'This Week' Transcript 5-10-20: Larry Kudlow, Neel Kashkari, Dr. Paul Stoffels, Dr. George Yancopoulos This is a rush transcript of "This Week" airing Sunday, May 10.

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, May 10, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Good morning, and welcome to "This Week," a week that said some of the worst records ever for the American economy.

It all became clear on Friday. We learned that morning that 20.5 million Americans lost their jobs in April, 10 times the record set in 1945, when the country demobilized from World War II.

The unemployment rate jumped to 14.7 percent, the highest since the Great Depression. We have never seen it rise so high, so fast. Just three months ago, unemployment was at a record low of 3.5 percent.

And, as stunning as those numbers are, they don't capture the depth of the damage. Add in workers who've been looking for full-time jobs, the furloughed who hope to get their old jobs back, and more than one in four Americans is out of work.

The lines at food banks are heartbreaking.

We can all hope that the economy will bounce back once the virus is contained. Investors seem to be betting on it. By the close of business Friday, the stock market was building on some of its best weeks in decades.

So, what is Wall Street's seeing that Americans aren't yet feeling? How long will the recovery take? What must we do to make sure it happens?

And we start with the president's economic adviser, Larry Kudlow.

Larry, thank you for joining us this morning.

And I do want to get to the economy, but, first, this news breaking overnight. We know that two White House staffers have now tested positive for COVID. And Drs. Fauci, Redfield, and Hahn are all self-quarantining.

Will you and other White House staffers be following their example?

KUDLOW: Well, we will take the advice of the White House medical unit, which is the best in the business.

There may be. I don't want to rule anything in or rule anything out. At the moment, there's daily testing, as you may know, for people who come into contact with the president and the vice president. Everybody wants to be safe. We're going to do the best we can. We will follow the rules and guidelines of the White House medical unit.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You just said you had the best White -- best medical unit in the country, the White House medical unit. No doubt that is true.

You're getting tests every single day at the White House, anyone who's in contact with the president.

Doesn't that really expose the challenge for everyone else in the country right now? If the White House is not fully safe, despite those conditions, how can average Americans feel safe with the idea of going back to work?

KUDLOW: Well, look, I don't want to generalize from it, because, although I don't have all the numbers -- I haven't seen that yet -- in terms of the White House complex, which is an enormous place, at least 500 people, probably much more than that, George, the -- those who have tested positive is still a small fraction.

Again, I don't know the specific numbers, but we have had relatively very few.

And, look, I think the key point here, you know, we have established guidelines from our health task force. States are establishing guidelines. I think that businesses, large and small, are probably going to wind up leading this charge, as we attempt to reopen the economy and deal with these heartbreaking jobs numbers, these hardship jobs numbers, which are awful.

So, my point is, why don't we rely heavily on what the businesses, the free enterprise system can produce? Companies are very innovative. They know the job that has to be done. They know, on the one hand, folks have to be safe, must be safe.

They know, on the other hand, we have to have some reopening as much as possible to deal with the economic problem, the pandemic contraction, as I call it.

So, I think, between public and private health systems, we can do this.

I guess about half the states are off to a phased-in start. That's a good sign. Safety is absolutely crucial. But it's not either/or. I think it's safety and reopening for the economy. I think they go hand in hand.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's -- let's talk about those devastating job numbers.

The president said on Friday that all these jobs will be back. Is that a realistic promise? Is that a promise the president can keep?

KUDLOW: Well, look, several things.

Number one, as bad as those job numbers were -- and I don't want to sugarcoat it, because I think the numbers for May are going to be also very difficult numbers. It's going to take a while for the reopening to have an impact. So, there's that.

The second point is, inside the numbers, there's a glimmer of hope. I don't want to downplay the numbers, mind you, but there's a glimmer of hope.

We had -- about 80 percent of it was furloughs and temporary layoffs. That, by the way, doesn't assure that you will go back to a job, but it's suggest strongly that the cord between the worker and the business is still intact.

I think, hopefully, that has something to do with the $3 trillion of assistance, including the payroll protection plan. All in on this, we probably, including the Federal Reserve's operations and the budget and fiscal work that President Trump has led, with the bipartisan congressional votes, we have probably had, George, $9 trillion worth of assistance going to 175 million individuals.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It has...

