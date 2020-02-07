How to watch the ABC News debate The first debate after Iowa's caucuses is hosted by ABC News/WMUR-TV/Apple News.

Regardless of the outcome in Iowa, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are turning their focus to New Hampshire, with their more bullish approaches on their differences reflecting the state of the 2020 race, which still lacks a clear frontrunner and a clear ideological path forward.

Here's how to watch.

The first debate after the Iowa caucuses will be hosted by ABC News/WMUR-TV/Apple News on Friday.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, "World News Tonight" Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir and ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis will moderate the debate, which airs from 8 p.m. (EST) to 11 p.m. (EST).

They will be joined in questioning by WMUR-TV Political Director Adam Sexton and WMUR-TV News Anchor Monica Hernandez.

The Democratic Debate will air live nationally on the ABC Television Network and locally on WMUR-TV.

ABC News will livestream the debate on ABC News Live featured on Apple News, Roku, Hulu, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and the ABC News site and mobile phone apps.

WMUR-TV will also livestream the debate on www.WMUR.com and WMUR's mobile app.