"I really feel that this is a moment for us to come together," he said.

With three days until Election Day in Virginia's pivotal legislative races, Gov. Glenn Youngkin believes the state can "lead" on rather than "fight" about abortion if enough Republicans take office to enact a 15-week ban with exceptions, he said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

Virginia is a battleground on the issue this year as the southern-most state that hasn't widely banned or restricted abortion access since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

"It's one of the most divisive topics across Virginia," Youngkin told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

But, he argued, his stance -- a ban on the procedure after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and saving the life of the mother -- could be a compromise. Current law bans abortions after 26 weeks.

"I really feel that this is a moment for us to come together around reasonable limits," Youngkin said.

Abortion rights advocates and Democrats in Virginia have also heavily campaigned on the possibility of Republican-led restrictions, should the party take control of the Legislature.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.