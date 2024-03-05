Utah 2024 primary results

Utah will hold its presidential primary for both Democratic and Republican candidates on Super Tuesday, March 5.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The state allowed early in-person voting from Feb. 20 until March 1.

Absentee ballots needed to be postmarked by March 4 or placed in an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day for it to be counted.

State significance

Utah has 540 delegates in the Republican presidential primary; there are 30 Democratic delegates.

The state has four congressional districts up for grabs in November. A Senate seat will be decided after Republican Sen. Mitt Romney announced last year that he would not seek a second term.

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox is also up for reelection.

Utah has six electoral college votes.