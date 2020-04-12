'This Week' Transcript 4-12-20: Dr. Stephen Hahn, Gov. Larry Hogan

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, April 12, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ 'THIS WEEK' CO-ANCHOR: FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn joins us now. Good morning, Dr. Hahn. I want to start with the latest models, which are projecting that the U.S. peak in terms of daily deaths would likely be today, the president citing models that he said show Easter as hitting the top of the curve, and then starting to come down. Have we peaked? And does this mean the worst may have passed?

DR. STEPHEN HAHN, COMMISSIONER, FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION: Martha, thank you for having me on the show.

So, the models do show that we are very close to the peak. And so I think that information is accurate. This has been a very fast-moving outbreak. And so we really have to take this day by day. We have some of the best experts in the world, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, on this.

And so I think that information is -- is accurate. But, again, we have to take this day by day as the data come in, because this has to be a data-driven approach.

RADDATZ: And, of course, the president had initially set today as a target date for reopening the country. He backed off of that.

But there are new warning signs about opening the country even by May 1. "The New York Times" obtained new federal projections showing a spike in infections if restrictions are lifted. And the model the White House often cites predicts a death toll of 60,000 only if full social distancing is kept in place through the end of May.

So, wouldn't we be taking a big risk relaxing those measures now?

HAHN: Those are obviously the issues that are going into the assessment of when is the right time to go back.

Martha, I think the public safety and the welfare of the American people has to come first. That's been the constant message from the president, the vice president and within the task force itself. So, that has to ultimately drive these decisions.

There -- there are obviously other considerations. I have heard from friends and colleagues around the world that people really do want to get back to a more normal life than what we've had the last several weeks, but we have got to get the data as they come in. We have to look at what we know about this illness, what's happened in other countries and put them into the situation, into the plan moving forward.

RADDATZ: So given what you know -- sorry, given what you know is May 1 a good target when you look at it now?

HAHN: Martha, it's a target. And obviously, we're hopeful about that target, but I think it's too early to be able to tell that.

We see light at the end of the tunnel. Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx have said that. We see the incredible resiliency of the American people with respect to social distancing, hand washing and all of those mitigation factors. So, that gives me great hope.

But I think it's just too early for us to say whether May 1 is that date. But more to come on that as we learn more information, and as our planning proceeds.

RADDATZ: And on Thursday, the president suggested widespread testing isn't necessary. And here's what he said about sending people back to work in states with lower density.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: There's not a lot of issue with testing. Certain sections -- we go to Iowa, we go Nebraska, they're very, very capable states. And they're big distances, lot of land, a lot of opening, you don't need testing there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: More than two-thirds of rural counties have confirmed cases, so how can Americans safely return to work without a nationwide testing system?

HAHN: Martha, there are a lot of factors that will go into this. One, is the geographic location, the number of tests the number of people infected. If you look at the testing where it is right now, the strategic approach has been to focus that testing in the hotspot areas, where if people come forward and are sick, as many as 30 to 40 percent test positive, whereas in other areas where there aren't a lot of sick people, and some rural areas, it's less than 5 percent.

So our strategy moving forward for opening up the country has to take all of those factors into account. And, yes, further ramping up testing, both diagnostic as well as the antibody tests, will really be necessary as we move beyond May and into the summer months and then into the fall.

RADDATZ: Why when other countries like the UK, Germany, South Korea have been able to do testing of millions of people are we still so far behind? It was over a week ago that the Abbott test, a rapid test, was FDA approved. It is still not in widespread use. This is preventing people from going back to work, getting out of quarantine. When exactly will it be available in every major city in the U.S.?

HAHN: So, Martha, this is a pretty complicated situation and it's rapidly moving. And that's to not to suggest anything other than there's certainly pressure on the supply chain in terms of getting supplies. We have heard -- and I have personally heard from people on the ground that in some areas it's very easy to get a test and in other areas it's not. And we have to as a whole of U.S. government approach, have to make sure that we get those testing to the areas that need them and.

And, again, it's been a strategic approach. Dr. Birx, Dr. Fauci on the podium on Friday mentioned that we have done over 2 million tests, which is more than any other country. Now we need to do more, no question about that.

RADDATZ: And I want to get to those antibody tests. Dr. Fauci said we're just days away from being able to use antibody tests, which can detect whether somebody has already been exposed to it and may have immunity. Do you expect the FDA to validate those tests for use in the coming days? And how fast will they get out there?

HAHN: So FDA has already authorized one antibody test. There are a number that are on the market that we haven't validated, that we haven't looked at those data. There is a U.S. government effort to look at some of those tests and to be able to allow that validation to occur. But we do expect -- Dr. Fauci's right, the team has talked about this, we're working with a number of really good manufacturers, they've gone forward with their platforms. And so we do expect that relatively soon.

Again, this is dependent upon the data and the science, because it's got to be that decision.

And Martha, just to put a point on this, we have seen reports other countries, some of the countries you mentioned, that have obtained antibody tests that aren't accurate. And I think it's really

important for the American people to know that we need tests that are accurate, reliable and reproduceable, that's what FDA does in a science and data-driven way.

RADDATZ: And if someone does have these antibodies, do you believe they can safely return to work? Is this really the key, these antibody tests, of getting this country on its feet again?

HAHN: It's one of the keys. And I think as both Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci said at the podium on Friday, it's one of the factors that will go into this, including the underlining characteristics of the person, you know, whether they're more susceptible to a more serious outcome from COVID-19, where they live, what the prevalence of the disease is in the environment, and whether they had a diagnostic test that’s positive previously or not.

