'This Week' Transcript 2-14-21: Sen. Bill Cassidy, Rep. Madeleine Dean, Sen. Chris Coons, Dr. Anthony Fauci

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: We're now joined by one of the seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump, Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

Dr. Cassidy, thanks for joining us this morning.

You had a pretty succinct statement in the wake of your vote. You say: "I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty."

Why do you think he's guilty? When did you make up your mind?

SEN. BILL CASSIDY (R-LA): So, I listened very carefully to all the arguments.

But if you describe resurr -- insurrection, as I did, it’s an attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, we can see the president for two months after the election promoting that the election was stolen, people still tell me they think Dominion rigged those machines, with Hugo Chavez from Venezuela, that is not true, and all the news organizations that promoted that have retracted.

He then scheduled the rally for January 6th, just when the transfer of power was to take place. And he brought together a crowd, but a portion of that was transformed into a mob. And when they went into the Capitol, it was clear that he wished that lawmakers be intimidated. And even after he knew there was violence taking place, he continued to basically sanction the mob being there. And not until later did he actually ask them to leave.

All of that points to a motive and a method and that is wrong, he should be held accountable.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You were already facing backlash in your home state, as I know you know. The Executive Committee of the Louisiana GOP voted unanimously to censure (ph) last night. And the chair of the Republican Caucus in Louisiana State has added this -- we want to show it right now.

“Senator Bill Cassidy, you no longer represent the majority of people in Louisiana who recently voted you into office. You are part of the problem with D.C. Don't expect a warm welcome when you come home to Louisiana!”

Your response?

CASSIDY: I have the privilege of having the facts before me and being able to spend several days deeply going into those facts. As these facts become more and more out there, if you will, and folks have a chance to look for themselves, more folks will move to where I was, people want to trust -- they want to trust their leaders. They want people to be held accountable.

Now, we are holding -- I’m attempting to hold President Trump accountable and that is the trust that I have from the people who elected me and I am very confident that as time passes people will move to that position.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you think you'll eventually represent a majority view in Louisiana?

CASSIDY: You know, number one, I think I may already represent a majority view, don't allow one person's statement to reflect the entirety -- the majority of the people in Louisiana, number one.

And number two, I was elected to uphold an oath to support and defend the Constitution. The majority of the people in Louisiana want that to be the case. And I have -- I have respected that trust. I have voted to support and defend the Constitution.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You probably saw that statement from Former President Trump yesterday, he said his political movement has only just begun. Do you think he can run a credible campaign for president again? Will he remain a force in the Republican Party? What does that mean for the Republican Party?

CASSIDY: I think his force wanes. The Republican Party is more than just one person. The Republican Party is about ideas.

We were the party that was founded to end slavery, we were the party that preserved the union, we were the party that passed the first civil rights law, we were the party that ended the Cold War. We are the party that before COVID had an economy that had record low unemployment for everyone; the disabled, the high school dropout, the veteran, the woman, the Black, the Hispanic, you name it, that is the party of the ideas.

Now, the American people want those ideas but they want a leader who is accountable and a leader who they can trust. I think our leadership will be different going forward but it will still be with those ideas.

STEPHANOPOULOS: One of the questions on accountability is should the president face some kind of criminal accountability? You saw both your colleagues, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, even the leader -- Leader McConnell suggesting that that was possible.

Do you think criminal charges should be pursued against Former President Trump?

CASSIDY: I'm a gastroenterologist, not an attorney. I will leave that question to others. I think more importantly is how do we move forward from this?

If you will, criminal trials will be looking back, we need to look forward because the ideas of our party are more important now than ever particularly in contrast to the Biden/Harris administration, which with the stroke of a pen ended 11,000 jobs on Keystone XL Pipeline and, by the way, with that, will increase global greenhouse gas emissions.

If there’s ever a time for a party to point out, wait, we make the environment worse but we lose 11,000 jobs, now is the time. And that should be where our party goes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you want to look forward. Does that mean no 9/11 style commission as the former chairs of the 9/11 commission Thomas Cain and Lee Hamilton have called for?

CASSIDY: You know, I don’t -- I think there should be a complete investigation about what happened on 1/6, both why was there not more law enforcement, National Guard already mobilized, what was known, who knew it and when they knew it, all that, because that builds the basis so this never happens again in future.

