'This Week' Transcript 10-13-24: Republican VP Nominee JD Vance & Gov. Andy Beshear

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, October 13, 2024 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC ‘THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: And I’m joined now by Republican vice presidential nominee, Senator J.D. Vance.

So happy to have you here this morning, Senator Vance. I know you’ve been going (ph) hard on the campaign trail.

But I want to start with the hurricane. During Hurricane Helene as we heard former President Trump suggested the federal government was not only sending FEMA aid meant for the hurricane to migrants but going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. Do you think that is true?

SEN. J.D. VANCE (R-OH), VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Well, Martha, what the president says is that fundamentally, FEMA aid is distracted by going to illegal migrants, and, by the way, good morning and thanks for having me.

We’ve got Republican congressman here on the ground who represents that area saying that they have to call the White House to get the food and water to FEMA. I don't frankly think there's anything malicious going on here, Martha. But I do think we've had an incompetent response to this particular crisis particularly in western North Carolina, which to be fair was hit harder than a lot of us expected it.

But fundamentally, if you've got six days after the hurricane, the 82nd Airborne is still trickling in, I do think that we had a fundamentally incompetent, overly bureaucratic response to the hurricane so what you hear from folks on the ground is they feel left behind. And, Martha, we have to remember, of course, I -- I know this area well. This is the Appalachian region of our country where people have felt ignored by their government for years, and it doesn't help when you have a response to the hurricane that's slow, that's halting, and then you layer on top of it --

RADDATZ: Senator --

VANCE: FEMA has done a lot --

RADDATZ: Senator Vance I want to go back to -- -- VANCE: -- of immigration resettlement work -- go ahead.

RADDATZ: I want to go back to what former President Trump said. He said they're going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. There is no truth to that and on staging, Pentagon officials say that active duty troops were staged and ready to go before being called upon and were instantly out the door.

So, President Trump -- former President Trump is saying things that aren't true about that money being withheld from Republican areas.

VANCE: Well, Martha, I think you're actually confusing staging of resources from the rapid response of the U.S. military. I mean, look, in FEMA's defense, there are things after this hurricane that FEMA simply could not do. You actually need military command and control you need military resources deployed to the area, and I think all the president has said is frankly what some of Kamala Harris's surrogates have said which is that if these areas were a little bit more Democratic, maybe Kamala Harris would have focused on them more.

That acknowledgement is not to attack frankly the good folks of FEMA. It's to suggest that Americans are feeling left behind by their government, which they are, Martha.

RADDATZ: OK. Let’s --

VANCE: If you talk to folks on the ground, we -- we've had -- I’ve had friends that have been in Boone, North Carolina, helping with the cleanup. It is an extraordinary sense of betrayal and being left behind. People are worried that their government doesn't care about them. I’m much more worried about the incompetence of Kamala Harris's administration that led to that, more than I am --

RADDATZ: Senator Vance --

VANCE: -- the fact that Donald Trump --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: -- Senator Vance, I’m just going to say that local officials -- local officials and FEMA officials say that is just flat wrong.

But I want to -- we played some other comments about migrants and migrants including in Aurora, in Colorado, where Trump said the city had been invaded and conquered by Venezuelan gangs. The Republican mayor of the city said flatly, the city and state have not been taken over or invaded or occupied by migrant gangs.

So, do you support Donald Trump making those claims that the Republican mayor says were grossly exaggerated and have hurt the city's identity and sense of safety? I understand what you're saying that some people left behind. But he's making these statements that the mayor is flat out disputing.

VANCE: Well, Martha, you just said the mayor said they were exaggerated.

RADDATZ: Grossly exaggerated.

VANCE: That means there's got to be some -- that means there's got to be some element of truth here and, of course, President Trump was actually in Aurora, Colorado, talking to people on the ground and what we're hearing, of course, Martha, is that people are terrified by what has happened with some of these Venezuelan gangs.

RADDATZ: Senator Vance, I’m going to stop you because I know exactly what happened. I’m going to stop you. The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complex -- apartment complexes and the mayor said our dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns. A handful of problems.

VANCE: Only, Martha, do you hear yourself? Only a handful of apartment complexes in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem, and not Kamala Harris's open border? Americans are so fed up with what's going on and they have every right to be and I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting because you seem to be more focused with nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs.

I worry so much more about that problem than anything else here. We've got to get American communities in a safe space again. And unfortunately, when you let people in by the millions, most of whom are unvetted, most of whom you don't know who they really are, you're going to have problems like this. Kamala Harris’ 94 executive orders that undid Donald Trump's successful border policies, we knew this stuff would happen.

RADDATZ: That’s --

VANCE: They bragged about opening the border and now we have the consequences and we're living with it. We can do so much better, but frankly, we're not going to do better, Martha, unless Donald Trump calls this stuff out. I’m glad that he did.

