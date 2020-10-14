How to watch ABC News' Joe Biden town hall The Democratic nominee had been scheduled to debate the president Thursday.

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden will participate in an ABC News town hall on Thursday. The event, moderated by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, will allow voters to ask questions of the candidate.

The live, 90-minute special edition of ‘20/20’ airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

For those looking for other ways to watch, it will also stream simultaneously on ABC News Live, which is available to watch on Hulu, Roku, YouTube TV, Amazon Fire tablets and TV stick, Xumo, Sling TV, Facebook, Twitter, ABCNews.com and the ABC News and ABC mobile apps. A half-hour post-event show is also available on streaming.

The town hall will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and will adhere to state and local health and safety guidelines.

Biden agreed to the ABC News town hall after the second presidential debate, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, was canceled last Friday after President Donald Trump said he would not participate in a virtual format.

Following the president's COVID-19 diagnosis, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the second presidential debate would be virtual. It would have maintained its town hall format, but the candidates would participate remotely from separate locations.

Shortly after the announcement, Trump told Fox News he wouldn't participate in a virtual debate, saying, "I'm not going to waste my time."

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates responded to the cancelation by saying it was "shameful that Donald Trump ducked the only debate in which the voters get to ask the questions."

Trump will now appear in a NBC town hall in Miami on Thursday at the same time as Biden's ABC News town hall .

Both candidates have agreed to participate in the third debate, which is scheduled for Oct. 22 and will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.