I think that is also important, George, but that is different from allowing that to define the future of the Republican Party.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Dr. Cassidy, thanks for your time this morning.

CASSIDY: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We are now joined by House impeachment manager, Madeleine Dean.

Congresswoman Dean, thank you for joining us this morning.

First of all, your reaction to the verdict. President Trump, as you know, is claiming vindication, calling it a witch hunt. What message does an acquittal verdict send?

REP. MADELEINE DEAN (D-PA): Well, as you pointed out, and as Dr. Cassidy pointed out, this was the most bipartisan impeachment in our country's history. So I understand and the American people understand that Donald Trump was guilty of these crimes against our nation, against his constitutional oath.

So I -- I give credit to the seven Republicans who stood with us, who followed the facts, who looked at the law, who looked at the evidence and found this president guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You and your fellow managers at points got emotional during this debate. Just give us a sense of what it felt like to be on the Senate floor this week making this case?

DEAN: Well, I have to admit to you, it was a solemn honor. It felt very sober, very solemn, but I was very proud to be a part of an extraordinary team of managers led so well by Representative/Lead Manager Jamie Raskin. And, of course, we were supported by a terrific team.

It felt like the gravity of the Constitution was resting on our shoulders. Many have said that the Constitution is a pressure thing, that democracy a precious thing and it's fragile. So, what we did, and I think we did very well, was we put forward the strongest case based on the evidence and the law, and the responsibility of this president, that the president just absolutely abandoned his oath.

I’m very proud of what we did. It felt very sober and solemn. I will say that as the vote was taken, I was standing in the chamber as the vote was taken, and you know that each senator must stand and say his or her vote. And what they said was, either guilty or not guilty.

It was powerful to hear the 57 guilties and then it was puzzling to hear and see Mitch McConnell stand and say not guilty and then minutes later stand again and say he was guilty of everything.

History will remember that statement of speaking out of two sides of his mouth.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You saw Senator McConnell and others, I just talked to Dr. Cassidy about, suggest that President Trump should face possible criminal charges or could face possible criminal charges in the future. Several of your colleagues have said the same thing.

Do you believe that those charges should be pursued?

DEAN: I have to admit I'd rather stay in my lane, and the lane that I’m in, I’m very proud that the House impeached this president a second time. We brought forward an article of impeachment. We tried the case with a conviction of believing in our country and our democracy. I’ll leave criminal charges to those who are expert at that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Explain what happened with witnesses. I know you had a long night Friday and early morning Saturday morning trying to decide what to do. You secured the vote to have witnesses and then agreed instead to stipulate that Congresswoman Herrera Beutler's statement could be on the record.

Some Democrats say you caved. Your response?

DEAN: Not at all. And I give a lot of credit to Representative Herrera Beutler for coming forward with that information that revealed the state of mind of this president, that when he's being called, desperate calls to help, to send troops, to send help, to protect the Capitol, and to protect the joint session of Congress, and his own vice president, what was his state of mind? He was more concerned about his so-called big lie and the rigged election.

So, I give her a lot of credit. We didn't need more witnesses. America witnessed this. We were in a roomful of witnesses and victims. We needed no more witnesses but what we were able to secure a stipulation by the former president's lawyers that what she had to say was true, it was entered into the record, further witness of the high crime and insurrection incited by a president.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Minutes later, the president's lawyer denied that on the floor of the Senate.

DEAN: Well, the president's lawyers really struggled. I think the world witnessed that. They struggled with their own credibility. They absolutely struggled with legal arguments. They struggled to understand or even recognize the gravity of the evidence. I thought their performance reflected really their client.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Final question on this question of a 9/11 style commission. Is that something you believe the House and Senate should pursue at this point?

DEAN: Think about it. For the first time in however many years, we had an insurrection incited by the President of the United States where five people died, more have died since, hundreds were injured, people lost fingers, lost eyesight. The House was desecrated. The Capitol was desecrated. People were terrorized. This was incited by the President of the United States. Of course there must be a full commission, an impartial commission, not guided by politics but filled with people who would stand up to the courage of their conviction like Dr. Cassidy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congresswoman Dean, thanks for your time this morning.

We're joined now by Democratic --

DEAN: Thank you, George, for having me.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Sure.