So, all of those factors would go into it, including whether you have antibodies, because that should be protective as you point out.

RADDATZ, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: Thank you, Commissioner Hahn.

RADDATZ: Governor Hogan joins us now from Annapolis. Governor Hogan let me start with the question (inaudible) what are you doing to protect those minority (ph) Marylanders who are so vulnerable?

GOV. LARRY HOGAN (R-MD): Well first of all this disparity among African Americans is very disturbing. It’s why I called for the study. You know nobody was really tracking these things and it was difficult to do because none of the federal labs, the CDC, nobody was actually tracking these tests by race. So we went back and actually individually looked all this up, thousands of cases and we are now -- we’ve got about 80 percent of those cases done and it’s why you have the information that you’re reporting on. Did it better than any state in America.

I also have been successful in convincing the federal administration to consider Baltimore and the entire Baltimore Washington Corridor as a hot spot. We’ve been taking some of the earliest and most aggressive action in America. And a lot of our focus has been on those areas that you’re talking about. It’s where our highest population centers are. It is also where we have the highest concentrations of blacks and Hispanics and so it’s Baltimore City, it’s the Prince George’s County, Montgomery County right outside of the Washington area and those counties in between. It’s about 5 million people in that Corridor. (Inaudible) --

RADDATZ: Governor I know there have also been calls --

GOV. HOGAN: -- best (ph) we can.

RADDATZ: I know there have also been calls for you to release more data by zip code so that the state can direct resources to the hardest hit neighborhoods. Baltimore has started releasing its data. Will you do that state-wide?

GOV. HOGAN: Yes, we have compiled all the data by zip code. I think it’s all going to be released on the website either this morning or tomorrow morning.

RADDATZ: And you talk a lot about this information and this data you’re gathering. What are you doing with the information to help those communities? How do you use that data to help those communities?

GOV. HOGAN: Well it’s where we’re directing all the resources so, as you know, covering this story across the country -- look, we’re -- everybody is fighting to save every life we can. We’re trying to save the lives of thousands of people in our state, the 6 million people who live here. But a vast majority of our resources are focused on that Baltimore Washington Corridor and these communities that you’re talking about. It’s where almost all of our attention and all of our focus, all of our money, all of our healthcare, all the assistance from the National Guard, it’s really where all of our testing is being done, it’s where all of our healthcare is being ramped up, where we’re adding 6,000 hospital beds. So it’s definitely where the attention of the entire state and local governments are focused. And now we thankfully have gotten the attention of the federal government to consider this entire Corridor as a place to focus on.

RADDATZ: You say that you and many other states are in dire need of more supplies. But listen to what President Trump said on Friday about the needs of (ph) the governors.

(BEGIN CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Ventilators we’re in great shape with. Protective clothing we have additional plane loads coming in but we’re not getting any calls from governors at this moment. We’re getting very few calls from governors or anybody else needing anything.

(END CLIP)

RADDATZ: You are chair of the National Governors Association. Is that true?

GOV. HOGAN: Well I get calls from governors every single day. We’ve had 12 calls now with every single governor in America, eight of which the president and/or vice president was on the call with us. And I can tell you that nearly every single governor -- I had a call with the FEMA administrator just yesterday afternoon. Look, I think the -- we’ve certainly seen an improvement over the past week from the week before.

I know that a lot of people in Washington are working very hard. Everybody has gotten more supplies than we had the week before and the day before. And I know there’s people in Washington that are working very hard as partners to try to help states. But I’d hate (ph) to say that everybody’s completely happy and that we have everything we need, is not quite accurate. I mean everybody still has tremendous needs on personal protective equipment and ventilators and all of these things that you keep hearing about. Everybody’s fighting to find these things all over the nation and all over the world.

RADDATZ: And the administration is launching a second economic task force that will focus on re-opening large portions of the country. You have said that opening back up is not like flipping a light switch. So do you see it happening in your state May 1st?

GOV. HOGAN: Well we haven’t gotten any kind of an artificial deadline on that. I’m going to -- look, everybody wants to get the country back on track as quickly as we can, as long as we do it in a safe manner because we’ve got this twin (ph) problem of this terrible health crisis where we’ve got tens of thousands of people dying and yet we also have this incredible economic balance (ph) where we got, you know, millions of people that are unemployed and small businesses being hurt everywhere.

We’ve got to balance those needs but really right now the first thing is saving lives and keeping people safe. We do also have to think about how do we eventually ramp up and get some folks back to work. But it -- you can’t just pick a date and flip a switch. I don’t think it’s going to be that simple.

RADDATZ: An advisor to your state task force former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb has said the country needs to be able to process 750,000 per week before opening back up. The president said he doesn’t think that is needed, that large scale testing. Do you agree and would you be OK with lifting your stay-at-home guidance without wide spread tests?

GOV. HOGAN: I think wide spread testing and contact tracing is going to be absolutely essential to finding out exactly where we are in this fight against this deadly virus. Dr. Scott Gottlieb is one of the smartest guys in America. He’s on our task force. I agree with him. I think most governors agree with that as well. It’s something that we’re all working hard to do. I believe we are making progress on increasing testing. The question is how fast we can get enough tests up to speed in order to help us get to the point where we are able to do all of those things.

RADDATZ: That certainly is the question. Governor thank you so much for joining us this morning.