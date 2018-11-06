Voter help hotline busiest in decades with concerns, polling place issues

Interested in Midterm Elections? Add Midterm Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Midterm Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Volunteers at the Election Protection headquarters of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law have told ABC News they have been fielding non-stop calls from voters across the country over the past several weeks.

Troubled voter registrations in Georgia. Voting machine problems in Texas. Suspicious mailers circulating in Florida. Confusion over ID requirements in North Dakota. These are some of the issues volunteers said they hear voters are facing when ABC News spoke with them last week.

"Thousands of people calling," said Laura Grace who manages the call center. "We've had twice as many calls so far than we had in 2014. We're seeing a big increase in voters that want help to vote."

Legal advocates at this nonpartisan nonprofit say the nationwide call volume is a telltale sign of just how much more complicated and confusing voting has become since dozens of states enacted new restrictions after the last midterms.

"We have more than 4,000 lawyers this election cycle helping answer phones," said Kristin Clarke, executive director of the Lawyers Committee.

Her advice to voters: "Don't give up. And don't walk out of that polling site without getting the help that you need."

The Election Protection hotline is 866-OUR-VOTE or text "Our Vote" to 97779.