Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces he's dropping out of the 2020 race

Aug 21, 2019, 9:20 PM ET
PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee does a television interview in the spin room ahead of the first Democratic presidential primary debate, June 26, 2019 in Miami.PlayDrew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

He made his announcement on MSNBC Wednesday night.

"It's become clear that I'm not going to be carrying the ball, but we're going to make sure somebody is," he said on "The Rachel Maddow Show."

Inslee was the first governor to declare a run for the White House in March. He made combating climate change the crux of his campaign

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.