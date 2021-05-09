Vaccinations are the 'end game' to the COVID-19 crisis in India: Fauci

Dramatically ramping up COVID-19 vaccinations is key to ending the crisis in India, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC's "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"The endgame of this all, George, is going to be to get people vaccinated," Fauci said Sunday.

"India is the largest vaccine-producing country in the world. They've got to get their resources," Fauci continued. "That's the reason why other countries need to chip in to be able to get either supplies for the Indians to make their own vaccines."

India is currently experiencing a devastating surge of COVID-19 with record-breaking cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The country's health care system is teetering on the edge of collapse as hospitals are overcrowded and much-needed medical supplies, especially oxygen, are in low supply.

Last week, the U.S. government began sending multiple air shipments of aid to India totaling over $100 million. Non-profit and private sector organizations also began sending emergency supplies.

Fauci also told Stephanopoulos that he has been in communication with his counterparts in India over the last several days, urging them to open more field hospitals and implement more stringent shutdowns.

"I have advised them in the past that you really need to do that, you got to shut down," Fauci said. "I believe several of the Indian states have already done that. But you need to break the chain of transmission and one of the ways to do that is to shut down."

