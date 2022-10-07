'This Week' Transcript 7-10-22: Secretary Gina Raimondo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger & Ambassador Rahm Emanuel

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, July 10, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC HOST: Our thanks to Rebecca Jarvis.

We're joined by the Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo. Secretary Raimondo, thank you for joining us this morning.

Let's talk first about the possibility of a recession. Can we avoid a recession if interest rates keep climbing?

GINA RAIMONDO, U.S. SECRETARY OF COMMERCE: Good morning, George. Good to be with you.

I think we can. So let me say this, the economy, in the past year, year-and-a-half, has been growing at unprecedently high rates, 5, 6 percent. I don't think that we should expect that, right, I think it's normal to think as we continue to come out of the pandemic we will transition to a more -- to a robust growth, but a more steady growth.

So I do think at some point, you know, we will see a less rapid growth in the economy, but I don't see any reason to think that we will have a serious recession, in fact -- you know, by no measure, right? We recovered all the jobs since the pandemic. People's household balance sheets are strong. Companies are doing well. Companies are hiring. Companies are growing.

I was recently talking to the CEO of a major U.S. company who said to me, you know, it's almost like we're trying to talk ourselves into a recession. He said he sees no signs of it. His customers, both individual and companies, are buying. So the fundamentals of this economy are very strong.

Inflation is our problem and it is our top priority. And so I think perhaps a transition to a more traditional growth level, but I don't think we should be talking ourselves into a recession.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You cited all the good news, 5 to 6 percent growth over the last couple of years, the jobs situation is as strong as it’s been in -- really in decades. We’ve gotten back almost all the jobs from the pandemic, as you pointed out.

So how do you explain the disconnect between the strong economic fundamentals that you point out and the lowest consumer confidence that we've seen in years?

RAIMONDO: Inflation. One word. People talk about it in different ways. But if you ask folks what they're worried about they'll either say grocery store prices are high, food prices are high, energy prices, gas prices, that's in people's daily lives, right? So if -- every day you're confronted with these high prices it's hard on folks and the president has just said that in that clip I heard, it's tough for people. That’s why it’s the president's number one priority. It's our number one priority to get a handle on these prices and we will.

The Fed is taking strong action. Our president's administration, we’re doing everything we know how to do. You’re starting to see gas prices come down, wholesale gas prices are coming down. But until we do get a handle on inflation, I think it's natural for a family to be feeling that pinch.

Having said that, you have to -- George, I was the governor of Rhode Island when the pandemic hit, a state of a million people, at one point in time, we had 15 percent of our population collecting unemployment insurance. And I woke up every day with a pit in my stomach, how are we going to get folks back to work, open restaurants, open manufacturing facilities? And we’ve done that.

We averted -- because of the president's leadership, we averted the deep, deep recession, and I don't think we will ever see that. The challenge now is prices and we're working on that and we will get that under control.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say the president's doing -- and the administration’s doing everything you know how to do. As you know, there are a lot of anxious Democrats out there. You see it in the headlines I'm showing right now. They want the president to be more aggressive and you have Congressmen like Ro Khanna saying there are things out there the president can do that he’s not doing.

Is there anything more the president can do to combat inflation that he’s not doing now?

RAIMONDO: Well, one of the things that Ro kind of pointed out in that piece is that Congress needs to pass the CHIPS Act. There’s a bill right now before Congress which Ro kind of supports, President Biden supports, which would increase the domestic supply of semiconductors and also start a supply chain office in the Department of Commerce. That has to pass. Has to pass now. Not in six months from now, now. It's bipartisan.

Mitch McConnell just threw a wrench in that about a week ago, saying that he wasn’t going to allow Republicans to move on that unless we move down reconciliation. That’s a perfect example, George, of increasing supply. We have inflation now because of lack of supply. And --

(CROSSTALK)

RAIMONDO: -- let's increase supply.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But as you point out, Madam Secretary, Mitch McConnell said it's not going anywhere as long as the president continues to push a budget reconciliation bill. So doesn't that mean the CHIPS bill is dead?

RAIMONDO: It shouldn’t be dead. Why can’t we do both? What’s in that reconciliation bill? Allowing Medicare to negotiate for drug prices. What will that do? Bring down the prices of medicine for the average American consumer.

So the -- again, the president wakes up every day pushing us and his team and Congress, what more can we do to bring down prices? So let's bring down prescription drug prices, so that people feel that when they go to the drugstore and also let's pass the CHIPS Act to bring down the prices of chips, which will bring down the price of pretty much everything you buy, because everything includes chips.

It's a false choice. He's playing politics with our national security and it's time for Congress to do its job on both of those dimensions.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, the president is calling for a global price gap on Russian oil as well. And as you know, a lot of economists are skeptical about whether that can really work. Are you confident it can?

RAIMONDO: I think it can. Yes, I think he can.

