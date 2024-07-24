How to watch President Biden's speech tonight on dropping out of the 2024 race

President Joe Biden will deliver an Oval Office address on Wednesday night on his decision not to seek reelection and how he plans to finish his tenure as commander in chief.

What time is President Biden's address from the Oval Office?

Biden said he will speak "on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people" at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch or livestream Biden's address

ABC News Live will carry the network's special report on the president's speech.

The White House is also expected to stream the remarks live on their website and on YouTube.

It will be Biden's first extensive, on-camera comments on his decision to step away from the 2024 campaign trail and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, July 14, 2024. Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP

The president first announced he would "stand down" from the race and focus his attention on the remaining six months of his term in a letter posted to social media on Sunday.

In the letter, addressed to his "fellow Americans," Biden said it was the "greatest honor of my life to serve as your President."

While he said his in-depth remarks on his decision would come later, Biden expressed his "deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected."

"I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work," he wrote. "And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me. I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do -- when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."

Biden's decision to drop out of the race came after weeks of intense scrutiny from fellow Democrats about his ability to campaign and serve a second term after his poor debate performance against Donald Trump in June.

Biden was initially defiant, insisting he would stay the course and that only the "Lord Almighty" could tell him to step aside in the 2024 race.

President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference July 11, 2024, in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

But after a drumbeat of Democrats publicly called on him to step aside from his reelection bid, and other prominent leaders like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries privately suggesting he do so, Biden made the decision to bow out.

Biden went on to endorse Harris to take his place atop the ticket.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President," he wrote in another social media post on Sunday. "And it’s been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats -- it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."