'This Week' Transcript 12-13-20: FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Gov. Phil Murphy

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC THIS WEEK CO-ANCHOR: Let’s bring in the leader of the agency that gave emergency authorization to Pfizer’s vaccines Friday night, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.

Dr. Hahn, great to have you with us as always.

We have heard again and again those first shots of the vaccine will be administered within 24/48 hours. So paint us a picture of what’ll we see in the coming days.

DR. STEPHEN HAHN, FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION COMMISSIONER: So, FDA does not have a primary responsibility in the allocation and the distribution, and we do know that Operation Warp Speed and Health and Human Services and CDC have been working very closely with the states.

One thing we did when it was clear that we’re going to authorize the vaccine is to communicate with those partners, with those folks in government and outside of government -- obviously, Pfizer -- about our decision, so they could begin the process of distribution. And I think we see in the press that the vaccines are rolling out, as we speak, to get to locations around the country.

And then the states will operationalize that and vaccines will be administered.

Martha, one key part about this is the letter of authorization and conditions of use that FDA put really does need to be detailed as much as possible, and driven by the data, which is why we took the time to look at that application to make sure we could answer questions from providers and people who receive the vaccine.

RADDATZ: The development and manufacture of the Pfizer vaccine has really been truly extraordinary. But this initial batch doesn’t come close to covering even the estimated 21 million health care workers, 3 million in long term facilities who are at the top of the list to receive it.

So, how soon will they be covered?

HAHN: So, I am aware that many in U.S. government are working very closely with Pfizer and other developers to try to get as much out there as possible. We at FDA, what we’re doing is we’re working in terms of making sure that the supply chains are the precursors. So, anything we can do to expedite, we will absolutely do that.

But I am aware that it’s all hands on deck approach to get to the numbers of vaccine. And yes, Martha, we’re going to need to get herd immunity.

RADDATZ: And so, at what point can a general population receive a vaccine? How does that really work? People call up Walgreens? Do they call up CVS? You call your doctor?

HAHN: So, we’re going to see that play out on over the next couple of weeks. Obviously, with the supply that we have right now, it’s going to -- it’s probably likely going to be a very targeted approach, based upon the recommendations from the ACIP, that committee that helps with those recommendations and what the states prioritize.

So, my -- I think I’d be speculating as how that would happen in individual states, but taking my FDA hat on and as a physician, you can imagine that those (ph) hospitals, health care providers, et cetera, there’d be the identification of those, who have been prioritized based upon ACIP recommendations as well as the states’ prioritization.

RADDATZ: And let’s talk about these warnings. The U.K. is advising people with history of severe allergies not to get the Pfizer vaccine.

What do you advise? And is there anything that gives you pause at all?

HAHN: So, Martha, again, this is why we do a line by line assessment of the data, and I don’t know if you saw any of the advisory committee public discussion of this. But we did not see -- within the clinical trial, significant allergic reactions among the subject of trial. However that was seen in U.K. rollout and distribution.

So, what we said, we’re, first of all, taking this very seriously, that safety is very important. We put in our label that those who have any evidence of severe allergy to any component of this Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should not receive it. However, we also, out of an abundance of caution, have asked at the distribution sites the available dose of medicines that might be necessary to address it.

So, again, because the clinical trial data, the risk appears to be low, but we need to be very careful about this and make sure that we administer this appropriately.

RADDATZ: And I want to talk a little bit about the skepticism of the vaccine. No matter how many times you talked about it being safe, or you delivered it, despite reassurances about that, many in the U.S. continue to voice skepticism. Recent polling shows between one-quarter and one-third of Americans do not want to receive a shot.

What kinds of problems do those numbers present?

HAHN: Martha, they -- that is a significant problem. I mean, if you think about how we get out of this pandemic, we have to continue our mitigation efforts right now. That is so important, mask wearing, et cetera.

But the way we see light at the end of the tunnel, the way we get through this is to achieve herd immunity. And that means we need to vaccinate a significant number of people in this country, including those who are hesitant.

And we need to address their fears and concerns. We need to roll this out in a way that provides confidence to people. But we also need to be transparent. What do we know? What do we don’t know?

And our process -- this is our contribution to the transparency. We want the data to be known. We wanted that advisory committee to be public. Because we wanted everyone in America -- around the world, frankly, to see what information was available and why we made the judgment we made about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

And as you can see, the experts on the panel also gave, with their vote, a thumbs up to that authorization process as well. So I think that level of transparency and information helps us.

RADDATZ: Dr. Hahn, I want to go back to the approval that you talked about at the beginning.

When President Trump tweeted at you last Friday, get the damn vaccines out now -- I know you have said that you were not threatened with being fired but did Chief of Staff Mark Meadows call you and say hurry up?

HAHN: So we have from the beginning, Martha, said that the only thing that’s going to matter in this is the science and data. And, of course -- of course, we’ve been asked to speed this process as much as possible.

RADDATZ: So this didn’t happen Friday?

HAHN: We (inaudible) the same thing.

RADDATZ: The president has now --

HAHN: So --

RADDATZ: -- said he did push you and it could have been out a week earlier. Is that true?

HAHN: We do not feel that this could have been out a week earlier. We went through our process. We promised, Martha, the American people that we would do a thorough review of the application and that’s what we did.

