'This Week' Transcript 11-1-20: Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Jason Miller and Biden Campaign Senior Adviser Anita Dunn

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president on the campaign trail on Friday. Let's talk about that with Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller.

Jason, thank you for joining us this morning.

The AMA responded to that immediately, the head of the AMA saying it was malicious, outrageous and completely misguided for the president to suggest that doctors are inflating COVID deaths.

Why does the president repeatedly attack doctors, saying -- working on the front lines -- saying they're inflating COVID numbers?

JASON MILLER, TRUMP CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISER: Well, George, good morning. It's Sunday morning, where I would tell you that tens of thousands of people are waking up in Pittsburgh this morning and reading the Post-Gazette and seeing that they've endorsed a Republican for the first time since 1972. That's President Trump, for his re-election. So we're excited about that.

To your comment about the president yesterday on the campaign trail, I don't think he was attacking anybody at all. I think he was talking about how most Americans want to safely and securely re-open the country, get back to work, get back to life as normal and defeat this virus...

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Jason, we all just saw it. He was talking about doctors inflating COVID deaths for money.

MILLER: George, I'm not going to get into the -- the billing aspects, of which there have been many reports on. There have been all sorts of independent things pointing to that.

But the fact of the matter is people want to get their life back to normal. They're tired of the lockdowns. You look at these Democrat-run states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin. We're seeing this on the campaign trail with the rallies. People are tired of these lockdowns. They want to safely re-open.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you're repeating that. You believe that doctors are inflating COVID deaths for money?

MILLER: I think there have been a number of reports that have raised issues out there regarding billing and things like that. But again, the choice on the ballot on Tuesday is President Trump and people who want tax cuts or Joe Biden and people who wants tax hikes. That's what's on the ballot on Tuesday.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, but the president is talking about doctors on the front lines inflating COVID deaths, which, as the head of the AMA said, is malicious and completely misguided.

The president is also saying that we're rounding the corner on the pandemic. And this comes as we've just come through our worst week yet on cases. Cases are rising in 42 states. Test positivity rates are up. Hospitalizations are up. Deaths are climbing up.

Why does the president continues to say we're rounding the corner in the fact of this surge?

MILLER: Because we're right there on the cusp of having this vaccine finalized and ready for distribution. We will have it done and start distributing it by the end of the year.

And, again, if we'd followed Joe Biden's advice at the beginning of this pandemic, we never would have shut the country down to China, never would have shut the country down to Europe. The leadership that President Trump has shown here on getting these therapeutics developed, the vaccines -- COVID is no longer a death sentence for virtually everybody who gets it.

We have made such miraculous advancements in such a short amount of time. That's the difference between an Operation Warp Speed and being locked in the basement.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We're seeing cases surge across the country, as I just said. I just ran through those statistics.

And here is Dr. Fauci's take on those statistics in The Washington Post this morning: quote, "We're in for a whole lot of hurt. It's not a good situation. All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly."

He's the top infectious disease president -- specialist in the country right now.

And the White House response to that was to attack Dr. Fauci. Why?

MILLER: George, Dr. Fauci isn't on the ballot on Tuesday. This is about President Trump and Joe Biden. And the thing that I would point out here that I think is really going to backfire on Democrats and many in the media is the Democrats have spent so many months telling folks that it's not safe to go out and vote in person on Tuesday. There's been so much media pressure effectively putting out scare tactics to keep folks away.

Well, guess what? President Trump supporters are going to show up on Tuesday. Nothing is going to stop them. That's -- this is really going to be a vote suppression effort against Democratic voters, and I think Democrats are going to look in the rear-view mirror and say this is probably what cost us the election.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Both (ph) suppression. Ninety-two million Americans, more than 92 million Americans, have already voted. That’s well over half of the number that voted in 2016 and it’s going to continue through Tuesday.

So given all that, what is your clearest path to 270 right now?

MILLER: Well, we feel very good. We think that President Trump is going to hold all of the Sun Belt states that he won previously. And as you look to the upper Midwest, Joe Biden has to stop President Trump in four out of four states; Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota. If President Trump wins just won of those in three of the four that he won last time, he will be a re-elected president.

There's a really important point here, George, that I want to make, is that the entire electorate has shifted. The coalitions are different this go around. The fact that Joe Biden had to go back to Minnesota, a state that Republicans haven't won since 1972, just the other day shows how they're worried about states shifting.

President Trump is going to get well over 10% of the Black vote. I think he'll get over 20% of African-American men. President Trump will probably get 40% of the Latino vote. The entire demographic shift within these parties, it's a different world now, George. And that’s why we’re trying to turn out our supporters.

We feel good about it. And the one final thing, George, if you speak with many smart Democrats, they believe President Trump will be ahead on election night, probably getting 280 electorals (ph), somewhere in that range. And then they’re going to try to steal it back after the election.

We believe that we'll be over 290 electoral votes on election night. So no matter what they try to do, what kind of hijinks or law suits or whatever kind of nonsense they try to pull off, we’re still going to have enough electoral votes to get President Trump re-elected.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, basically, you're saying the president needs to have a clean sweep of all the states in the Sun Belt that he won back in 2016; Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Texas, North Carolina?

