Watch the full ABC News presidential debate

Trump and Harris sparred in the ABC News presidential debate.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump met for their first presidential debate on Tuesday, which was hosted by ABC News at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

The debate started with a handshake between the candidates and evolved into a heated matchup that lasted more than 90 minutes.

Harris and Trump discussed several key voter issues including the economy, immigration, climate change and women's reproductive rights.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with former President Donald Trump, during a presidential debate, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. Michael Le Brecht II/ABC NEWS

Also, both candidates tried to score points by slinging barbs at each other.

Watch the full video of the debate in the player above, and read a transcript of the debate here.