And, by the way, you know, you mentioned that -- gas prices are up over $1.50 a gallon since Putin began his war. And so, we need to do everything we can to end that war as quickly as possible.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Secretary Raimondo, thanks for your time this morning.

RAIMONDO: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We're joined now by the U.S. ambassador to Japan, our former colleague, Rahm Emanuel.

Mr. Ambassador, thank you for joining us this morning.

You know, this assassination is shocking in so many ways. Give us a sense of how Japan is absorbing it.

RAHM EMANUEL, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO JAPAN: Well, George, I mean, the best way -- first of all, it's a shock. It’s a shock around the world, but it’s clearly a shock here in Japan, not just because gun violence is so rare. But also, you know, this is a nation that's an island, and a lot of what ails other countries, it is immune and feels immune. It's a very trusting society.

And so to have something like this is a total – I mean shock to the system, a shock to the culture. And one of the things that I noticed when I first came here is the entire sense of culture and familiarity people have. And, you know, as an outsider one of the things that I hope is not lost, even though the bubble has been pierced, is that level of trust in society.

So, he is a big figure that has pervaded across the political stage here for over a decade. His family, for six, seven decades. But what -- how it happened, what happened, I don't -- I could tell you this, hasn't been totally absorbed into the society or the politics. People are walking around with a sense of disbelief.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you said, he's such a large figure. You tweeted that he was a man ahead of his time, longest serving Japanese prime minister.

Reflect on his legacy and what that meant to the United States.

EMANUEL: I think two – a couple things I would say quickly. We all talk about a free and open Indo-Pacific. That was his construct. So we are actually operating within the strategic outlook and architect that he designed.

Second, he originated the concept of a quad. The notion that India, the United States, Japan and Australia would all work together as a team and two presidents now of two parties operate with that as almost if it's their own.

Third, he was the author, with President Obama, of the Trans-Pacific economy strategic integration of the entire region with the United States. At every level, those three things, economics, national security, Newark Alliance, a construct of the – kind of a theme called the free and open Indo-Pacific, he is the original author of. And so he has been a force that, as I said, not only ahead of his time, now time is catching up to him.

The second thing I would say, George, is, you know, you've heard me say this before about very effective political leadership. They're idealistic enough to know why they’re doing what they’re doing and then tough enough to get it done. That describes Abe. He was a visionary who had a vision and a sense of where he was going, where he wanted to take Japan, where he wanted to take the region. And then he was ruthless enough, tough enough and strategic enough to see it and execute it through. And, in many ways, everything we're dealing with today and still working through is within the structure and intellectual framework that he put out on the table. That’s a new president (ph) person (ph) that when –

STEPHANOPOULOS: You also knew him in person. What was he like as a man?

EMANUEL: Well, you know, we – I’ve gotten to know him. We just -- a month ago we did a forum. He’s one of the first people I met. He had a great sense of humor.

One individual thing. I went to see his family today. I always joked with him and then also with his mother. He used to go out for a walk with his mother once a week. And his mother is both the wife of a defense minister, the daughter of a former prime minister, the mother of a prime minister, a mother also of a defense minister. I said, I don’t want to know any of these ministers. I want to know the force behind all of these men. I want to know the mother.

But he was a -- had a great sense of humor. He had a -- his mind was always moving. He was always moving. And he had a great strategic sense. And he also had a sense of, as I tried to say when I expressed it, he was a Japanese statesman, a world leader and a dear friend of the United States. And he saw the United States and Japan as a partnership that was unstoppable. And I – you know, the relationship between the United States and Japan used to be one of alliance protection. Because of his vision, it's now a one of alliance projection into the Indo-Pacific area.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Ambassador Emanuel, thanks very much for your time this morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We're joined now by committee member Congressman Adam Kinzinger.

Congressman Kinzinger, thanks for coming back to "This Week" this morning. We just heard Congresswoman Lofgren right there talk about Pat Cipollone's testimony. Anything more you can say about that?

It's been reported that the committee didn't ask Mr. Cipollone to corroborate the specifics of Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony. What's the reasoning behind that?

REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): Well, look, we -- it was an eight-hour interview. We went through a lot of stuff. And as Zoe said, he did not contradict anybody.

Look, we're not -- first off, we're not going to bring somebody in and just sit around and ask them about what other people said, too. We're getting their information, their front, position. And I think it's very clear, you'll see over the next couple of hearings a little of what he said. Certainly, you'll see a lot of that in the report. But at no point was there any contradiction of -- of what anybody said. But the rest I'll have to leave to the presentation for the -- for the committee.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We also -- Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been indicted for refusing to testify before the committee. But The Washington Post reported this week that Trump is now considering waiving any claims of executive privilege applied to Bannon.

Does the committee still want to hear from him?

KINZINGER: Look, I'll just say overall, because Steve Bannon is involved in -- in the law. He's -- he's fighting with the Justice Department. I will just say, on a high-level position, anybody that wants to come in, that knows information to talk to the select committee, we welcome them to do so. We welcome them to do so under oath. And we all know the history with our requests to have talked to Steve Bannon. So we'll see how that comes out.

