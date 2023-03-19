Warren reacts to Trump's call for protests over possible arrest: 'No one is above the law'

"Violence is never the right answer," the senator said on "This Week."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Sunday pushed back on former President Donald Trump over his call to protest his potential indictment and arrest related to a payment to the adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"Violence is never the right answer, and I always worry about it. But this is another case of Donald Trump just trying to advance the interests of Donald Trump, not of the rest of the nation," Warren, D-Mass., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

"Let's be clear about what's going on here: No one is above the law, not even the former president of the United States, and if there has been an investigation, and that investigation should be allowed to go forward appropriately, if it's time to bring indictments, then they'll bring indictments," Warren said. "That's how our legal system works. There's no reason to protest this. This is the law operating as it should without fear or favor for anyone."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.