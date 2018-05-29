Who is Valerie Jarrett?

Former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, faced racist remarks on Tuesday in a tweet from “Roseanne” sitcom star Roseanne Barr.

Before the tweet was taken down, Barr said Jarrett who is African-American, was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes" -- "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

Barr has since apologized, her agency has dropped her as a client and in a tweet, Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of Disney, announced that her show was canceled. ABC television group and ABC News are both owned by Disney.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," the president of ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey said in a statement.

Jarrett first became familiar with the Obama’s when she hired former first lady Michelle Obama at Chicago City Hall when she was a young lawyer.

Jarrett served as an early mentor to future President Obama when he first became involved in politics. She was a key adviser during his presidential campaign before joining him in office as a top aide.

She was one of the longest-serving advisers during the Obama administration and chaired such committees as the White House Council on Women and Girls and the White House Task Force to Protect Students from Sexual Assault.

ABC News

Jarrett has occasionally weighed in on topics such as President Trump’s plan to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and advocating for the protection of individuals enrolled in the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program.