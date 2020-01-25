Warden in charge of prison during Epstein suicide moved to different facility: Source

The warden in charge of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, at the time convicted sex offender and financier Jeffery Epstein died by suicide, has been relocated, a source familiar with the decision told ABC News.

Lamine N’Diaye was moved to a leadership position at a minimum security prison at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, putting him back in the field with inmates despite the ongoing Epstein investigation.

File photo of the Metropolitan Correctional Center, which is operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, in lower Manhattan of New York City on Nov. 19, 2019. File/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The agency has plans to move N’Diaye into the new role on Feb. 2, the Associated Press first reported on Friday.

The news comes after that warden had been temporarily reassigned to the Bureau of Prisons' regional office in Philadelphia, a senior BOP official told ABC News.

"Today, the Attorney General directed the Bureau of Prisons to temporarily assign the warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York to the Bureau’s Northeast Regional Office pending the outcome of the FBI and [Office of Inspector General] investigations into the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, a former MCC inmate," Kerri Kupec, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice, said in a statement in August.

Handout provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement of Jeffrey Epstein posing for a sex offender mugshot after being charged with procuring a minor for prostitution on July 25, 2013. Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images

Two correctional officers in charge of watching over Epstein, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, were indicted in November.

They plead not guilty to charges of falsifying government documents "in an effort to defraud" and impair the functions of the MCC, according to a release from the Southern District of New York.

The charges alleged the guards lied on their records saying they checked in on Epstein before his death. Investigators during the trial said the two were sleeping and browsing the internet during a two hour period.

Noel and Thomas have yet to be interviewed in the internal evaluation, a source said.