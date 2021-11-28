This Week' Transcript 11-28-21: Sen. Bill Cassidy & Sen. Amy Klobuchar

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, November 28, 2021 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Good morning, and welcome to "This Week."

As we come on the air this Thanksgiving Sunday, a new COVID strain is raising alarms around the world. The Omicron variant, first discovered in Southern Africa, has now spread across Europe to Australia and Hong Kong. Global markets plunged when the news broke. Countries are imposing new travel bans, the most restrictive in Israel, which has closed its borders to all foreigners for two weeks.

Here in the U.S., New York's governor has already declared a state of emergency.

The big questions now: How dangerous is this new variant? Will it evade our defenses? Are new lockdowns and vaccine mandates coming, as we approach the third year of this pandemic?

So, we begin this morning with the president's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci, thank you for joining us this morning.

Have we detected the Omicron variant here in the United States yet?

FAUCI: No, we have not, George. And we have a pretty good surveillance system.

But, as we all know, when you have a virus that has already gone to multiple countries, inevitably, it will be here. The question is, will we be prepared for it? And the preparation that we have ongoing for what we're doing now with the Delta variant just needs to be revved up. And that's -- the bottom line of that is the preparation by getting more and more people vaccinated and getting the fully vaccinated boosted.

That's what we could be doing. But we are on the lookout for this. The CDC has a good surveillance system. So, if and when -- and it is going to be when -- it comes here, hopefully, we will be ready for it by enhancing our capabilities via the vaccine, masking, all the things that we do and should be doing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's go through what we know and what we don't know about the Omicron variant.

Number one, is it more transmissible than other variants?

FAUCI: It appears to be, George.

It has the molecular characteristics that would strongly suggest that it would be more transmissible. It has a bunch of mutations, a disturbingly large number of mutations in the spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, which really binds, particularly in one particular component of that spike that binds to the receptors in your body, in your nose, in your nasopharynx, and in your lung.

The mutations would strongly suggest that it would be more transmissible and that it might evade some of the protection of monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma and perhaps even antibodies that are induced by vaccine.

If you look at the pattern of what's going on right now in Southern Africa, particularly in South Africa, when you have a spike of infections, they are very heavily weighted towards this new variant, the Omicron. And, therefore, you have to presume that it has a good degree of transmissibility advantage, which is very likely what is going on right now in Southern Africa and would likely be going on in other countries as it spreads.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do we know if it causes more severe disease?

FAUCI: Great question, George.

And we don't know that. In fact, we were on the phone with our South African colleagues, who have been incredibly good about being so transparent about what's going on there, on Friday, and we're meeting with them again today later -- a little bit later on, in a couple of hours, to try and find out if the cases that they have identified that clearly are caused by this variant, what is the level of severity in that?

Hopefully, it will be light but, you know, South Africa has a relatively small proportion of the population that’s vaccinated. So you got to take that into the equation when you’re trying to figure out where this virus is really going and what its impact is going to be. But bottom line, George, we don't know yet what the level of severity will be.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You mentioned the possibility that it could invade our defenses. What do we know about how resistant it is to the current vaccines?

FAUCI: We don't have a definitive answer to that, George. And we will know that likely within a period of about two weeks. And the way you find that out is you get the virus and you put it either as the whole virus or as what we call a pseudo virus and you take antibodies or serum from people who have been vaccinated and you determine if those antibodies can neutralize the virus. That whole process is already under way right now and hopefully we’ll be able to determine.

When you talk about that, George, it really is important to point out that when you have a high level of antibodies, the way you get with the boosters that we've been doing lately in this country and elsewhere, you lift up the level of the neutralizing antibodies high enough that it generally crosses over and covers several of the variants including the Delta variant, which makes us even more emphatic in saying even with a variant that we don't know yet the full impact that it’s going to have on protection against vaccine-induced antibodies, get boosted, get vaccinated and you’re going to bring that level right up.

I don't think there's any possibility that this could completely evade any protection by a --

STEPHANOPOULOS: And --

FAUCI: -- vaccine. It may diminish it a bit, but that's the reason why you boost.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And what do we know about whether vaccines can then be tailored to address this variant?

FAUCI: The companies are already doing that as you and I are speaking, George. So there are two ways to approach it. There’s to get the level of the regular type of classic antibodies that we've been dealing with right now, get it at a high level and/or develop a variant specific boost, a variant specific vaccine. And we've been on the phone with all of the companies right now and they're already in the process of doing that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We're seeing these travel bans. Are they going to make any difference?

FAUCI: You know, it will slow things down, George. Travel bans, when you have a highly transmissible virus, never completely would get the virus to coming -- prevent it from coming into the country. No way that's going to happen.

