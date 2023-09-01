Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Kaine Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

VIVEK RAMASWAMY & SEN. TIM KAINE SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK WITH GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS”
Vivek Ramaswamy
(R) Presidential Candidate
Exclusive
Sen. Tim Kaine
(D) Virginia
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Susan Page
USA Today Washington Bureau Chief
Reihan Salam
Manhattan Institute President
The Atlantic Contributing Writer
Heidi Przybyla
Politico National Investigative Correspondent
Plus, ABC News chief global affairs correspondent and “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz speaks with three Gold Star family members of Marines who were killed in the Abbey Gate bombing during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago, and ABC News chief meteorologist and climate unit managing editor Ginger Zee takes a look back at how climate change became a divisive political issue and what it means for the 2024 election.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.