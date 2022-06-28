Utah 2022 primary election results

Most of the attention is on the Senate race.

Utah voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for the Senate, House and state legislature. Polls close at 10 p.m. ET.

Every registered voter received a ballot by mail. Voter ID is required at the polls. In Utah, the Republican primaries are closed and Democratic primaries are semi-closed.

State Significance

Utah is a solidly red state and most of the attention in Tuesday's primary will be on the Senate race in the state.

Incumbent Sen. Mike Lee faces two challengers who are effectively anti-Trump Republicans: former state House Rep. Becky Edwards and businesswoman Ally Isom.

The winner will face former CIA officer Evan McMullin, who is running as an independent with an unusual endorsement from the state Democratic Party. No Democrats are running in the Senate primary.