We followed our process. Thursday evening after the Virbac (ph) -- after the Extended (ph) Advisory Committee meeting, our folks made the decision to go forward but we had to continue our discussions with the sponsor. And so we put out a statement early Friday indicating that we were moving forward with this authorization with the sponsor.

So that was early Friday morning. And then we proceeded to do that throughout the day. That is the urgency of the situation that we felt -- and we did on behalf of the American people.

RADDATZ: And just very quickly, Mark Meadows said what to you? Is it possible he said you would have to resign?

HAHN: So, again, I’m not going to discuss individual conversations. We were encouraged to move quickly and we were already moving quickly and I feel very confident about the decision we made.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks so much for joining us this morning, Dr. Hahn. Always great to see you.

HAHN: Martha, you as well. Thank you.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC THIS WEEK CO-ANCHOR: And joining me now is New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, whose state is averaging nearly 5,000 new COVID cases per day and will receive about 76,000 vaccine doses in this first distribution.

Governor, thanks for joining us again. Good to see you.

When will the first shots be administered and how do you divide these first 76,000 doses between the healthcare workers and the nursing homes?

GOV. PHIL MURPHY, (D) NEW JERSEY: Martha, good to be with you.

I’m happy to say that -- and I’ll be there Tuesday morning at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. We will begin vaccinating our heroic healthcare workers.

And you’re absolutely right, the first batch is 76,000. Split the majority towards healthcare workers, but a good slug (ph) toward our long-term care residents and staff. And then with each ensuing week, those are the two top priorities and it’ll take us a number of weeks, as you can image, to work through the entire populations in both of those groups. But it’s going to be a big day on Tuesday morning in Newark.

RADDATZ: So after these initial doses are given to the healthcare workers, nursing homes, how are you prioritizing which groups should get the next shots? Utah’s Governor, for example, announced school teachers would be in the first phase of vaccinations there.

Do you know exactly who is next in your state?

MURPHY: Yes, we’re still working that through. I think every state is doing the same, working with the CDC, federal guidance, the so-called 1A bucket, our healthcare workers and long-term care, and then 1B is a much larger group. Every one of them a worthy population of getting to early.

We’re working through that right now. Remember, Moderna is up for their emergency use authorization this week. And God willing they get in, then you’ve got not only increasing batches from Pfizer, you’ve then got a second vaccine coming online with shipments each week. And those larger populations will then be dealt with.

I think of it as in overlapping waves. We’ll be doing, for instance, the second shot for healthcare workers, long-term care residents as we’re beginning first shots for the broader populations in that 1B group.

RADDATZ: And one of the biggest concerns now is ensuring enough residents get the vaccine to control COVID spread. A survey from your health department in mid-October found that fewer than half of New Jersey’s nurses would definitely or probably get vaccinated. What are you telling residents skeptical of taking the vaccine if even nurses won’t get it?

MURPHY: Yes, I think the number, please God (ph), as it relates to nurses and healthcare workers has gone up meaningfully because I think this confidence has been building around these two vaccines now pretty much on a -- as a drug B (ph) for weeks upon weeks.

But listen, Martha, we’ve got to begin with a skeptical anti-vaxx block which is the minority, but they’re strong. And then you’ve got on top of that what some folks sensed was the politics getting involved in the development of these vaccines.

I would just say to folks, first of all, we’re not waiting until we get them, we’ve already been pounding away that these are safe, they work, and that’s a message I’ll repeat right now. We have had our medical folks kick the tires up and down, we believe in these vaccines. They’re safe, they work. We want people to get them.

RADDATZ: And I want to turn now to the alarming number of COVID cases surging nationwide. This is a great hopeful day. But including in New Jersey, you've had a real surge which averaged about 5,000 new cases per day this week, as we said. CDC Director Robert Redfield recently warned that for the next 60 to 90 days we're going to have more deaths per day than we had at 9/11.

What's the most important thing you're telling residents to do about this pandemic?

MURPHY: Yes, Martha, for all the good news, the light at the end of the tunnel, and the vaccine exemplifies that as much as anything, the next number of weeks are going to be hell, I fear. So we're begging people to please, please, please don't let your guard down, even when you're in private settings. You know, we think somewhere between 60 to 80 percent of our transmission is in private settings right now.

Celebrate holidays small, with your immediate family. We know that stinks, but, please God, that's your down payment a more normal one next year. Social distancing, face coverings, the basic stuff we cannot let up. And the next, I think, six to eight weeks are going to be really challenging. But we'll get through it, but we've got to not let our guard down in the meantime.

RADDATZ: Do you worry at all that the vaccine coming might make people less inclined to follow these instructions?

MURPHY: I do. I take the other side of it which is, hey, listen, we're going to be putting shots in the arm Tuesday morning in Newark, this is coming. And by the way, I think by April, May, everybody will have access to one of these vaccines. And so therefore this is not forever and for always. It's a short sprint. So do the right thing.

I do think the concern on the other side is real, Martha, where folks say, particularly younger folks say, heck, I haven't gotten it so far. This vaccine is right around the corner. I'll take my chances. Please God go the first route and not the second.

RADDATZ: And we were – we are hoping the same thing and that is for sure. Thanks very much for joining us, Governor.