Virginia 2022 primary election results

The state's 11 House seats are on the ballot.

Virginia voters head to the polls on Tuesday in primary elections for the House of Representatives.

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

State significance

Virginia's 11 U.S. House seats are on the ballot, including some that could impact which party controls the chamber after November's general election.

The contests are the first after congressional redistricting based on the 2020 census results.

For example, whoever wins the Republican primary in the 2nd Congressional District will face off against two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in a competitive race, with the newly drawn maps making Luria's area less Democratic-leaning.

Rep. Elaine Luria listens during a House Select Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., June 9, 2022. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Former President Donald Trump has not endorsed any GOP candidate in the 2nd District.

Candidates in that Republican primary include state Sen. Jen Kiggans, who served on the same Navy ship with Luria; high school football coach Jarome Bell, who has made far-right claims about the 2020 elections; and businessman Tommy Altman, who was endorsed by former Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who himself was recently defeated in a Republican primary in North Carolina.