Virginia senator among hundreds trapped overnight in snowstorm traffic jam

Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted Tuesday that he was among the hundreds of people trapped overnight in a miles-long traffic jam on Interstate 95 in Virginia following a multi-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

Kaine tweeted that he’d started his usual commute to the Capitol at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon and 19 hours later, he and other Virginians were still stuck in the traffic backup following a heavy snowstorm.

A crash involving six tractor-trailers was first reported by the Virginia Department of Transportation at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Since then, drivers were stranded across a 48-mile stretch of highway as authorities work to clear the traffic.

The giant traffic jam came amid a snowstorm that shut down much of the Washington area, creating hazardous travel conditions.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted Tuesday morning that his team has worked throughout the night to respond. An emergency message has been sent out to drivers trying to connect them with assistance.

VDOT said on Twitter that Interstate 95 remained shut down and "Travel is expected to remain hazardous for most of the day."