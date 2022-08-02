Washington 2022 primary election results

Tuesday's primary in Washington will see two incumbent Republicans running to keep their seats in Congress after voting to impeach Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol riot. Their contests are shaping up to be a test of just how deeply the regions they represent might defend the former president.

Out of the 10 GOP members of Congress who impeached Trump, four -- including Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger -- decided not to seek reelection. One -- the five-term incumbent Rep. Tom Rice, of South Carolina -- lost to state Rep. Russell Fry.

Only Rep. David Valadao of California successfully fended off his primary challenger.

Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler's primary challengers include Trump-endorsed Joe Kent.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, another Republican who voted to impeach Trump, is also up for reelection. And in Washington's top-two primary system, his main competitor will be the Trump-endorsed Loren Culp and Democratic farm-to-table restaurant owner Doug White.

All of Washington's mail ballots were sent out on July 15 and must be postmarked by Election Day to count.

Official drop boxes are open until 11 p.m. ET. Washington's top-two primary isn't divided by party; rather, the top two finishers on the ballot -- regardless of political affiliation -- continue on to the general election.

State Significance

Herrera Beutler is running against Kent to try and keep her seat in Washington's 3rd Congressional District.

The top-two primary process may be a boost to her: If she does secure one of the top two spots and ends up facing a Democrat, she is likely guaranteed to win reelection, given the district's past tilt toward Trump. And if she and a Trump Republican make it to the top two spots, Democrats may also cross over to vote for her in November's general election.

In Washington's 4th Congressional District, Rep. Newhouse's main competitor is Culp and White. The district voted even more heavily for Trump that Herrera Beutler's seat. Newhouse has the financial advantage in the race, raising $1.5 million.

FiveThirtyEight has the contest for Washington's 8th Congressional District characterized by an even partisan lean. The district is represented by Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier, who flipped the seat in 2020, though the GOP sees it as a potential pickup.

Republican Reagan Dunn, a longtime Metropolitan King County council member, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his mother, the late Jennifer Dunn, who represented the district for six terms between 1993 and 2005. Veteran Jesse Jensen is taking another swing at the seat after running in 2020 and falling short of Schrier. Also on the ballot is Matt Larkin, an attorney and co-owner of his family's manufacturing business, who ran for state attorney general in 2020.