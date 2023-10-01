Rep. Mike Lawler said the stopgap bill was "the only responsible thing."

New York Rep. Mike Lawler on Sunday said the temporary funding bill passed by Congress this weekend to avert a shutdown was the "only responsible thing to do" while the House's Republican majority keeps working on longer-term bills to keep the federal government open.

Appearing on ABC's "This Week," Lawler, stressed the importance of bipartisan support for bills, emphasizing that reforming the system “takes time”.

“To shut down the government would inflict pain on the American people and it would hurt a already fragile economy because Bidenomics has failed,” he told co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

A more moderate member of the GOP conference, Lawler also blasted "mealy mouthed" and "duplicitous" colleague Matt Gaetz's pledge to try and oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week for backing the stopgap legislation, which funds the government through mid-November.

Gaetz said in his own "This Week" appearance that he would be "relentless" in seeking McCarthy's removal for backing that bill.Lawler told Karl that such a move would be "destructive for the country."

“He's going to delay the ability to complete that work [on spending bills] over the next 45 days,” Lawler said of Gaetz. “And just like he and some of my colleagues did during the past three weeks, they delayed the process by voting down the rules, violating our conference rules.”

He went on to blame Gaetz for the short-term bipartisan agreement, which lacked the funding to combat the current surge at the border and failed to address further aid to Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

“That is not the fault of Kevin McCarthy,” Lawler said. “That's the fault of Matt Gaetz.”

Karl pointed out that 90 Republicans voted against McCarthy’s bill, indicating a lack of confidence in the House Speaker.

“How many Republicans will join Gaetz in that motion to vacate?” Karl asked.

“I don't think that was a lack of confidence in the Speaker's leadership,” Lawler responded, further emphasizing the need for teamwork to pass long-term legislation.

Karl then turned to potential Democrats who could join Gaetz in his efforts to oust McCarthy, which Lawler said would “torpedo” efforts to secure the border and reduce spending. The Congressman stressed the need for immigration reform in his home state of New York, claiming the Senate, led by Democrat Chuck Schumer, has done nothing to combat the problem.

“This will all be torpedoed by one person who wants to put a motion to vacate for personal political reasons and undermine the will of the conference and the American people who elected a Republican majority to govern it,” he said.