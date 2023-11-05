'This Week' Transcript 11-5-23: White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Rep. Steve Scalise

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, November 5, 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: Let's bring in President Biden’s deputy national security adviser, Jon Finer.

Jon, thanks for joining us this morning.

You just saw Ian’s report right there, says nowhere is safe in Gaza right now. What's your read on the situation in Gaza right now? How much damage has been done to the Hamas leadership? Has it come at an acceptable cost?

JON FINER, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Well, George, obviously there has been a devastating toll on civilians in Gaza, on infrastructure in Gaza. But let's take a step back and – and discuss a bit why that is and why that came about.

Obviously, there was a horrific attack on October 7th. Hamas fighters then retreated into the Gaza Strip, hit themselves among the civilian population, sometimes underground, underneath critical infrastructure and densely populated areas. Now, we have said, that places a higher burden on the Israeli Defense Forces in the way that they prosecute that war. It doesn't diminish, though, their responsibility to distinguish between civilians and fighters. And – and we have raised that issue publicly. We've raised that issue quite directly with Israeli officials. And we're going to continue to hold them to the expectation that the war will be conducted according to international humanitarian law.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about those pointed questions Ian Pannell ended with, are the goals of the Israeli government achievable and what does the day after look like?

FINER: I'll let the Israeli government speak to its own objectives. What I think we believe and – and feel strongly is that Gaza cannot and should not be allowed to be a platform from which horrific terrorist attacks can be conducted against Israel. And – and so to the extent that they are seeking to – to make that no longer possible, that is both a very legitimate and we believe an achievable goal.

Beyond that, what comes on the day after? I think we've also started to speak to. We cannot go back to a pro-October 7th environment in Gaza where it can threaten Israel in that way, but the president has also said we cannot go back to a pre-October mindset when it comes to Palestinian governance overall, including in the West Bank, including in Gaza. And that means resuming the urgent work of giving a political horizon to the Palestinian people, which to President Biden means a two-state solution.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Did – did – did Secretary Blinken make any progress on that with the Arab leaders yesterday and with Prime Minister Netanyahu? He didn't appear to.

FINER: Well, look, I – I think you focused understandably on areas in which there is still agreements. A number of the Arab countries are calling for a ceasefire. Secretary Blinken spoke quite clearly to why we believe now is not the time for an overall ceasefire, although we have made clear that we would support and are advocating for humanitarian pauses to allow humanitarian aid to be distributed, to potentially facilitate the release of more hostages and to give some relief and to allow the Palestinian residents of Gaza to take a breath amid this heavy, heavy bombardment.

But I think underneath that area of disagreement there is actually a lot of alignment among the United States and our Arab partners on the fact that we cannot go back to a pre-October 7th mindset. None of them are particular supporters of Hamas. That is quite clear. And all of them, I think, are strong supporters of the need for a two-state solution, which is what Secretary Blinken and President Biden have also been calling for, and the need to resume that work.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What do we know about the situation with the hostages right now? There were some reports from Hamas that several dozen have been killed in the air strikes.

FINER: So, George, we can't verify any of those reports. They are coming directly from Hamas. And -- and we believe they should be taken with a grain of salt.

But what we can say is this is, obviously, a very dangerous situation for anybody in Gaza, including the hostages who are being held there against their will. There are quiet, intensive negotiations going on behind the scenes involving a number of – of parties. We have not detailed all of the back and forth in those negotiations. They have been going on virtually since the day in which these hostages were taken. It is a huge priority for the president and for all of us to get as many of those hostages home, including, obviously, the American citizens who are held there as soon as possible. And we believe that is still possible , but that work is continuing and there is no agreement yet.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But do we have any independent information on the condition of the hostages and whether any have been killed?

FINER: We do not have any detailed information. As you know, we are not on the ground. The United States government, the United States military not on the ground in Gaza. So, it is very difficult to verify those claims. We, obviously, have deep concerns about the safety and well-being of -- of Americans and others who are being held there.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president has been under growing pressure from Democrats here at home to do more to end the fighting. We've seen protests as well.

Probably the harshest is Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. I want to show what she put up on Friday. She said: Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people. The American people won't forget Biden. Support a ceasefire now or don't count on us in 2024.

Your response?

FINER: Look, we strongly disagree with some of that messaging and with some of the terms used to describe this conflict. But what I will say is we know that this is a conflict about which there are strong views on all sides, including in the United States, including frankly, even within the United States -- the Biden administration about the conduct of this conflict.

We have seen some of that spill out into the public. We have seen strong comments made by members of Congress. We respect the fact that there are people who have deep personal ties to this conflict in a way that may have been unusual in terms of the recent world events.

