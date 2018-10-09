"The View" hosts discussed on Tuesday how Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court will play out in the midterm elections, and if the president's comments at the swearing-in ceremony turned the event into a political rally.

Meghan McCain said that while Kavanaugh's confirmation "has galvanized people on both sides," she echoed Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell's belief that "this is a gift to Republicans."

"Every Republican seat is now way up," McCain said, adding that the midterm elections are coming up and citing polls now leaning in favor of GOP candidates. "There have been real-life ramifications."

She continued, saying she would have withdrawn support for Kavanaugh "the second" the first accusation was publicized and said she'd have gone with her first choice, Amy Coney Barrett.

Kavanaugh was accused of sexual misconduct by three women. Christine Blasey Ford was the first to come forward, alleging he sexually assaulted her at a party when he was 17. Her claims spurred two emotional hearings in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, then an FBI investigation. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.

The Senate voted on Saturday 50-48 to confirm Kavanaugh. He was sworn in at his home later that evening, and then on Monday night, a second swearing-in ceremony was broadcast on TV with President Donald Trump.

ABC

"I do think for conservative women, we are being asked questions right now that are very hard to answer, in a lot of different ways," McCain said. She added that the ceremony, "optically... was tone deaf."

She also commented on those calling for former Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota to return to the Senate after resigning in 2017 amid sexual misconduct claims. Franken was accused of forcibly kissing radio host Leeann Tweeden during a 2006 USO tour, and he also took a photo with her while she slept where he appeared to have his hands on her breasts. He resigned less than a month later.

"This is where things get tricky," she said of whether Franken's case is a double standard. "As a conservative woman... the problem with all of this ... is that the goal post keeps getting moved. We need to know if it means Al Franken is allowed to come back."

Yvette Nicole Brown, who joined the table as a guest co-host, said those allegations stuck to Franken, unlike Kavanaugh.

"No one else is Teflon, but [Kavanaugh] is Teflon!" she said.

"He got sworn in on Saturday, they did this little dog and pony show so [Trump] could trot out his guy," Brown continued. "It's, like, the gloating of it bothered me — but on the backs of women in this nation who are suffering."

Sunny Hostin supported Brown's take: "He turned a Supreme Court confirmation into a political rally! ... To see him talk politically at a Supreme Court swearing-in ceremony is so beyond the pale — so inappropriate, it hurt me to watch."