KUDLOW: It's a remarkable plan to attempt to stabilize a very, very, very difficult situation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It has been -- it has been an extraordinary response from the government and the Fed.

Now House Democrats are saying, led by Speaker Pelosi, that they need about another $2 trillion plan, aid to state and local governments, much more testing, more direct aid, like unemployment insurance, food stamps, direct checks.

Yet you and the president have said, now is not the time to be dealing with that. Why not?

KUDLOW: Well, I'm not saying now's not the time. And I don't think that's what the president said either.

I think that many people would like to just pause for a moment and take a look at the economic impact of this massive assistance program, which is the greatest in United States history. That's all that is being said.

Now, I was reading in some papers this morning that there's no talks between, let's say, the White House and the Democrats. That's simply not true. There's no formal negotiations yet. I say yet. But, in fact, on Friday, Kevin Hassett, my colleague in the White House, and I did a conference call with about 50 House members, Democrats and Republicans, George.

And we are scheduled to have a similar conference call tomorrow on the Senate side. Democrats and Republicans, we're collecting ideas for next steps, which will undoubtedly be data-driven.

I do think there are issues here. And there are probably going to be some agreements and disagreements. Each side has its own positions. So, it's not that we're not talking. We are. It's just informal at this stage.

And, really, after all this assistance, let's have a look at what the impact is in at least the next couple of weeks for the economy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We have now heard from President Obama, former President Obama, for the first time on his take on how the White House has responded to this crisis.

Let's listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It has been an absolute chaotic disaster, when that mind-set of, what's in it for me and to heck with everybody else, when that mind-set is operationalized in our government.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Your response?

KUDLOW: I -- with all due respect to the former president -- and I -- I really don't want to get into a political back-and-forth here -- I -- I just -- I don't know what he's talking about.

I mean, with all the assistance we have done, with all the infrastructure that we, the Trump administration, working with governors and mayors and with Congress. With respect to testing, with respect to all manner of, you know, PPE, medical equipment, with respect to ventilators, you know, this President Trump, one thing shouldn't be lost here, he has -- and it's unusual in these emergency situations -- he's made great use of the private sector, talking about that earlier in terms of reopening in a safe manner.

You know, we have relied very heavily on the smartest people in this country who run retail operations, pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies. You got automobile companies producing ventilators at a rapid rate. We’ve ramped up the testing. We have the world’s largest testing percentages so far.

So, I just -- I don't understand what President Obama is saying. It just sounds so darn political to me.

I just want to say this -- look, what we’ve done may not be 100 percent perfect. You know, these things happen once every 100 years. But the overall pictures, we’ve created a massive health and safety infrastructure to deal with the pandemic here in the United States.

And judging from the results, where there has been a flattening in the rate of growth in infection rates and mortality rates, it's working, so we're preparing to reopen the economy. And when we do, I think, according to Congressional Budget Office and a bunch of private surveys, we’re going to see a very strong second half of the year, probably 20 percent economic growth.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: Right (ph).

KUDLOW: Policies that were in place on lower taxes and lower regulations are still in place. We may expand on those policies with the Congress. Next year, 2021 could be a tremendous snapback in the U.S. economy.

So, I’m going to leave President Obama alone. I just want to make the case that I think is the prevailing consensus case right now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Larry Kudlow, thanks very much for your time this morning.

KUDLOW: Appreciate it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's get more on all this from the president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, Neel Kashkari, and Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist for Charles Schwab.

And, Liz Ann, let me begin with you, because I think a lot of people have been puzzled this tremendous rise off the bottoms of the stock market over the last three weeks, even as we’ve seen these absolutely record-breaking unemployment numbers

Can you explain this great disconnect to the American people?

LIZ ANN SONDERS, CHARLES SCHWAB CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST: Probably not fully. Everything that's been happening both in the economy given that it was a government shutdown by fiat, effectively, in order to stem the economic impact, also the warp speed in which we saw the stimulus kick in both by the Fed and Congress, we moved into bear market territory at a record-breaking pace. I think at the lows when the market was down about 35 percent, you can argue it was pricing in the type of economic carnage that we're seeing right now.

I think the rally since that low, the speed with which we’ve retraced (ph) about 60 percent of that move down reflects a couple of things. One, the stimulus, which combined represents more than a quarter of GDP. And two, I think is on the assumption that the market is looking through sort of the valley and that maybe April will be the worst month, the inflection point.

