too. And -- and we have options available to us as well. We'll continue to explore those options. Clearly, one of the options that we are and will continue to take are in the military realm as needed."