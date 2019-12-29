'This Week' Transcript 12-29-19: Amb. Robert O'Brien, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Andrew Yang This is a rush transcript of "This Week" airing Sunday, December 29.

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, December 29, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors.

ABC NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT JONATHAN KARL: As we turn the page to 2020 and what may be the most bitter, divisive and consequential election of our time, we look at the first major issues of the new year.

We will talk live to National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien about the threat from North Korea, a Sunday exclusive.

And we will ask Democrat Chris Van Hollen about the Democrats' strategy for an impeachment trial.

And with just 36 days until the Iowa caucuses, the most surprising breakthrough candidate of the year, Andrew Yang, joins us live.

KARL: Good morning, and welcome to "This Week" on this last Sunday of the decade.

It's been 11 days since the House impeached Donald Trump, and we still have no idea when the Senate trial will begin or even if there will be a trial.

That uncertainty has infuriated President Trump, who spent the holidays criticizing Nancy Pelosi for delaying a trial he believes would exonerate him.

As negotiations over the trial play out, Democratic voters are preparing to cast the first ballots of the 2020 presidential campaign.

All of this is happening as the United States is on high alert for a provocation from Kim Jong-un. North Korea initially threatened a -- quote -- "Christmas gift" for the United States that may now be a new year's surprise.

Joining me now is the president's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien.

Ambassador O'Brien, welcome to "This Week."

ROBERT O'BRIEN, U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Good to be with you, John.

KARL: So, let me start with North Korea.

Christmas has obviously come and gone. Are you still expecting some kind of a Christmas gift from Kim Jong-un?

O'BRIEN: Yes, we always monitor the situation.

And Chairman un has said that there would be something over Christmas. I think the president has engaged in personal diplomacy at a very high level with him over the years. And they have a good relationship personally.

So perhaps he's reconsidered that. But we will have to wait and see. We're going to monitor it closely. It's a situation that concerns us, of course.

KARL: And what will be the consequences if North Korea resumes either long-range missile tests or nuclear tests.

O'BRIEN: You know, I don't want to speculate about what will happen.

But we have a lot of tools in our toolkit, and additional pressure can be brought to bear on the North Koreans. I -- what I want to focus on is the fact that this was the most difficult challenge in the world when President Trump took office.

President Obama warned him that there could be a war on the Korean Peninsula. Multiple administrations...

(COUGHING)

O'BRIEN: Excuse me -- Republican and Democrat, have dealt with this situation without success over the years.

President Trump took a different attack -- tack, with personal diplomacy. And, so far, we have had some success. Kim Jong-un promised to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. We want to hold him to that commitment. And we hope he follows through with the commitment that he made in Singapore.

But, if he doesn't, we have other tools in the toolkit, as the United States, and we will use those as necessary.

KARL: So ,there will be consequences?

Because the president obviously has given him a pass for all those short- and mid-range missile tests. If we see long-range missile tests or nuclear tests, there will be consequences?

O'BRIEN: Look, we will -- we will reserve judgment. But the United States will take action, as we do in these situations. And that's -- that's a -- if Kim Jong-un takes that approach, we will be extraordinarily disappointed, and we will -- we will demonstrate that disappointment.

KARL: Your predecessor, John Bolton, who you once called the most experienced Republican foreign policy hand of our generation, said this week that the president's plan of engaging Kim Jong-un has been a failure.

And he said that Kim Jong-un is never going to give up his nuclear weapons.

This is what he told NPR:

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

JOHN BOLTON, FORMER U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: I don't think North Korea will ever voluntarily give up nuclear weapons.

I think the inescapable conclusion is, they're happy to sell that same bridge over and over again, but there's no serious chance they will ever voluntarily give it up.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

KARL: Is John Bolton right?

O'BRIEN: Well, look, John -- John is a good man. He's a good friend.

I actually worked for Ambassador Bolton earlier in my career and have a high degree of respect for him. The president has a lot of respect for Ambassador Bolton.

But the president and Ambassador Bolton did not always see eye to eye on how to conduct American diplomacy. I think this is one of those cases where, as Ambassador Bolton pointed out, there has been no success, whether in the Clinton administration, or the Bush administration, or the Obama

administration, there's been no success with respect to North Korea. The president has taken a different

tact. We've gone for a period of time without a nuclear test. We've diffused a very high tension situation, and so we're going to have to see if the president's approach works.

But, look, like Ambassador Bolton, the president has no illusions that this is a very dangerous concerning matter. It was dangerous when he got there, and he's tried to deescalate tensions and get to a point where Kim Jong-un will actually live up to his commitments.

I mean, what the president has promised the North Koreans are a couple things, one he has not insisted on regime change, and number two he's laid out a path that if North Korea gives up its nuclear program, they can have an extraordinarily bright future with a great economy. They've got hard-working people there. So, there's a real opportunity for North Korea.

Now, whether they take that opportunity or not, we'll have to see. And if they don't take it, the United States is still the leading military power in the world. We have tremendous economic power, bolstered because of the fantastic economy that we've under the last three years of the Trump administration and President Trump's policies, so there's a lot of pressure that we can bring to bear and we have to see what happens.

I don't want to speculate, but the president is realistic about the situation there. We hope that Kim Jong-un will live up to the promise he made to President Trump in Singapore.

KARL: I want to get your reaction from a senior, very senior North Korea official, Kim Jong-chul, who said earlier this month "as Trump is such a heedless and erratic old man, the time we cannot but call him a dotard again may come."

Now, again, this is Kim Jong-chul, who you saw, he met with the president in the Oval Office, gave him that first big envelop, was at the dinner that the president had with Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, what do you make of that. Do you -- this statement coming from somebody so close to Kim Jong-un?

