Vindman retiring from military citing 'campaign of bullying' and 'retaliation' directed by Trump Vindman was a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry into Trump's actions.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry, said in a tweet Wednesday he is retiring from the U.S. Army after more than 21 years of military service, saying his future "will forever be limited" due to political retaliation.

"Today I officially requested retirement from the US Army, an organization I love. My family and I look forward to the next chapter of our lives," Vindman said.

The news was first reported by CNN.

Vindman's attorney Amb. David Pressman said in a statement obtained by ABC News that his client has endured a "campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation" and that "he was bullied by the President and his proxies" since his November testimony in House impeachment hearings.

"Through a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation, the President of the United States attempted to force LTC Vindman to choose: Between adhering to the law or pleasing a President. Between honoring his oath or protecting his career. Between protecting his promotion or the promotion of his fellow soldiers," the statement read.

Pressman added that Vindman's "patriotism has cost him his career."

Key Impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman has been removed from White House job on Feb. 7, 2020, but remains active duty in the military. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE

Trump fired Vindman as the top expert on Ukraine on the National Security Council in February following the Senate trial, along with his twin brother who was serving at the White House as an NSC lawyer.

Top military leaders, including Esper, have said that Vindman would be protected from retaliation after he transitioned from the White House back to the Pentagon, but some Democratic lawmakers believed that he was still being targeted.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois announced just last week that she would block Senate confirmation of 1,123 senior U.S. Armed Forces promotions until she received assurance that Vindman's promotion wouldn't be blocked.

During his dramatic impeachment hearing testimony, Vindman, an immigrant from Ukraine, said that he reported his concerns out of a "sense of duty."

The decorated officer recalled his father's decision to leave the Soviet Union for the U.S. and said he did not fear telling the truth.

"Dad, I'm sitting here today in the U.S. Capitol, talking to our elected professionals, is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family," Vindman said in November.

"Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth," he said.