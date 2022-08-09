Vermont 2022 primary election results

For the first time, state voters are almost certain to send a woman to Congress.

Vermont voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for governor, Senate, House of Representatives and the state legislature. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

As of Monday, just under 46,000 mail ballots had been returned in the state.

Voters fill the polling booths in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 6, 2012. Toby Talbot/AP, FILE

State Significance

Vermont's senior senator, Patrick Leahy, is retiring after nearly 50 years in office. Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, the state's only congressman, is running for Leahy's seat and is viewed by many as the heir apparent.

Separately, for the first time in history, Vermont voters are almost certain to send a woman to Congress -- making it the last in the nation to break the streak.

The top two candidates in the Democratic primary race to replace Welch are Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and state Sen. Becca Balint. Gray is seen as the establishment candidate, backed by former Vermont governor and former Democratic National Committee chair Howard Dean, while Balint is an openly gay progressive who is backed by Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.