RADDATZ: Okay. Let's -- let's just -- let's just end that with they did not invade or take over the city as Donald Trump said.

I want to move on to just --

VANCE: A few apartment complexes, no big deal.

RADDATZ: A few apartment complexes that the mayor did not see (ph) was invading the entire city.

Let's move on to women and abortion. Donald Trump is leading Kamala Harris in our poll among males by eight points, but lagging behind Harris by seven points -- nine points among females. You said during the debate that you and Trump have more to do to earn back people's trust specifically as it relates to women and reproductive rights. Fifty-six percent of those polled support restoring abortion access to what it was under Roe v. Wade.

So what would you say specifically to the women watching this morning who believe they should have their own say over their bodies and not the government, either state or federal?

VANCE: Well, Martha, first of all, what I'd say is that I think re-nationalizing this entire debate is a big mistake. And I understand that a lot of Americans according to that poll apparently disagree with me and President Trump here, but we want to respect Californians. We want to respect Alabamans. We want to respect Pennsylvanians.

These folks are going to have different approaches to this particular topic, and I think that what we had in this country for 50 years was a culture war over this particular issue because we had nationalized it, and it's also important, Martha, that while Kamala Harris uses the slogan of returning to Roe versus Wade, she has endorsed policies that go way beyond anything that Roe versus Wade ever meant in this country.

Taxpayer funded abortions for late term abortions. She's explicitly refused to endorse things like the Born Alive Act which would protect babies who survive botched abortion. S while she hides behind the popular slogan of Roe versus Wade, Kamala Harris's actual abortion views I think are much more radical than even a lot -- I think frankly most of our pro-choice citizens.

RADDATZ: Well, let me go back again. What would you say to those women who don't want people involved in their individual rights? Kamala Harris is on that side of that, not you.

VANCE: Well, I think, Martha. That's -- that's not right actually. I think Kamala Harris has taken this so far that a lot of women if they knew Kamala Harris's actual view and not the slogan, they would recognize that it's far more radical. They can believe in individual autonomy but also recognize there of course limits here.

We don't want to abort 9-month-old babies here, and we don't want to have taxpayers funding it. So I think everybody recognizes there's a right balance to strike.

But to answer your question, Martha --

RADDATZ: I --

VANCE: -- what I would say to women is that Donald Trump and I want to make it easier to make the choice of life in the first place. And I know a lot of young women, especially when I was younger, who chose abortion because they feel like they didn't have any options. And what I want to do as a person who admittedly, Martha, wants to protect the most vulnerable members of our society, I'd like to make it easier for women to choose life to begin with.

RADDATZ: OK.

VANCE: I think that goes to lowering the cost of housing, which, of course, is skyrocketed under Kamala Harris's administration. I think it's making it easier for working moms to balance work and life and family. There's a lot that we can do to become more pro-family.

That's how I think we can earn back trust and --

RADDATZ: Senator --

VANCE: Yeah?

RADDATZ: Senator, I want to get to some other topics here.

VANCE: Yeah.

RADDATZ: On the attorney general, you said on Friday that the most important person in government in a Trump-Vance administration other than the president is not you. It would be the attorney general. Why do you consider that the most important spot, the second most important spot?

VANCE: Well, one reason, Martha, is just public opinion, and what I mean here is that we really want the American people to believe that we have a fair and equitable administration of justice. If not, the entire sort of system falls apart. You need people to believe that if the attorney general prosecutes somebody, it's motivated by justice and law and not by politics.

And unfortunately --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: Would Donald Trump go after his political opponents?

VANCE: -- is the --

RADDATZ: Would Donald Trump go after his political opponents?

VANCE: No --

RADDATZ: He suggested that in the past.

VANCE: Martha, he was president for four years and he didn't go after his political opponents.

You know who did go after her political opponents? Kamala Harris who has tried to arrest everything from pro-life activists to her political opponents --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: He said those people who cheated would be prosecuted.

VANCE: -- and used the Department of Justice as a weapon against people -- well, he said that people who violated our election laws will be prosecuted. I think that's the administration of law. He didn't say people are going to go to jail because they disagree with me. That is, in fact, been the administration and the policy of Kamala Harris, Martha.

Look, under the last three and a half years, we have seen politically motivated after politically motivated prosecution. I'd like us to just get back to a system of law and order where we try to arrest people when they break the law, not because they disagree with the prevailing opinion of the day and there's a fundamental difference here between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Donald Trump may agree -- agree or disagree on a particular issue, but he will fight for your right to speak your mind without the government trying to silence you.