But the bottom line is, yes, we as a committee want to talk to anybody that has information.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Does that hold for the founder of the Oath Keepers as well, Stewart Rhodes, who offered to waive his fifth amendment rights to testify at a live public hearing. He's in jail now. Is that a viable proposal?

KINZINGER: Yeah, I mean, look, again, any one of these things we'll take a look at, as long as it's under oath. We've talked to a lot of people, as you know, already, by transcribed interview. And so I think what you're seeing, for sure, by comments like that, and anybody else's, they went from initially saying that this committee was nothing but, you know, a sideshow, something that nobody was interested in, to all of a sudden, "Oh, yeah, I want to testify publicly in front of it."

We saw that the former president, former President Trump, is very angry that Kevin McCarthy did exactly what he wanted -- what Trump wanted him to do, which was pull off his Republican members of Congress, and so -- because now he has two Republican members that aren't going to sit there and spew out the big lie. So this is an amazing thing for the American people, to hear the truth. Most importantly, we just want the truth to come out so that something like this never happens again in this country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It doesn't appear to be breaking through to Republicans. There's a lot of recent polling showing that the number of Republicans over the last year who view this as a legitimate protest on January 6th and not an insurrection has actually dramatically risen. How do you explain that.

KINZINGER: Well, look, I think, on the margins, yes, it is puncturing through. And I think what's most important is, again, what does history say in five or 10 years? Because I can guarantee -- well, I can get about as close as I can to guaranteeing that, in about 10 years, there's not going to have been a single Trump supporter that exists anywhere in the country. It's like Nixon. There were a lot of people that supported Nixon until he was out of office, and then everybody was like, "No, nobody supported Nixon."

I figure that that's going to happen. But the other thing is this. We live in a media environment where you get your media from whoever, kind of, reinforces whatever you already believe. And there is a profit motive on some of these media outlets to not say anything contradictory to what Donald Trump is saying. He's in essence a cult leader right now, and he's a man that can stand up and say anything he wants, and these news organizations just reinforce it.

So, look, if you have leaders of Congress like Kevin McCarthy, like, frankly, most members of the -- of the Republican Party in Congress, that just simply refuse to tell the truth to their constituents, first off they're lying and abusing their constituents. But, secondly, you can't really expect there to be much of a different outcome.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Kevin McCarthy's allies are promising to review the work of the committee if Republicans take control of Congress next year. Of course, you're not going to be in Congress. You're retiring. But does that concern you?

KINZINGER: No, not at all. In fact, well -- I welcome them to see the work that we’ve done because, again, as was originally stated, we were supposed to have this in a commission where it was even, 50 percent Republican, 50 percent Democrat. Kevin McCarthy, after supporting it, opposed it, and then this committee was created. Kevin put his people on there. I think the speaker rightly said here’s two that participated in the insurrection, you can't have that. So they were pulled. Kevin could have put two different members on. Instead, he pulled them off thinking he would sink the legitimacy of the committee and it has done the direct opposite. This has been a bipartisan committee and I’m very proud of the work we've done.

So, yes, I will be --

(CROSSTALK)

KINZINGER: -- scrutiny.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You'll be leading Thursday’s “Primetime” here with Congresswoman Elaine Luria. What is the focus, and will we be learning new information?

KINZINGER: Well, obviously, we'll save the new information for that hearing. But, look, I think that we’re going to really focus on what was the president doing from, in essence, the moment the insurrection started until he finally hours later put out the tweet that said we shouldn’t do anything like this. Keep in mind in the middle of that was the tweet that said, in essence, this is what happens when you steal an election, that Vice President Pence deserved this.

So what we want to show the American people was what was the president doing during that time. The rest of the country knew that there was an insurrection. The president obviously had to have known there was an insurrection. So where was he? What was he doing? It's a very important hearing. Pay attention. Because I think it goes to the heart of what the is the oath of a leader. You have an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States, you can't selectively pick what parts of the Constitution you defend or what branches of government, and you certainly can’t be gleeful during it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, "The New York Times" reported this week that both the former FBI Director James Comey and his deputy Andrew McCabe received these supposedly random audits. They go to one in several hundred thousand people. Of course,they were both officials who were targeted publicly by President Trump.

What are the chances, in your view, that those audits are an innocent coincidence?

KINZINGER: I mean, look, if you just take those math numbers, it seems very unlikely. I don't know, of course, the details of their finances and what could possibly trigger it. But nobody ever for their political views, for anything, should be targeted or discriminated against by the IRS and I certainly think it's right for the investigator to look into this in the IRS and if there was targeting there should be serious, serious not just penalties for the person who did it but, you know, fixes for the system so something like this happens again. That's like third world stuff. That’s not something we should do here in the United States.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman, thanks as always for your time.

KINZINGER: You bet.