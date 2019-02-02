Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam does not intend to resign after the discovery of a a racist yearbook photo, defying calls from his own party to step down, a source close to Northam told ABC News.

The photo, which was revealed on Friday, shows two men, one in a Ku Klux Klan robe and another in blackface, on Northam's medical school yearbook page in 1984. Northam graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School.

The source told ABC News that the governor will not resign, "period."

“He will serve out his term.”

The source, who requested not to be named because of the sensitivity of the situation, adds that Northam is telling associates that it is not him in the photo. The governor has also been calling friends from medical school in an attempt to identify the men, the source added.

Eastern Virginia Medical School via AP

The Democratic Party of Virginia said in a statement Saturday that Northam should step down immediately and be replaced by Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

"We made the decision to let Governor Northam do the correct thing and resign this morning - we have gotten word he will not do so this morning. We stand with Democrats across Virginia and the country calling him to immediately resign. He no longer has our confidence or our support. Governor Northam must end this chapter immediately, step down, and let Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax heal Virginia's wounds and move us forward. We can think of no better person than Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to do so," the statement said.

Full statement demanding that Governor Northam resign immediately. pic.twitter.com/XEf0H6HvOf — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) February 2, 2019

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, also a Democrat, also called on Northam to step down.

"This is a reprehensible picture that is deeply disappointing and I know must come with pain beyond what many of us can even understand," Cooper said in a statement released Saturday. "Resignation is the only way forward.”

Northam's office did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment Saturday.

Late Friday, Northam, 59, had taken a different stance. He apologized and said that he was in the photo. He did not mention resignation then, either.

Steve Helber/AP, FILE

"Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive. I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now," Northam said in a statement. "This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment."

He did not specify on Friday whether he was the person photographed in the KKK robe or the one in blackface.

Eastern Virginia Medical School issued another statement on Saturday, condemning the racist imagery of the photo.

“We share the outrage, alarm and sadness voiced by our alumni, the press and many on social media regarding the picture published in the 1984 student yearbook. The picture is shockingly abhorrent and absolutely antithetical to the principles, morals and values we hold and espouse of our educational and research institution and our professions. Racism and discrimination in any form is not acceptable," the statement said.

Virginia has become an key battleground state for U.S. elections. It is a consistent swing state for presidential elections. Northam was elected in 2017, besting former Republican Party Chairman Ed Gillespie.

High-profile Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, campaigned for Northam in 2017.

On Saturday morning, Biden joined the chorus of prominent Democrats and potential 2020 presidential candidates in calling for Northam to resign.

There is no place for racism in America. Governor Northam has lost all moral authority and should resign immediately, Justin Fairfax is the leader Virginia needs now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 2, 2019

"There is no place for racism in America. Governor Northam has lost all moral authority and should resign immediately, Justin Fairfax is the leader Virginia needs now," Biden tweeted.

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris had also supported Northam, tweeting when he won: "Congratulations to @RalphNortham and his team for showing that Virginia won’t stand for hatred and bigotry." On Friday she called for him to resign.

Gina Raimondo, the head of the Democratic Governors Association and Governor of Rhode Island, also called for Northam to resign. "It is time for Gov. Northam to resign and allow Lt. Gov. Fairfax to lead Virginia forward."

ABC News' John Verhovek contributed to this report.