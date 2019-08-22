Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces he's dropping out of the 2020 race

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

Interested in Democratic Party? Add Democratic Party as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Democratic Party news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

He made his announcement on MSNBC Wednesday night.

"It's become clear that I'm not going to be carrying the ball, but we're going to make sure somebody is," he said on "The Rachel Maddow Show."

Inslee was the first governor to declare a run for the White House in March. He made combating climate change the crux of his campaign

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.