Utah 2024 primary results
Polls close at 8 p.m. on Super Tuesday.
Utah will hold its presidential primary for both Democratic and Republican candidates on Super Tuesday, March 5.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
The state allowed early in-person voting from Feb. 20 until March 1.
Absentee ballots needed to be postmarked by March 4 or placed in an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day for it to be counted.
State significance
Utah has 540 delegates in the Republican presidential primary; there are 30 Democratic delegates.
The state has four congressional districts up for grabs in November. A Senate seat will be decided after Republican Sen. Mitt Romney announced last year that he would not seek a second term.
Republican Gov. Spencer Cox is also up for reelection.
Utah has six electoral college votes.