MILLER: I said I believe that we’re going to win all of them. There are multiple pathways.

So for example, if for some reason -- and again, the trend lines -- you look at Arizona, where I’m very confident, very safe that we’re going to win Arizona. But even if for some reason we didn't have Arizona, we could pick off Nevada, a place where our modeling shows that we’re going to win on Tuesday, as well as Michigan, and that would put President Trump over the top.

So we have multiple pathways. We feel very good about where we're going. And the fact of the matter is, is that Joe Biden does not excite his base. So when you take the lack of enthusiasm for Joe Biden and the media and Democratic suppression for their voters on Election Day, we think that our turn-out will deliver President Trump a victory.

And the one thing, George, I got to tell you, we learned this in 2016, Donald J. Trump is a closer. Nobody knows how to close out a presidential race like he does.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It certainly happened in 2016. Jason Miller, thanks very much. Let's bring in Anita Dunn now from the Biden campaign. Anita, let me get you to respond there, starting (ph) to Jason saying they have a possibility of flipping Nevada. They’re going to win Arizona, maybe even Michigan.

ANITA DUNN, BIDEN CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISER: Thanks for having me this morning, George.

Before I respond to the states, I actually just have to say I’m astonished that Jason Miller spent as much time as he did without ever saying that the doctors who are on frontlines in this coronavirus crisis that this country faces, that without ever defending them and without ever basically saying, no, they're not in it for money. These people have been risking their lives since the beginning of this crisis.

Frontline workers and doctors, nurses, the people who work in these hospitals, have been risking their lives. They didn't have adequate protective gear at the beginning. No one really knew how it spread. They have been out there every day many of them working double shifts.

And I just want to say, for the record, that it tells you everything you need to know about the difference between the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign and between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Joe Biden respects those frontline workers. He respects doctors. He respects Dr. Fauci. He listens to the scientists. And when he is president, he's going to put a plan in place to get coronavirus under control.

We saw for the first time over 100,000 new cases in one day this week. A thousand people a day dying on average now. Jason Miller and the Trump campaign may feel that that's virtually no one but there are a thousand families in this country who lost someone yesterday. There are a thousand more that will lose someone today. And those are not virtually nobodies.

Those are people. And those are the people that Joe Biden is going to fight for when he's president.

STEPHANOPOULOS: OK. I was going to give you a chance to respond to that. Thank you for doing that.

But let's go now to --

DUNN: Yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- the electoral map and you’re --

(CROSSTALK)

DUNN: I was just --

(CROSSTALK)

DUNN: I was just shocked, to be honestly (ph). Yes.

OK. So let's look at this electoral map. Now, let's start with the fact that the states that have been the battle grounds from day one in this race have all been states that Donald Trump carried in 2016. Obviously, the three states in the -- Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, but also North Carolina, Florida and Arizona.

So as -- if you look at the map, what you see is that the Biden campaign from the beginning of this general election has been on the offense in these states.

So, the other thing that's true is as we've got closer to the election, instead of the number of contested battleground states shrinking, which is normally what you see at this point in a campaign, George, you know that, the number has actually expanded so that we are now campaigning also in Georgia, in Iowa, in Ohio. Senator Harris was in Texas on Friday. That our map has expanded as we moved into the -- closer to Election Day.

And the Trump campaign -- obviously, they're going to say they feel good. They're going to say they feel like they can carry everything they did in 2016. But if you look at the enormous enthusiasm that we've seen in the early vote, these record-setting early vote numbers, people are going to vote.

And we are going to know on Election Day that a record number of people have probably turned out to vote in this election because they want change. They want a leader who is going to unite this country, not divide it.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: Do you believe we're going to have a result election night?

DUNN: You know, I don't know if we’re going to have a result election night. Obviously, three battleground states may be slower to count their votes, Pennsylvania in particular, which both of us, both campaigns are very focused on right now.

But, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida are all states that I think we can reasonably assume we're going to hear results from either election night or early the next morning, they all tend to get their votes counted on election night. Arizona is a state that again is a battleground for the first time in a long time for Democrats. And that's a state that we may very well know results from.

I think if you look at what we've done as a campaign, we've seen states that we want to protect so that we worked in states like Nevada and Minnesota, Virginia, Colorado, not taking anything for granted. Now, there are the states that we want to win, our path to 270. And then there are expansion states.

So, our map has grown more expansive as we come closer to Election Day. We may know the results election night. We may know them the next day. The one thing that is clear, though, is that we're going to make sure all the votes get counted.

There's only one campaign --

STEPHANOPOULOS: And --

DUNN: -- and that's the Trump campaign that thinks they have to suppress votes in order to win.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And should we expect that we're going to be hearing from Vice President Biden no matter what -- no matter where we are in the results and the vote counting on Tuesday night?

DUNN: I think it will depend where we are in the results. Obviously, you don't want to go out prematurely. But, you know, you're certainly going to hear from the campaign. You may very well hear from the vice president. I think we'll all just be concentrating on working up until the moment the polls close to get those votes, and then to make sure every vote gets counted.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Anita Dunn, thanks very much.

DUNN: Thank you for having me, George.