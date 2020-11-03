Virginia 2020 election results The state has 13 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters in Virginia head to the polls on Nov. 3. There are 13 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

Early in-person and absentee voting were offered in the state. On Election Day, polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

State Significance

The Old Dominion State was once regarded as a pivotal battleground, but Virginia has grown increasingly Democratic following the 2016 election, a trend that is likely to continue four years later.

Following Hillary Clinton’s sweep across the most populated areas of the state in 2016, Democrats flipped both chambers of the state legislature and rode a "blue wave" across its congressional districts in the 2018 midterm elections that contributed to Nancy Pelosi’s return as House speaker.

Incumbent Sen. Mark Warner is expected to clinch a third term, while a slew of Democrats running in congressional races across the state are largely favored to continue this campaign cycle’s "blue wave."

