A fiery moment between Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, has now been memorialized on a sticker.

The Sanders campaign announced their “I Wrote the Damn Bill” sticker during the Democratic Debate on Tuesday night.

The accessory came after Sanders and Ryan debated over Medicare-for-All.

Don't tell me what's in Medicare for All. I wrote the damn bill! #DemDebate



Make a contribution and get our sticker now --> https://t.co/cGNDyKXZ5k — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 31, 2019

Ryan asked whether Sanders could guarantee that benefits of Medicare-for-All for union members, who he said would lose their private health care, would be as good as the benefits that their representatives fought to negotiate.

Sanders replied that the benefits would be better because of the comprehensiveness of Medicare-for-All, before Ryan cut him off.

“You don’t know that, Bernie,” Ryan interjected.

“I do know it. I wrote the damn bill,” Sanders shot back, to roaring applause.

Supporters can purchase the sticker by donating any amount of money to the Sanders campaign. The average contribution for the sticker is $9.57, according to his campaign.