'The View's' Sunny Hostin says Bernie Sanders has to be 'challenged on a lot of his positions' Bernie Sanders won the Nevada caucuses with 47% of votes.

With Bernie Sanders fresh off another victory in Nevada, "The View" co-hosts questioned if the presidential candidate's momentum would continue as Super Tuesday nears.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain weighed in Monday on Sanders' ability to win over U.S. voters when compared to his fellow Democratic candidates after winning two out of the three contests so far.

"People keep trying to get everybody worried. This is three races," Goldberg said. "The first two may or may not carry a lot of weight particularly with voters of color."

"The View" co-hosts discuss Sen. Bernie Sanders' Nevada win, Feb. 24, 2020. Lou Rocco/ABC

"Iowa's such a cluster it doesn't matter," McCain said of Iowa's delayed results, which were due to issues with a voting app the state had used. "I think we're all over Iowa. Look, [Bernie Sanders] won big [in Nevada] and he won with basically every demographic except people over 65."

"This is a lot like Trump to me. It's like the outside populous fringe candidate. There are so many moderates running that they're fracturing the moderate...candidates," McCain continued. "Right now, I think it's Bernie's to lose."

Behar pointed out that Sanders appeals to young voters because he's shown support for climate change, student loan forgiveness and abortion rights.

"I can understand why he's popular with young people. I think that his rage and his anger is appealing to people," Behar said. "He's getting them excited because they're raging and angry also. So, it all is working for him."

But Behar said there are still questions for which his fellow candidates need to demand answers, and called on the other Democratic contenders to ask how he'd pay for his proposals.

Hostin was just as skeptical as the other co-hosts, and noted that if the past is any indication of how 2020 will turn out, Sanders might win the Democratic vote.

"If you look at the past, if [Bernie Sander] wins South Carolina, I think he's the presumptive nominee," said Hostin. "There's just no question about it."

"This is Bernie's to lose at this point. But, I also think he also got [to get] this coalition together because people are so angry at establishment politicians," Hostin continued. "They're so angry at the grid lock that exists in [Washington] D.C., but Bernie hasn't really been that effective in D.C."

"I think he needs to be questioned on his record. He has to be challenged on a lot of his votes, he's gotta be challenged on a lot of his positions and I think we're gonna see that tomorrow because they're all going to attack the front-runner," Hostin said, referring to Tuesday's Democratic debate in South Carolina.

At the last Democratic debate in Nevada, many presidential candidates took aim at former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Rahm Emanuel, the former chief of staff for Barack Obama, told "The View" co-hosts Monday that he believes Democratic candidates missed a big opportunity to peg Sanders on a number of issues and called the debate "amateur hour."

“Two years ago, one of the worst mass shootings in American history is in Vegas and nobody brings up his vote on assault weapons," Emanuel said. "Where did Bernie Sanders have his heart attack? Did anybody ask him… 'Did you use Medicare or your government-provided Senate health care plan?'"

"You let your emotions about Bloomberg putting $400 million down cloud [these issues]," Emanuel continued. "You go and attack Bloomberg, who’s not on the ballot, and the guy that’s the front-runner, you don’t try to grab the coat tails and pull him back."

