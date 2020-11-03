Utah 2020 election results

The state has six electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

November 3, 2020
Utah, along with four other states, held predominantly mail-in elections before the pandemic. The state started implementing the majority vote-by-mail system in 2012.

State Significance

Utah is one of the most Republican states in the country. It has voted for the Republican nominee for the last five decades.

