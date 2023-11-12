'This Week' Transcript 11-12-23: White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Gov. Wes Moore, Rep. Mike Lawler and Rep. Jared Moskowitz

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: But first we turn to White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Thank you for joining us.

Can you give us the latest on the negotiations or if there are negotiations still underway regarding the hostages?

JAKE SULLIVAN, WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Well, first of all, thanks for having me, Jon.

And I have to be careful about what I say publicly on this because it is, of course, a delicate and sensitive negotiation. But the answer to your question is, yes, there are ongoing negotiations involving the Israelis, the Qataris. And we, the United States, are actively engaged in this as well, because we want to make sure that we bring home those Americans who have been taken hostage, as well as all of the other hostages.

So, that continues. There are efforts to try to secure a deal that would involve the release of hostages. And the president’s not going to rest until we achieve that deal so that every single one of those hostages can come home safely.

KARL: And what are the numbers as you understand it? I've heard the Israelis say that there are 239. Is that accurate? How many of them are Americans?

SULLIVAN: We do not know the precise number of hostages. We know the number of missing, and that’s the number the Israelis have given. But we don’t know how many of those are still alive.

As far as the Americans are concerned, there are nine missing American citizens, as well as a missing legal permanent representative, a green card holder. And so that’s the number that we are working with. That’s the number that we are trying to ensure the safe return of. And we have been engaging with the families. In fact, I will personally be seeing family members of the American hostages this coming week.

KARL: Now, Hamas claims that a number of hostages have been killed by Israeli air strikes. Is – do we believe that’s true?

SULLIVAN: Well, first, we don’t take anything Hamas says at face value, but we have no information that can either corroborate or counteract that. So, as I said before, we simply don’t know how many of the hostages are still alive, how many have been mistreated, how many Hamas itself has killed just as it slaughtered hundreds and hundreds of people when it conducted those gruesome and horrific terrorist attacks on October 7th.

KARL: And – and the Israelis have called for – for hospitals and medical facilities in north Gaza to be evacuated, including al-Shifa, the largest of them all. They – they say that Hamas is operating underneath these hospitals, tunnels underneath the hospital.

What – what – what is your understanding of this, and – and –and do we see – are those – do those hospitals essentially become legitimate military targets because they’re being used according to what the Israelis to, you know, as shields for their – their – their military operations? What – what – how do we see this as the United States?

SULLIVAN: Well, first, without getting into intelligence information, there is plenty of open source information, Jon, to indicate that Hamas uses lots of different civilian institutions, including hospitals, to store weapons, for command and control, to house its fighters. We have seen that throughout the time that Hamas has been operating in Gaza. We have seen that in this conflict. And that’s a violation of the laws of war, taking civilians as human shields, using hospitals for military purposes.

That being said, Jon, we do not want to see a firefight in a hospital where innocent people, helpless people, people seeking medical care are caught in the crossfire. And this just points up how difficult this military operation is because Israel has an added burden, given the way that Hamas operates, but it does not lessen their responsibility to protect civilians. And this is something that we have had an active conversation with the Israeli government about.

KARL: And I – I sense some real anguish and frustration in the voice of – of Secretary of State Blinken when he said, “Far too many Palestinians have been killed.”

Obviously, the fault overall is with Hamas that started this, that’s using civilians as human shields, but how much concern is there that the Israelis are – are responsible, are not doing enough – not responsible, not doing enough to protect civilians?

SULLIVAN: The loss of a single, innocent life is a tragedy, whether it’s Palestinian or Israeli or anyone. And we grieve for every lost innocent. We believe in the sanctity of life, we believe in the importance of the laws of war, which means taking every possible measure to protect civilians.

And as I said before, this is something that President Biden has spoken to from the beginning of the conflict, not just publicly but privately with his Israeli counterpart. It’s something that I have talked about with mine and Secretary Blinken has with his. We will continue to do that every day.

At the same time, we will continue to stand behind the proposition that Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorist attacks. And with Hamas you are dealing with an organization that has come out since October 7th and said that it wants to repeat October 7th again and again until Israel no longer exists. That is the reality Israel is confronting.

And so they are taking measures to try to go after the terrorists. It’s their obligation to do so in a way that separates the terrorists from innocent Palestinian civilians.

KARL: I want to play you something that Bibi Netanyahu said to David Muir about the reality of what Israel will face after Hamas is defeated.

Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER: I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: So – so what – what do you – what’s your take on that? I mean he also later said, they don’t seek to govern Gaza, but that sounds like an Israeli occupation of Gaza. Is – is – is that – is that where this is going?

SULLIVAN: That is not our understanding of the Israeli government’s position, and I think Prime Minister Netanyahu has clarified his comments, as you – as you just alluded to.

The American position on this is straightforward. Secretary Blinken laid it out this past week. No reoccupation of Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza. No forcible displacement of Palestinians. And Gaza should never be allowed to be used as a base for terrorist attacks against Israel or anyone else. Those are the simple principles that we are standing behind as we look to the future.