O'BRIEN: Well, look, it's their way of trying to negotiate, and you know the president has

called Kim Jong-un Rocket Man, or Little Rocket Man, you these things have gone back and forth, and it's all part of the give and take of interesting diplomacy with a hermit kingdom. And, you know, there's not too much to read into that. We'll have to see -- actions speak louder than words, and we'll have to see what actions the DPRK takes and Chairman Kim take.

And, again, he has two paths in front of him, he's got a glorious path for the people of North Korea where they could become like South Korea and be a very prosperous, very wealthy country, or there's another path that takes them down the road of sanctions and isolation and being a pariah state. And we'll see which one they choose.

KARL: Has there been any contact between the United States and North Korea since that meeting with Steve Biegun had in early October?

O'BRIEN: I don't want to get into that. But there are channels of communication that are open between the U.S. and DPRK, but I don't want to get into the details of that communication.

KARL: OK, and I want to ask you about the case of Eddie Gallagher the navy SEAL who of course was pardoned by President Trump. I want to play some footage that The New York Times obtained of fellow Navy SEAL members, part of Gallagher's platoon talking about him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I heard more rumors and stuff like that of Eddie like targeting civilians.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I saw Eddie take a shot at probably a 12-year-old kid.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They got crazier and crazier.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You can tell he was perfectly OK with killing anybody.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The guy was toxic.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We can't let this continue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: Again, those are Navy SEALs speaking, member of the platoon, of Gallagher's platoon, were you aware of those details, was the president aware of those details, when he was pardoned?

O'BRIEN: Look, this is a SEAL who had a Bronze Star for valor who had been selected for a promotion to senior chief at the time that he was accused. There were issues, very serious legal issues, with his trial and how the prosecutors conducted that trial, or conducted the pretrial portion of those proceedings.

But ultimately the president as commander-in-chief has said that he's got the back of our men and women in uniform. He has the power to pardon and to grant clemency. He exercised that power here. And by the way, he's done that with justice reform for Americans, primarily, you know, minority Americans through his justice reforms efforts, so the president...

KARL: But ambassador, can I...

O'BRIEN: This is a case that deserved clemency.

KARL: But can I just ask you, listening to those statements, I mean, these are, again, Navy SEALs, who knew him well, saying -- one saying they -- saw him he take a shot at probably a 12-year-old kid. He got crazier and crazier. He was perfectly OK with killing anybody.

Do you find those comments troubling? Is the president?

O’BRIEN: Look -- look, it's very troubling that we send folks out that have to make split-second decisions dealing with terrorists, dealing with bomb-makers, in very, very, difficult decisions overseas.

And what the president has said is we’re going to -- we’re going to stand behind our warriors. We’re going to have their backs. There was an investigation.

And, by the way, that's a selective group of SEALs. There were also many, many SEALs and many folks in the special warfare community that support Chief Gallagher, that were -- that appealed to the president and asked him for this clemency. So --

KARL: OK.

O’BRIEN: -- look, like all these cases, the commander-in-chief, and it’s the same with civilian cases, where the president has granted pardons and clemency. He takes a look at the situation and he does what he thinks is in the best interest of the country.

And in this case, he felt that the chief who was out fighting for the United States deserved clemency. But --

KARL: OK. We're -- we’re --

O’BRIEN: We put -- we put these -- we put these men and women in very tough situations. And I think the president took that into account.

KARL: OK, we’re just about out of time.

Two very quick questions. The day after Christmas, the president tweeted about the impeachment proceedings saying, quote: It makes it much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders and others when I’m having to constantly defend myself.

Which foreign leaders is he talking about? Who he’s having trouble dealing with as a result of impeachment?

O’BRIEN: Well, I don’t think there’s any specific foreign leader. I can tell you that foreign leader after foreign leader reaches out and tells him that they're, you know, surprised.

You know, we pride ourselves on being a rule of law -- being the paragon of the rule of law. I’ve spent my entire career promoting the rule of law both as a lawyer and as a diplomat. And I think a lot of folks watched what happened in the House, with the proceedings down in the basement and the inability to call -- the Republicans, to call the witnesses they want and that sort of thing, and it disturbs them. They wonder what's happening in the United States.

So, I think what the president said is, hey, let’s have -- let's get this trial in the Senate, let’s get it over with and let’s go back to the business of the American people.

Record stock markets, amazing foreign accomplishments that you pointed out, whether it’s the China trade deal, or USMCA or getting NATO to pay -- NATO members to pay their fair share, taking justice to Baghdadi.

Let's get back to the business of the American people. I think that’s what the president is asking for so we can focus on important issues.

KARL: All right. And last, your name was floated as a potential future secretary of state if Mike Pompeo runs for Senate in Kansas. Are you interested?

O’BRIEN: You know, look, Mike Pompeo is a fantastic secretary of state. He was one of the president’s best picks for the cabinet. He’s a friend of mine. I enjoy working for him. I hope he doesn't leave.

I love the job I’ve got now. I get to work with the president every day and I’m -- I’m very happy with -- sitting where I am. And I hope -- I hope and expect that Secretary Pompeo will stay.

I spoke with him about this two nights ago. He said he's not running for Senate. He said he's staying in -- as secretary of state. And I’m -- this is one American who’s very pleased that the president picked Mike --

KARL: All right. We’ll --

O’BRIEN: -- and that Mike is committed to staying.

KARL: We’ll mark that down.

Ambassador O'Brien, thank you for joining us on “This Week”. Merry Christmas and happy New Year to you.

O’BRIEN: Thanks, Jon. Happy New Year, my friend.