All of that said, some of the characterizations and the terms used we believe have technical definitions, have certain historical resonance and weight, and that we do not accept their application to this particular war even as we continue to raise our serious concerns about the toll that this is taking on civilian life and the need to do even more to protect it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, the presidential request for aid to Israel and Ukraine and Taiwan and others appears to be the victim of a stalemate right now. House Republicans have passed aid to Israel tied to cuts in IRS enforcement. We have the Republican Leader Steve Scalise on the program next.

What's the president's message to House Republicans?

FINER: I think the message is pretty clear, that it is not good for the United States, good for the region, or good for Israel to tie emergency assistance to Israel to what we consider to be essentially a partisan request for a way to offset that spending. We do not -- we think that is basically without precedent in recent history and we don’t support it and are urging members of our party and members of Congress from any party not to support it either.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Jon Finer, thanks very much.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And now, let's bring in the House Republican Leader Steve Scalise.

Congressman, thank you for joining us this morning.

You just heard Jon Finer. Your response?

REP. STEVE SCALISE (R-LA), HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER: Well, George, good to be with you.

And first of all, we wanted to make sure we quickly got relief to Israel. We’ve been working with the Israeli government on this specific request that they’ve had, replenishing the Iron Dome, replenishing David's Sling, some other strategic missile systems that they are using right now.

Look, I met with some of the families Friday, George, of those victims, those hostages, people who died in the attack on the 7th, and they want relief. They want their families back, and that's why this talk of a pause needs to stop.

Hamas needs to be eliminated. Hamas working with Iran has been plotting and planning for months, if not over a year, to invade Ga -- to Invade Israel, and Israel has a right to defend themselves and we in the Congress stand right behind them in their efforts to -- to, you know, fight this war and win this war.

It's going to be -- it’s going to be a long war, and it's a conflict that we are with Israel on every step of the way.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But as you know, this funding request that you have put through is dead on arrival in the Senate. You've tied the aid to Israel to cuts in IRS enforcement, which is designed to go after wealthy tax cheats.

Why com -- why combine those two? Is the new speaker prepared to put clean funding for Israel on the floor of the House?

SCALISE: Well, actually, even the CBO says that some of that money would be going after low and middle-income families.

But at the end of the day, we passed a bill that addressed two problems that our Defense Department talks about. One, we need to get aid to Israel and we do, but when our generals come and testify before committees like Armed Services, they say our debt is our biggest national threat, not other countries like China, and Russia. They say it’s our debt.

We addressed both in this bill, and we've got a bipartisan vote, George, and I think that's important too.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let me -- let me just stop, let me just stop you right there.

You say you addressed the debt, in fact, and you’re the one who referenced the CBO. The CBO said that this proposal you put on the floor that you passed the House is actually going to increase the deficit, not reduce the debt.

SCALISE: Well, only CBO would say reducing the size of government --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you just cited the CBO. I mean, that's their analysis. It’s going to reduce it because you’re taking away enforcement.

SCALISE: Right, but the CBO said -- but the CBO said it's going to actually hit people making under $400,000 a year with $4 billion in new taxes.

That violates President Biden's own pledge by the way that he made to low income families. He promised he wouldn't raise their taxes. CBO said it would be a $4 billion hit to those families.

(CROSSTALK)

SCALISE: At the end of the day, we passed the bill to give the aid to Israel and it was a bipartisan vote. And it's over in the Senate.

If the Senate has an issue with the bill, they can take it up. If they send it to the president, I have no doubt the president would sign that bill because that gives Israel the aid that they need, again, with a bipartisan vote out of the House.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman, I’m confused. You cite the CBO, you -- approvingly when they agree with the proposal you -- when they agree with your conclusions, and you dismiss them when they disagree?

SCALISE: The CBO has been wrong on a number of fronts. And you can go look at how well that’s documented. The bottom line is, they do acknowledge that about $4 billion in new taxes would hit low and middle income families. That’s something that violates President Biden’s own promise he made during the campaign.

STEPHANOPOULOS: They also say quite explicitly you can increase the deficit, but we’ll move on right now.

This week one of your former -- colleagues, Congressman Ken Buck, a Republican of Colorado, said he was leaving, retiring from Congress. And here's what he said on his way out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. KEN BUCK (R-CO): Our nation is on a collision course with reality. And a steadfast commitment to truth, even uncomfortable truths, is the only way forward. Too many Republican leaders are lying to America, claiming that the 2020 election was stolen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: He said that you're one of those leaders who has been unequivocal in saying it was a clean election, that Joe Biden did not steal the election.

Your response?

SCALISE: Well, Ken, I’ve worked with, on a number of issues, including getting spending under control, getting our economy back on track. He's talked about that 2020 election as well. You and I have, I think, have talked about that too. At the end of the day, getting our country back on track is our focus. And that’s what we’re focused on right now. That’s why we're moving bills out of the House to address our open border, which, by the way, you don't see this administration wanting to confront when you have people on the terrorist watch list coming across our open border. We want to get our economy moving again by getting energy prices under control.

