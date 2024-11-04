Washington 2024 live election results

The winner of the presidential race will take the state’s 12 electoral votes.

Voters are casting ballots for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor and other offices in Washington.

Washington state conducts elections entirely by mail, although voters can cast ballots in person as well. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. PT.

State significance

Washington state has not been won by a Republican presidential candidate in the general election since President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

The state had some contentious U.S. House primaries in August, and the 3rd Congressional District matchup between incumbent Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez and Republican challenger Joe Kent is considered a potentially tight race.

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell is up for reelection, while incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee, also a Democrat, decided not to run for reelection; voters will decide who replaces him.