But what you can do is you can delay it enough to get us better prepared. And that's the thing that people need to understand. If you're going to do the travel ban the way we've done now and that we're implementing right now, utilize the time that you're buying to fill in the gaps. And by time buying (ph), you learn more about the virus, you learn what its relationship is to the antibodies induced by vaccines, and above all, you use this time to really, really put your pedal to the floor and get people vaccinated and get people boosted.

It's going to give us a period of time to enhance our preparedness. I think we have to give kudos to the South Africans for being so transparent so quickly by giving us this information.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And --

FAUCI: So they're giving us time to be better prepared.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And what's your best guidance about traveling outside of the country right now?

FAUCI: You know, travel during a period of a pandemic, George, is always risky. Right now people should just be prudent. And the best way to protect yourself, if you're going to travel, have to travel, or want to travel, is to get vaccinated and to be prudent when you travel about wearing masks in indoor settings, such as if you go to the airport, which is one of the most congregate settings you can imagine with all the crowds in the airport. Make sure you wear a mask. But above all, vaccination will be the really most important way to really prevent you from being at such a high risk that you would not want to travel.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Should we expect to be seeing more lockdowns again, new lockdowns, more mandates?

FAUCI: You know, I don't know, George. It's really too early to say. We just really need to, as I’ve said so often, prepare for the worst. It may not be that we’re going to have to go the route that people are saying. There’s -- we don't know a lot about this virus. So we want to prepare as best we can, but it may turn out that this preparation, although important, may not necessarily push us to the next level.

People talking about lockdowns, people talking about that, let's see what the information that we're getting in real-time tells us and we'll make decisions based on the science and the evidence, the way we always do. But you want to be prepared to do anything and everything. And that's the reason why we're paying such close attention to this and why we're all over it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Dr. Fauci, thanks, as always, for your time and your information.

FAUCI: Thanks. Good to be with you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's bring in Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, Democrat of Minnesota.

Senator Klobuchar, thanks for joining us this morning.

We just heard Dr. Fauci there. I know you guys got a tough situation in Minnesota right now with COVID. How big a setback is this new variant?

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): It's hard for everyone. People have been going through hell all over the country because of this pandemic. We know that.

And Dr. Fauci just gave you the answer -- get vaccinated. And right now when the show is over, George, everyone watching -- get your appointment to get a booster, to get your kids vaccinated.

If you say you care about our health care workers who are increasingly exhausted, get your vaccine, get your booster. If you care about our troops who in my state right now are staffing our nursing homes, who are helping out at our hospitals, then get vaccinated. Get a booster. That's his message.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s talk about --

KLOBUCHAR: That’s my message.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about the other big challenge the country has been dealing with this week, the economy and inflation. We saw the president tap the strategic petroleum reserve at the beginning of this week.

What more must be done right now?

KLOBUCHAR: I look at it this way -- we’ve got an increase demand, shortage of supply. The petroleum reserve was a temporary measure. Obviously, in the long term, we’ve got to bring down greenhouse gases, and we’ve got to get the investment done to do something finally about climate change.

But in a bigger way, supply/demand, what does that mean? That means that we’ve got to improve the infrastructure at our ports. Take some emergency actions. And by the way, the infrastructure bill -- bipartisan bill we just passed -- does that.

Secondly, demand. We’ve got workforce issues. And that's why this Build Back Better agenda is so important, George. Look at it. We need people, we need kids to go into jobs where we have shortages.

We don't have a shortage of sports marketing degrees. We have a shortage of health care workers. We have a shortage of plumbers, electricians, construction workers. This bill puts us on the right path.

Helping people with childcare, a lot of people want to go to work, but they don't have child care that’s affordable in their area. Or they’ve got aging parents that they have to take care of.

And then in my state, what we see in ag areas, what you see in the Midwest and in tourism areas, we need to do something about immigration reform -- also in Build Back Better.

And, finally, making things more affordable for families. That means bringing down the cost of prescription drugs. To me, that's what we do about the problem right in front of us, which is to have the backs of the American people. That's our top priority.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’ve laid -- you laid out what you see as the benefits of the plan. But your colleague, Democratic colleague from West Virginia, Senator Joe Manchin, continues to signal that he wants to push this off until next year.

What are the consequences of delay? Are you confident it will get done before Christmas?

KLOBUCHAR: I am. Senator Manchin is still at the negotiating table, talking to us every day, talking to us about voting rights, getting that bill done, restoring the Senate. He's talking to us about this bill.

When I look at this drama in the next month, I break it down into a mini series. And the first part is the defense bill and a bridge to the budget. Vast majority of senators support that. We’ll get that done.

Second thing, the debt ceiling. You know, if the Republicans want to scrooge out on us, and increase people’s interest rates and make it hard to make car payments -- go ahead, make that case. We're going to stop them from doing that.

And the third as I mentioned, voting rights, fundamental to our country. You see partisan gerrymandering going on. And what we're talking about here is restoring the rules of the Senate so we can pass a bill that Senator Manchin has signed his name on to. The bill I lead, the bill Senator Schumer has been bringing every people together on, and that is the Freedom to Vote Act.

