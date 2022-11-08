Washington 2022 midterm election results

Voters in Washington are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in elections for U.S. Senate, the House and state representatives.

Ballots need to be submitted before polls close at 11 p.m. ET.

All the state's mail ballots were sent to voters starting Oct. 21. The deadline to register for voting online and by mail was Oct. 31, but residents can register to vote in person before 11 p.m. ET on Election Day.

Voters will need to bring a valid form of ID to polls.

Senate Election

House Election

State significance

Up for election are a Senate seat and the state's 10 seats in the House.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Patty Murray has maintained a months-long lead in the polls, according to FiveThirtyEight. Republican incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump in the wake of the insurrection, is also expected to win reelection, according to observers.

But six-term incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who also voted to impeach Trump, lost her chance to be on the November ballot during the primaries. Trump-endorsed candidate Joe Kent is now favored to win her seat.

Kent has called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden, an investigation into the 2020 election and defunding the FBI after the August search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home for classified documents.

Kent's challenger, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, supports abortion access and polices to counter climate change and is a gun owner who opposes an assault rifle ban.

Six of the state's House seats are expected to go to Democrats while three districts are expected to vote Republican. FiveThirtyEight forecasts Washington's 8th Congressional District House seat will likely go to Democrat Rep. Kim Schrier, who flipped her seat in 2020.

Washington voted for President Biden in 2020 and Hilary Clinton in 2016.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.