Kamala Harris is explicitly --

RADDATZ: Senator Vance, I --

(CROSSTALK)

VANCE: -- censorship --

RADDATZ: I want to go back to Donald Trump.

(CROSSTALK)

VANCE: We’ve got to get a Department of Justice that believes in the First Amendment, Martha. The First Amendment is the bedrock of our Constitution.

RADDATZ: Senator --

VANCE: We have Kamala Harris --

RADDATZ: Senator, we're just about out of time here. We're just about out of time here. And I want to end with this -- in interview after interview, question after question and in the debate, you refused to say that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

So I’m just going to assume that if I ask you 50 times whether he lost the election you would not acknowledge that he did. Is that correct?

VANCE: Martha, you -- you asked this question, I’ve been asked this question 10 times in the past couple of weeks. Of course, Donald Trump and I believe there were problems in 2020. You haven't asked about inflation the --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: No, I’m sorry, let's stick to this. I know -- I know --

VANCE: The American people want us to talk about how to make their lives better. They don’t want us to --

RADDATZ: Why won’t you say that? Why won’t you say that?

VANCE: Because -- because, Martha, I believe that in 2020, when big tech firms were censoring American citizens, that created very serious problems. And, by the way, Martha, you're -- you're a journalist. You represent the American media.

Look at the polling on this. A lot of Americans feel like they were silenced in the run-up to the 2020 election. That is such a bigger issue. That fundamental problem --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: If you -- I just want to --

VANCE: -- that me and Donald Trump talking about it, and unfortunately, Martha --

RADDATZ: But I don't understand why you want to say this to believe it?

(CROSSTALK)

VANCE: She's -- well, won't just say what, that I think the 2020 election had some problems? I’ve said that repeatedly.

RADDATZ: Did Donald Trump lose? That's the question, and you know that's the question.

VANCE: Martha, I’ve said repeatedly I think the election had problems. You want to say rigged. You want to say he won. Use whatever vocabulary term you want -- I want to focus on the fact that we had big technology firms censoring our fellow citizens in a way that violated our fundamental rights.

The fact that you're so obsessed with what word I use to describe this phenomenon rather than the phenomenon itself suggests something very broken in the American media. If we want to restore trust in American elections and democracy which I want to do, Martha, we have to talk openly about what happened in 2020 and most importantly we've got to talk about what happened afterwards. Americans being able to afford the basic necessities --

RADDATZ: Thank you, Senator Vance.

VANCE: -- because Kamala Harris is in the White House. Thanks, Martha.

RADDATZ: We're going to leave it right there. Appreciate your time this morning.

Up next, Democratic Governor Andy Beshear on the state of the Harris campaign. We're back in two minutes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Those who engage in such lives are undermining confidence in the rescue and recovery work that's opening and ongoing. Lives are on the line. People are in desperate situations. Have the decency to tell them the truth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: President Biden weighing in on the misinformation surrounding the hurricane response in recent weeks. He visits Florida today to survey the damage.

I’m joined now by Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert whose city took a direct hit from Hurricane Milton.

It's good to see you this morning. I’m glad you're okay.

But what's the latest you can tell us about where things stand in the recovery in Sarasota right in the region where Hurricane Milton made landfall.

MAYOR LIZ ALPERT (D), SARASOTA, FLORIDA: Well, we're still -- it's still a mess but it's going to be a long recovery. We're still working on getting power restored. The power is back at probably about 80 percent of Sarasota County right now. There's still no water out to the barrier islands or power, but we're hoping by maybe in the day Monday that that will be resolved.

Lots of debris as you can imagine to clean up, (INAUDIBLE) that washed onto the roadways, we're working on cleaning up that.

But you know everybody is all hands on deck even our finance department was out yesterday, helping with the cleanup. So people are coming together. Neighbors are helping neighbors. It's been heartening to see all of the outpouring of support and help that people have been offering.

RADDATZ: And Governor DeSantis said that you avoided the worst case scenario. So far, deaths are really low compared to what we saw in North Carolina with Hurricane Helene. What's your message to residents who might want to ignore evacuation warnings next time since the storm didn't end up as bad as expected, thankfully?

ALPERT: Yeah. I think because of Helene, this time, people did heed the evacuation orders. But since it wasn't as bad now as they predicted I fear that people will again say, well, you know it was okay last time, so maybe next time it won't be. But because they did heed the evacuation orders, in the city of Sarasota, we did not have one call for a rescue.

And I think that speaks volumes about how you can save lives if you follow the orders and evacuate when a storm like this is coming.

RADDATZ: Fair.

ALPERT: And if it's not as bad as it was supposed to be, that's fine.

RADDATZ: Mayor, that's -- that's such good news. And we do hope everyone continues to heat those warnings.

Up next, the powerhouse roundtable breaks down the state of the race with just three --