And, finally, what we just talked about, the Build Back Better bill. We can get this done. It's -- to me, it’s an old song.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: You said you can get it all done.

KLOBUCHAR: Go ahead.

STEPHANOPOULOS: No, go ahead. I want to hear the song now.

KLOBUCHAR: The song is a little less talk and a lot more action.

STEPHANOPOULOS: There does seem to be --

KLOBUCHAR: That’s what we’ll need in this next month.

STEPHANOPOULOS: There does seem to be a lot of talk as well.

You mentioned the debt limit. Are you confident Democrats can do that alone?

KLOBUCHAR: I am. If you saw what happened back in November, both Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema, who as you know I -- I personally would get rid of the filibuster. They don’t want to do that. But they push the envelope, so made sure that we didn’t welsh on your debt. And I believe we're going to find a way forward on that again.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Klobuchar, thanks as always for your time and your information.

KLOBUCHAR: It was great to be on.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's bring in Senator Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana.

Senator Cassidy, thanks again for joining us this morning.

Let's start out with the pandemic. You're a medical doctor. We just heard the message from Dr. Fauci and Senator Klobuchar -- go get vaccinated.

SEN. BILL CASSIDY (R-LA): Yeah, totally agree with that. Get vaccinated. If you made the guidelines, go ahead and get your booster shot.

Folks ask me about vaccinating children. Yes, less likely to have significant illness, but little children bring it home to grandmother, grandfather and to the parents. And so, follow the recommendations.

As a physician I would just say, follow the recommendations on who to be vaccinated.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you still seeing resistance in your state?

CASSIDY: Yes, but if you look at my state right now, we actually have, I think, the lowest or near the lowest incidents of infection. One beef I've had, and I think it's a very valid beef, it's clear that previous infection gives immunity. Dr. Fauci has said that in a committee hearing. There's been no analysis as to the effect -- as to the longevity of that or anything else that folks want to know. I've been previously infected. Am I immune? CDC is totally not interested in looking at that. I think the American people know they're being gamed a little bit. I would still get vaccinated. The CDC should get on their job and do that -- do that work too.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You heard Senator Klobuchar on the Build Back Better plan. She believes the Democrats are going to get it done this month. I know you voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill but you're against the Build Back Better plan.

You say it's going to fuel inflammation. The administration has put forward 17 Nobel Prize winning economists who say it won't.

CASSIDY: So those 17 Nobel Prize -- if you go back, Glenn Kessler (ph) in "The Washington Post" looked at them. They said that was the bill they had then, not the bill they have now. And they point out that if you are going to avoid inflation, then you've got to be able to pay for it.

The Wharton School of Business has a better analysis. Their analysis is that it's about $1.53 billion in new revenue. But as it's probably going to be implemented, those things that don't sunset are -- that are supposed to sunset don't, it's going to cost $4.65 trillion. $4.65 trillion on top of what the federal government is going to pay.

And may I make a note, George, one-third of the expenditures are tax cuts for billionaires. There's corporate welfare. It's going to raise the price of gasoline at least about 20 cents a gallon. And it begins to have federal dictates as to how your child's preschool is handled, the curriculum even. What's not to like? It's -- it's -- it's a bad, bad, bad bill.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You mentioned the tax cuts. Republicans passed a huge tax cut under President Trump. That's one of the things that extending the debt limit has to pay for. So why are you against extending the debt limit?

CASSIDY: Yes, so the debt limit in the past has been the result of bipartisan negotiations, bipartisan both about the spending, bipartisan both about the debt limit.

If you haven't noticed, Republicans have not been invited in at all to discuss this.

I wouldn't be giving the tax cuts to the billionaires that this bill does. The corporate welfare in this bill, if you earn $500,000 a year and buy an $80,000 electric vehicle, you can get like a $7,600 or $12,000 credit. What? My middle class person can't afford a used car is giving -- is paying for a tax credit for someone who makes $500,000 a year? We -- Republicans wouldn't agree to that, yet now we're being asked to increase the debt limit to pay for it. That's -- that's not a fair deal.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We're going to be taking a close look at the opioid crisis later in the program. Your state has been hit so hard by this problem. What should be done?

CASSIDY: Yes, clearly, it's multifactorial. But what is also clear is that the situation at the southern border is contributing. If you look at the amount of drugs being interdicted at the southern border, along with the millions of people that are coming, are coming tens of thousands of pounds of drugs. That is contributing to our opioid overdose. You've got to control the southern border.

There's other issues as well. But the -- yes, but the prescription drug problem is now largely abated. We have treatment plans in place. We're working on capturing that which comes through the mail. It is the southern border which is out of control, which, by the way, is squarely in the lap of this administration that is contributing to the abundance of drugs, which is contributing to the opioid overdoses.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Cassidy, thanks for your time this morning.

CASSIDY: Thank you, George.