Washington state 2020 election results The state has 12 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Washington state, one of the earliest adopters of mail-in voting – which is universal in the state -- is on track to back former Vice President Joe Biden for president. The state has 12 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Presidential Election

Governor Election

House Election

Voters have until 8 p.m. to return ballots to drop boxes on Election Day.

State significance

In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton captured 54% of the vote, while then-candidate Donald Trump won 38%.

The deep blue state, which a Republican hasn’t won on the presidential level since Ronald Reagan in 1984, is also home to a competitive House race between Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler, a Republican, and Democrat Carolyn Long -- a rematch of 2018, when the congresswoman won by just over five percentage points.

Rep. Kim Schrier, a freshman Democrat and physician who captured a seat long held by Republicans, is also facing a competitive challenge from Jesse Jensen, a former program manager at Microsoft and Amazon.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.