We just passed a bill Friday that gets no press coverage that stands up to Iran’s ability to sell their oil on world markets. They've made $80 billion since Joe Biden took office, selling their oil on world markets, and then using that money to fund Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

We passed a strong bill will a very bipartisan vote Friday to push back and impose tough sanctions so Iran can't keep making that kind of money. Let's make our energy in America, not let Iran and other bad, hostile countries get that money that they use to fund terrorism. Those are bills we just passed. That’s what our focus has been on, getting our country back on track and supporting our allies and going after our enemies who are emboldened right now by the weakness from this administration. We need stronger action right now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Can you say unequivocally the 2020 election was not stolen?

SCALISE: What I’ve told you, there are states that didn’t follow their laws. That is what the state constitution – the U.S. Constitution requires. You know, I've seen in my own state where we had to send our elections commissioner to jail years ago for fraud and corruption. And we cleaned up our act in our state. Every state ought to follow the laws that are on their books. That’s what the U.S. Constitution says.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That’s not what I asked. I said, can you say unequivocally that the 2020 election was not stolen?

SCALISE: Look, Joe Biden’s president. I know you and others want to talk about 2020. We’re focused on the future. We’ve talked about 2020 a lot. We're talking about how to get our country back on track, how to get our economy moving, how to stand up to the bad actors around the world.

Xi is not slowing down in China. He's looking at Taiwan. You see what's going on in Russia. You see what Iran is doing to work with Hamas and other terrorist organizations. This administration needs to pick up the pace. They're not standing up to the bad actors around the world they need to. We're passing bills to address this through the House. The Senate needs to take action. The president needs to take action as well. That's what we're focused on in the House.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman, I know that Joe Biden is president. I'm asking you a different question. Can you say unequivocally that the 2020 election was not stolen?

SCALISE: What I’ve told you, and you’ve -- you've seen this -- there are states that didn't follow the laws that are on their books, which is what the U.S. Constitution says they have to do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you -- so you just refuse to say unequivocally that the 2020 election was not stolen?

SCALISE: So, you want to keep rehashing 2020. We’re talking about the future of (INAUDIBLE) threats this country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I just want an answer to the question, yes or no?

SCALISE: We've asked – look, we've talked about this before. But, again, will you acknowledge that there were states that didn't follow the actual state legislative enacted laws on their book, which the U.S. Constitution says they’re supposed to do? Do you knowledge that?

STEPHANOPOULOS: I know that every single – I know that every court that looked at whether the election was stolen said it wasn't, rejected those claims. And I asked you a very, very simple question. Now I've asked it, I think, the fifth time that you can't appear to answer. Can you say unequivocally that the 2020 election was not stolen?

SCALISE: I told you – I told you there were a handful – there were a handful of – there were a handful of states that didn't follow their laws. The rest did. The rest followed. And, again, states that Trump won, States that Biden won that did follow their laws, there were a handful of states that didn’t follow the laws that were on the books. They went to secretaries of state to change the rules of the game and then the voters didn't know what the rules were because ultimately the state laws weren't followed in those states. That's not what the U.S. Constitution says. At some point, we should go back to following the Constitution, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The courts have all followed the Constitution. They all rejected the claims you just made. And I just want to say, again, for the record, you cannot say -- you cannot say that the 2020 election was not stolen?

SCALISE: Or they said there was no standard. They’re – some of them they didn’t reject some of those (INAUDIBLE) standing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yes or no, was the 2020 election stolen?

SCALISE: What I've told you is Joe Biden's the president of the United States, and right now, he's failing the country on so many fronts that matter to families.

We're talking about what matters to families today. You can keep talking about 2020. I'm talking about what's wrong with our country today, how to fix the problems, how to secure America's border. You don't want to talk about that because Democrat mayors across the country are talking about how broken our border is, to the point where people on the terrorist watch list from some of these hostile countries are coming into our country today, not just bringing drugs that are killing young people but people that actually want to do us harm. And this president won't take action.

We've passed legislation to fix this problem, to secure our border. The president doesn't want to negotiate with us or with Democrat mayors who are telling him it's a major problem, to big cities like New York, that we should all be concerned about.

So the president can keep talking about the past. You can. We're going to talk about the future and how to help these families who are struggling across America with high gas prices, high prices when they go to the grocery store, every other problem that they're concerned about. That's what we're focused on in this House.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thanks for your time this morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's bring in the Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Governor Youngkin, thank you for joining us this morning.

That 15-week ban is front and center in the campaign right now. Are you worried that it's going to cost you the legislature?

GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN (R), VIRGINIA: Well, George, good morning.