And we will work with all of our partners, with the Israelis, with countries in the Arab world, and especially with the Palestinians so that they can have a voice in what the future governance of both the West Bank and Gaza look like.

KARL: All right, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, thank you very much for joining us.

SULLIVAN: Thanks for having me.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: And now, we check in from Tel Aviv with two House members who just met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Republican Mike Lawler of New York and Democrat Jared Moskowitz of Florida.

So, Congressman Lawler, let me start with you. You just met with the prime minister. What did you learn about where this conflict is going?

REP. MIKE LAWLER (R-NY): Well, it was, obviously, a very solemn meeting, and we got to see raw footage of the attacks of October 7th, which was deeply disturbing to all of us and very upsetting, obviously. But we engaged in a very thoughtful conversation about the need for Congress to pass aid to Israel and our support and our commitment to our closest ally in the region, a beacon of hope and freedom and democracy, the state of Israel.

We need to eliminate Hamas. They are a terrorist organization. They used their own civilians as human shields.

And, you know, we talked about the facts on the ground and what is actually occurring and really what the United States can do to support Israel at this moment.

KARL: Congressman Moskowitz, did you learn anything about the fate of the hostages? Any sense if there’s actual progress?

REP. JARED MOSKOWITZ (D-FL): Yeah. No, we talked a lot about the hostages. The meeting focused a lot on that obviously because, you know, we were asking a lot of questions. But, you know, I don’t want to go into details because there are, you know, are potentially ongoing talks and negotiations.

But, you know, look, obviously, there are not a lot of good options. The hostages are in a number of places, some are in the tunnels. Some are not in the tunnels.

One of the things that we found out which, if you watch a lot of the videos that are public, and you can see the mob of people that came in. You know, as it turns, some of the people -- some of the hostages may be kept by not Hamas. It might not be Hamas that has some of these hostages. It might not be Islamic Jihad that has some of these hostages. It might be some of the citizens of Gaza.

And so, you know, they’re working on several plans to locate the hostages. I don’t want to go into details of that, but obviously, that is a top priority. There were nine Americans missing that are potentially hostage. And so, you know, this was focused of the delegation.

KARL: And, Congressman Lawler, we’ve heard what sounds like frustration coming from the Biden administration about getting -- about Israel actions in terms of protecting civilians in -- in Gaza, and, you know, humanitarian pauses. How does the prime minister view this? Does he still feel that he has the full and total support of the Biden administration and the U.S. government?

LAWLER: Yes. And, obviously, that’s the purpose of our delegation trip here, is to show our strong support, in a bipartisan fashion, for the state of Israel. Just, you know, a week and a half ago, we passed a resolution in strong support of Israel in condemning Hamas.

What is clear is that Israel is engaged in efforts to provide humanitarian relief. They’ve been engaged in efforts to get civilians out of the northern part of Gaza.

But for those calling for a ceasefire, they totally misunderstand the situation here. Hamas is not someone, some organization that is going to abide by a ceasefire. They are hell-bent on eradicating the state of Israel and eliminating the Jewish people, as evidenced by the video what we witnessed, which was barbaric and horrific and showed, you know, the death of 138 individuals, only about 10 percent of those that were killed on October 7th.

So, you’re not dealing with rational, reasonable people here. And, you know, Israel needs to be able to defend itself. Nobody would call on the United States to engage in a ceasefire after September 11th, 2001. And I think it’s irresponsible for us to call on Israel to do that when they’re trying to defend themselves.

The bottom line here is, yes, we need to provide humanitarian relief and we want to avoid civilian casualties.

But these 11,000 civilian number that keeps getting repeated by the press is factually wrong. But within that number, thousands of Hamas terrorists have been killed. And, obviously, Hamas is using these civilians as human shields.

And so, the oppressor here, the people that are responsible for the deaths in Gaza is Hamas.

KARL: All right. Congressman Lawler, Congressman Moskowitz, thank you for joining us. Safe travels back to the U.S.

KARL: We’re joined now by Maryland’s Democratic governor, Wes Moore.

And you’re, obviously, a member of the Biden/Harris team.

GOV. WES MOORE, (D) MARYLAND: Yes.

KARL: Thank you for being here, Governor.

You were out campaigning. You were campaigning in Virginia.

MOORE: Yes.

KARL: What was the message that you heard from voters?

MOORE: Well, the energy was real. And – and – and people were – were motivated, not by the – not by the partisan issues. They were motivated by the issues of actually things getting done in a bipartisan way. And I think that’s what we saw in Virginia, where we were able to, you know, have now the first African American speaker of the House, a complete repudiation of the type of things that – that Governor Youngkin was talking about, about which week should you do an abortion ban.

They were talking about things like jobs, and infrastructure. And it resonated with the people. And I think that’s the message that is going to be continued to push and why I think we’re going to continue seeing how the people will continue to resonate with these kind of messages.

