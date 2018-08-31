Washington says goodbye to McCain, who will lie in state at the Capitol

Sen. John McCain will lie in state today in Washington, a day after former Vice President Joe Biden gave an emotional tribute to the six-term Republican from Arizona.

"I'm a Democrat. And I loved John McCain," said Biden, who lost his son Beau to brain cancer, the disease to which McCain, 81, succumbed on Saturday.

"I always thought of John as a brother," Biden added. "We had a hell of a lot of family fights. We go back a long way."

AP

McCain will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda. There will be a ceremony and a public visitation. A procession for the senator on Saturday will pause as it passes the Vietnam Memorial on the way to a formal service at Washington National Cathedral. Barack Obama and George W. Bush, at McCain's request, will speak there.

Donald Trump, who's mocked McCain's military service, has been asked to stay away from all proceedings, sources close to the White House and close to McCain's family told the Associated Press.

McCain's farewell began on Wednesday in Arizona. On Thursday, as reported by the AP, none of the speakers at North Phoenix Baptist Church mentioned Trump by name.

Biden said McCain was at odds with those who "lacked the basic values of decency and respect, knowing this project is bigger than yourself."