And there -- there are huge elections in Virginia on Tuesday, three short days away, and I appreciate you covering them because I think they're the most important elections in America because these issues that are so important to Virginians are also the ones that are going to be so important to Americans next year.

And on the topic of abortion, this is a tough topic. It’s one of the divisive topics across Virginia and America today, and I’ll just remind you that just four years ago, in Virginia, they were one -- they were one vote away from the Democrats passing a bill that would extend abortion rights all the way up through and including birth paid for by taxpayer money.

I really feel that this is a moment for us to come together around reasonable limits where we can protect life at 15 weeks where a baby feels pain, with full exceptions in the case of rape and incest, and when the mother's life is at risk. And I think this is a place that Virginians can come together.

All the way up through birth is way too extreme. This is a place we can come together and settle on a very difficult topic and I think we can lead here as opposed to fight.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you -- but current Virginia law says you can -- has 26 weeks, has abortion access up to 26 weeks. Why not just leave that law in place?

YOUNGKIN: What I’m hearing from Virginians and nearly 70 percent have responded that they would support a bill to protect life at 15 weeks with full exceptions where a baby can feel pain, and I think this is a reasonable place for us to land.

And what's on the ballot I think is a choice between no limits and reasonable limits, and I think this is one where Virginians come together around reasonableness. And it then allows us to move onto really important topics, George.

We, of course, see the impact of runaway inflation scaring Virginians and they’re worried about how to make ends meet. Sixty percent of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. They're spending $700 a month more on buying the basics of groceries and clothing for their children than they did just two years ago for the same things.

I hear this all across the Commonwealth. They're worried about jobs. They’re worried about inflation. They’re worried about education. They're worried about public safety, and they're really worried about behavioral health.

And we have led on all of these topics. We have 230,000 more people working today in Virginia than just 22 months ago. We passed record education budgets with 12 percent raises for teachers just in the last 18 months. We’ve had a massive transformation of our behavioral health system which desperately needs it because it's overwhelmed. And we've really gone to work to increase funding into law enforcement.

These are the topics that I hear about every day as I travel around the commonwealth from a vast array of Virginians, Democrats, Republicans, independents who were discussing these real-life concerns every day around their kitchen table. We’ve delivered results, and that’s why I’m excited about what’s going to be on the ballot.

I think we can hold our House and flip our Senate and we can keep going because there are so many important topics for us to focus on, to drive Virginia to be the best place to live in America. And we're seeing a lot of people move here as a result of the great actions I think we've taken.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You got a lot of Republicans around the country want you to run for president, as you know. You just saw the poll we had that showed both Joe Biden and Donald Trump unpopular. Now, I know you say you’re not going to address this until after the Tuesday election, but I just want to know, have you -- have you ruled out running for president in 2024 or is that still a possibility?

YOUNGKIN: Well, George, I am -- I’m a -- I’m a homegrown Virginian who 40 years ago was washing dishes and taking out trash, and to even have my name tossed around in this is incredibly humbling.

I'm excited about the fact that people are, are encouraged by what's happening in Virginia where common-sense policies really are working, working to generate job growth and, and we have a huge tax rebate that has gone out we've had $5 billion of tax relief. People like this.

And so, I continue to be very focused on Virginia. I've said over and over again., 've been at the Rockingham County Fair, not the Iowa State Fair. I'm campaigning across Virginia and focused on Virginia, not in New Hampshire, not in South Carolina and not in Nevada. I'm focused on Virginia, and that's where my attention will continue to be.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's about the -- good answer, I was expecting. It wasn't exactly a no, but thank you for, for addressing the question.

Let me just finally ask you the question that I asked Steve Scalise, he couldn't answer yes or no on whether the 2020 election was stolen. Can you?

YOUNGKIN: Well, I've consistently said that Joe Biden was legitimately elected president. He's sleeping in the White House. I wish he weren't. In all candor, the chaos that we see around the world and at home is his projected weakness. International foreign policy has resulted in multiple spots of chaos from Israel to Ukraine to China is his foreign policy weakness again, has resulted in bad adversaries being funded like Iran.

And then we see his weakness at our border, which has turned every state into a border state. The free flow of illegal drugs and crime has really invaded everywhere. We have five Virginians a day on average that died from fentanyl overdoses. And of course, the chaos in our economy is not only hurting Virginians, and Americans, but it projects weakness around the world yet again.

And so, I wish you weren't our president. We can't afford to have him be our president again. And Virginians are telling me every single day that these issues, these issues of jobs and inflation and public safety and great education for their children are so important. That's where we need to be focused and common-sense policies do work. We've demonstrated it in Virginia.

And I'm looking forward to having Virginians come to the polls on Tuesday, and hopefully hold our House, flip our Senate so we can do even more to drive Virginia forward.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thank you for answering the question. Governor Youngkin, thanks for joining us.