KARL: It’s – it’s no doubt that abortion hurt Republicans in Virginia, it hurt them in Ohio, it hurt them in Kentucky. But you still have these concerns about President Biden.

In Ohio, where abortion rights – strong vote for abortion rights, you saw 73 percent in the exit poll, 73 percent of those who voted said that they do not – they would prefer somebody other than Biden to run. And that’s even more than – 63 percent said they would prefer somebody other than Donald Trump to run.

So how does President Biden deal with these questions?

MOORE: I mean I know there’s still, you know, there’s still the idea and the handwringing of what polls look like a year away from election day. And, you know, I'm – I'm not a pundit, you know.

KARL: You’re not concerned about this at all, concerns about his age, (INAUDIBLE) –

MOORE: I'm – I'm not. I mean I think about where the polls were for my race a year before election day. I was polling a little over 1 percent.

By Election Day I ended up winning with more individual votes than anyone who's ever run for governor in the history of the State of Maryland.

I think, when -- when you're looking at polls a year out, they are worth the paper that they are written on. And I think, when you continue looking at the work that's being done and the product that's being produced, just this past week, we saw how over $7 billion of investment was coming to the State of Maryland for infrastructure. We announced a couple weeks back that, you know, a quarter of a billion dollars going towards broadband and Wi-Fi construction. We are actually rebuilding things in a bipartisan way. And when you think about what people are asking for, bipartisan leadership, and you can get things done, the PACT Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure act, that's President Biden. And I think that will show up in the -- in the election for next year.

KARL: Well, then, let me ask you then about what David Axelrod said. Now, David Alexlrod, obviously, one of President Obama's top political strategists, smart guy, Democrat, supportive of President Biden, but he said this.

"Only Joe Biden can make this decision about running again. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise, whether it is in his best interest or the country's."

The suggestion here, obviously, is that he shouldn't run. And that's from Axelrod. What -- what do you say to him?

MOORE: I would say President Biden has already made the decision. He's...

KARL: Clearly.

MOORE: ... running.

(LAUGHTER)

MOORE: He is running for re-election. And, listen, I think about -- I think about what's happening in our state, right, where we are -- we have now literally announced billions of dollars of infrastructure that's going to be happening. We're now, for the first time, going to be putting east-west transit within the Baltimore region, which is going to be monumental when it comes to economic growth within the State of Maryland.

We're looking at the fact that now we've been able to -- now Maryland has the lowest unemployment rate in the entire country, right? We are moving fast, and we're making sure that we're leaving no one behind in the process. But that's being done because we're working in partnership with the Biden administration.

So I would just -- I would just -- and we'll continue to make sure that people remember. This is about performance, not personalities, and that's why his performance is the reason that I believe deeply that the American people will give him a second term.

KARL: So what about Manchin? Joe Manchin announced he's not running for re-election to the Senate. He's clearly talking about running for party -- you know, running for president as a third-party ticket, No Labels. And he's talking about trying to have a movement to mobilize the middle in this country.

What's your message to Joe Manchin?

MOORE: My message to -- to Joe Manchin is, I thank him for his service. I think he's had a year -- a career of distinguished service, both as a governor...

KARL: Forty-two years in public office.

MOORE: That's right, both as a governor, senator. I would urge him not to mar his legacy by getting involved in something so foolish.

KARL: So foolish, why?

MOORE: Because, if you look at what No Labels is, No Labels literally has no plan, has no path, has no policy platform. They don't even have a candidate. What No Labels is, it's a -- it's a -- it's a configuration made up of dark money that won't disclose its donors but is frankly just going to simply hand an election off by -- by being able to not actually come up with a solution but just continuing to throw wood into this flame of disillusionment. It is not real.

KARL: How much -- how much of a threat, though, is the idea of a No Labels candidate, Cornell West; you have Jill Stein running again as the Green Party candidate and running for the Green Party nomination; Bobby Kennedy, Jr. is out there.

Could we see third-party candidates cost Biden this election, actually get Donald Trump back in the White House?

MOORE: No. Because I think what -- what President Biden is going to continue to show is that results do matter. You know, it's -- it's one thing to say we're going to rail against the system, and it's another thing to actually work to make systems better. And that's what I think President Biden has continued to show.

You know, when you think about the bills that he has passed, the work that he has done all throughout this country, in urban, rural and suburban parts of this country, about economic growth and economic upliftment, about being able to make sure that people's freedoms are actually protected and everybody is seen in everyone's conversations and not just some, that's what President Biden has been able to push on; that's what he's been able to get done, not rhetoric, not -- not -- not hand-wringing, not fist-banging, but actually real, productive results for the people of this country.

And so, I think all the other things will just sound like noise, while President Biden's results will sound like actually what they are, real, productive momentum for the people of this country.

KARL: All right. Governor Wes Moore of Maryland, thank you for joining us, and on this Veterans Day weekend, thank you for your service as well.

MOORE: Thank you. Thank you.