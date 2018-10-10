Website named after Kavanaugh turned into a sexual assault survivor resource page

A website named after Brett Kavanaugh is not a domain detailing the newly-confirmed Supreme Court Justice's biography or highlighting his accomplishments, but instead a resource page for sexual assault survivors.

The site, www.brettkavanaugh.com, is now a "We Believe Survivors" page that offers links to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, a the End Rape on Campus resource center and the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

The website says it is highlighting sexual assault as a national focus and that the country "can and should do more to prevent it and to support those who have experienced it."

Fix the Court, a non-partisan grassroots judicial reform organization, purchased Kavanaugh's URL, which wasn't secured, years ago. The group also purchased brettkavanaugh.org and brettkavanaugh.net domain names -- all now resource pages for sexual assault survivors as well.

Frustrated with President Trump's comments on Kavanaugh at Monday's White House ceremony, Executive Director of Fix the Court Gabe Roth, decided to turn the website into a resource for survivors.

"I believe Dr. Ford," Roth told ABC News, referring to California professor Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while they were both in high school. He strongly denies the allegation, saying it never happened.

"For such a blanket statement to be made, it was ridiculous and not presidential," Roth said referring to Trump's public apology to Kavanaugh "on behalf of the nation" during Kavanaugh's swearing-in ceremony Monday.

"On behalf of the nation, I'd like to apologize to Brad and the entire a Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you've been forced to endure," Trump said. "Those who stepped forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation. Not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception."

Roth bought the domain three years ago in preparation of upcoming Supreme Court battles and presidential election -- saying he knew "most justices were going to retire" due to their ages. Roth also claimed it was a "good way to promote" his organization.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by Ford, who testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee sharing her experience. Kavanaugh denies the allegation.

The "We Believe Survivors" page states it "applauds" survivors for their bravery in coming forth with their stories in wake of allegations against Kavanaugh.

Roth said he has overall received positive responses about the website.

"My goal is for survivors to understand that just because Kavanaugh was confirmed, people's pain over sexual assault doesn't end," Roth said. "I want to do whatever I can to help."