I think there's some risks associated with that. You’ve got the potential second wave of the virus. You’ve got the second order effects associated with the economy.

So I think the speed that the market has rebounded does now present some risks. But I think everything is happening in a much more condensed timeframe than anything we’ve seen in history.

STEPHANOPOULOS: No question about that.

And, Neel Kashkari, we see the market pricing in that relatively rapid, sustained recovery. You’ve just heard Larry Kudlow saying he expects a very strong half of the year and a roaring 2021, is that realistic?

NEEL KASHKARI, FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF MINNEAPOLIS PRESIDENT: You know, I wish it were, but I -- what I’ve learned in the last few months, unfortunately, this is more likely to be a slow, more gradual recovery.

Unfortunately, the virus continues to spread. People continue to get it. Unfortunately, people are tragically dying.

And when we look around the world, there's evidence that when countries relax their economic controls, the virus tends to flare back up again.

And the longer this goes on, unfortunately, the more gradual the recovery is likely to be.

If we see a lot of small businesses going through bankruptcy, where you’re going to have empty -- empty strip malls for a while until new businesses form, the recovery ends up taking a lot longer.

So, I would love to see robust economy, but that would require a breakthrough in vaccines, a breakthrough in widespread testing, a breakthrough in therapies to give all of us confidence that it's safe to go back.

I don't know when we're going to have that confidence.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And --

KASHKARI: And ultimately, the American people are going to decide how long the shutdown is.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Right, and we're going to be talking about that later in the program with some top pharmaceutical executives.

But in the meantime, we -- we've seen this extraordinary response from the Fed and the federal government right now. You heard Larry Kudlow say it could add up to about $9 trillion.

What more should you, as a Fed governor, where -- what more are you recommending the Fed do right now and will we need another congressional package?

NEEL KASHKARI, PRESIDENT, FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF MINNEAPOLIS: Well, the Fed is standing behind the financial system, clearly. We are going to put whatever we need to do to make sure the financial system continues to run.

But this is, first and foremost, a healthcare crisis and so anything Congress can do to support more investment in any of those technology breakthroughs will be money well spent.

And, number two, if this goes on for a long period of time, I think it's going to go on in some phase for a year or two. I think Congress is going to need to continue to give assistance to workers who have lost their jobs.

I mean, as you said, it's really around 23 percent, 24 percent of people right now who are out of work today. And if this is a gradual recovery the way I think it's going to be, those folks are going to need more help.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And, Liz Ann, what advice are you giving to all of your customers right now about how to think about this market in this economy?

LIZ ANN SONDERS, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, CHARLES SCHWAB: Again, we're -- we're reminding them that the speed with which the bear market unfolded, the rally that has happened since then, the compression in the economy is unlike we've ever seen. But you really can apply the same kind of logical thinking and disciplines around investing that can apply even in this short-term environment, which is hopefully you had a plan. You weren't winging it. Diversification across asset classes. Make sure you have some sort of anchors to windward (ph) associated with less risky investments. And then use the ability and benefits of rebalancing.

So, trimming into strength and adding into weakness. Sort of just staying on the right side of the -- for lack of a better word, betrayed (ph). And it's really those tried and true disciplines that are the closest thing to a free lunch. Too many investors think the only path to success requires top picking and bottom ticking, all in, all out. And that's just gambling on a moment in time. And investing should always be a process over time, even when what's happening is in a more condensed frame of time. And that's the best advice we can give in this environment.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And, finally, Neel Kashkari, you have access to the best economic information in the world. What should everyone be expecting over the next several months as we wait for effective treatments, as we wait for vaccines. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, this morning, is saying that unemployment could go as high as 25 percent.

KASHKARI: Yes, I mean the worst is yet to come on the job front, unfortunately. And that it really is going to be, you know, as these states start to reopen and as businesses start to reopen, obviously we need them to reopen safely. And we need to monitor and look for signs of things flaring back up again. We may be in an environment of gradual relaxing and then having to clamp back down again around the country as the virus continues to spread. To solve the economy, we must solve the virus. Let's never lose sight of that fact.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Neel Kashkari, Liz Ann Sonders, thanks very much.

The roundtable is up next.

We'll be right back.

