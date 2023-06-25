Aborted mercenary uprising in Russia shows 'cracks' in Putin's power: Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the aborted uprising against Russian President Vladimir Putin by a mercenary leader and close ally underscores how Putin's decision to invade Ukraine has sown chaos in his own country, too.

"If you put this in context 16 months ago, Putin was on the doorstep of Kyiv in Ukraine, looking to take the city in a matter of days, erase the country from the map. Now, he's had to defend Moscow, Russia's capital, against a mercenary of his own making," Blinken told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

"So, I think this is clearly -- we see cracks emerging. Where they go, if anywhere, when they get there, very hard to say. I don't want to speculate on it," Blinken said.

He added that he doesn't "think we've seen the final act" after the Wagner private military group began moving toward Moscow late last week in an armed revolt, with leader Yevgeny Prigozhin calling it a "march for justice" in support of neglected Russian forces, whom Wagner had been fighting alongside in Ukraine.

Prigozhin subsequently ended Wagner's campaign inside Russia as part of a deal involving Putin and neighboring Belarus, though the exact details of that agreement remain unclear. State authorities had accused Prigozhin of fomenting civil unrest.

"So much that is beneath the surface has now surfaced again in terms of questioning the premise for the war, in terms of questioning the conduct of the war, in terms of questioning what good this has actually done for Russia," Blinken said on "This Week."

