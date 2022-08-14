'This Week' Transcript 8-14-22: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre & Gov. Larry Hogan

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, August 14, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: Donald Trump’s allies weren’t alone in raising questions about the FBI’s execution of that search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who has long been one of Trump’s toughest critics within the party also expressed concerns that the action could divide the country.

Governor Hogan joins us now here in the studio.

Governor, let me ask you, you – you are no friend of Donald Trump. That’s why when I saw your statement it really stood out. This is immediately following the search. You called for unprecedented transparency and then you said that if the administration could not provide overwhelming evidence as a result of all this, quote, only – it would only undermine faith in democracy and the rule of law.

So now, a few days later, we’ve seen the warrant’s been unsealed, Garland has spoken to this. Is that enough?

GOV. LARRY HOGAN: Well, those are – look, I – I still believe that transparency was – was and is critically important. And I was not one of the people that was just reacting, you know, just defending Donald Trump, but I understood that without anyone understanding what this was about, that it was going to and could lead to even further division and angry rhetoric from both sides. And so I was happy that they did come out and unseal the – the documents for – on the search. And I think it was a step in the right direction, but I think we still have a lot of unanswered questions and we’re going to continue until people understand more.

You know, there are – the one side is going to say that this is just politically motivated and weaponization of the Justice Department, you know, but it’s also very serious charges about a very serious crime. Not charges, but, you know, that they’re investigating and they have probable cause to – to come after him for – for – for things that could be really important.

KARL: Yes, when – when you look at that list of items taken, and, again, it’s a general list, first of all, it’s – so much of it’s classified, but – but, you know, 27 boxes of material, after what – what they had already turned over, 11 sets of classified documents, including this SCITSSCI (ph) material, it does look serious.

HOGAN: Well, I mean, any time you are being investigated for espionage and obstruction of justice, that’s – I don’t – that’s very serious. I mean –

KARL: Especially if you happen to be a former president.

HOGAN: Yes

KARL: I mean it is unprecedented. How could they do this? I mean this is –

HOGAN: It’s absolutely unprecedented.

KARL: Are you – how concerned are you about the national security implications of – of material at that high level of classification being at a – basically a club – a club in Florida?

HOGAN: It’s obviously a serious concern. And I think that’s what we have to find out more information about. What – what really – what are the documents and what are the implications from a national security standpoint? I -- you know the – on the one side you could say, well, if the Justice Department, the FBI and the federal judge believe that they should do it, then it must be pretty serious. On the other hand, with – in the absence of, you know, more transparency, people are going to continue to jump to conclusions.

KARL: And if you look at the way so many Republicans are responding, particularly House Republicans, I mean, you had, you know, Marjorie Taylor Greene is now selling merchandise saying defend the – defund –

HOGAN: Yes.

KARL: I'm sorry, defund the FBI. Gosar, with the, we must destroy the FBI, we must save America. And even Rick Scott, I mean this is a member of the Republican leadership in the House, suggesting this is the Gestapo at work.

HOGAN: It’s very concerning to me. It’s outrageous rhetoric.

KARL: Your father was an FBI agent.

HOGAN: Yes, my father, my uncle, two of my cousins were FBI agents. And I work with them on an ongoing basis. State police work with them every single day. These are dedicated law enforcement officers. And, you know, it reminds me of one – first we had the left talking about defunding the police and attacking police officers, and now we have the right saying defund these federal law enforcement officers. And it’s absurd. And, you know, and it’s dangerous because we saw the one incident already, but there are threats all over the place. And losing faith in our, in our federal law enforcement officers and our justice system and our, you know, is a – is a really serious problem for the county.

KARL: And what about Kevin McCarthy. I mean he may be the next speaker of the House. I mean to see him come out and he’s – and actually we’ve been trying to get a response to him and we – we haven’t gotten any, to, you know, now that the warrant’s been unsealed. But – but him talking about the weaponized politicization of the FBI. I mean of the DOJ.

HOGAN: Well, again, it’s kind of jumping to conclusions without any information, which I think was wrong. And I – that’s why I was pushing for transparency. If, in fact, they do not have a serious case on serious, you know, federal law violations and potential felonies, then it would be – certainly people will make the argument that they were, you know, it was – it was all political. Why didn’t you do this for Hillary Clinton when she had confidential documents? You know, why aren’t people being treated fairly?

But, you know, this week’s news is not going to be the same as next months or next years.

KARL: Right.

HOGAN: There’s a lot more that has to come out. I would say, you know, this week it was actually a win for Donald Trump. It seemed to motivate his base and people were rushing to his defense and feeling as if he was being picked upon and martyred. But I don’t think, you know, we’ve seen the end of the story yet.

KARL: Yes, what do you make of that. We have – we saw the House Republicans who visited him the day after the search, you know, posting a photo, you know, there, you know, the thumbs up. We’re just getting –

HOGAN: I'm not sure history’s going to remember all of them fondly.

KARL: And – and they’re – you have, in one of them, in that picture of the guy on the right, Troy Nells (ph), said that they’re – they should clear the field. Donald Trump’s the guy. He should be the nominee in 2024.

HOGAN: Well, look, I think no man is above the law, but every – everybody’s innocent until proven guilty. So we just have to see where this investigation leads.

KARL: And let me ask you quickly, because you were just in Iowa, you were at the Iowa State Fair, I want to ask you about the current president. You’ve been – you’ve been quite critical. You called him a failed president. And you’ve been critical of his handling of the economy.

We’ve seen some good economic news over the past week or so. Inflation seems to be waning, or at least a half in – in inflation. Gas prices below $4 a gallon. He’s had a big legislative win. Do you see things turning around for Biden?

HOGAN: Well, I – you know, look, I think the – Biden and the Democrats have a monopoly. They’re in – they’re in charge of everything now. They have the House, the Senate and the White House, and so –

KARL: A very narrow majority.

HOGAN: Yes, so whatever happens, you know, they are going to either get credit or – or get blamed. And I think it should be a pretty good year for Republicans unless we blow it.

KARL: But it’s hard to call him a failed president when you look at his legislative achievements. I mean you may disagree with the bills, but he’s –

HOGAN: He’s gotten some things done and he can point to that. We’ve got a couple of things done. But whether they’re actually good bills or not and whether the Inflation Reduction Act actually, you know, reduces or increases is what we’re going to have to find out.

KARL: Yes. OK, so you – as I said, you were at the Iowa State Fair. You running for president?

HOGAN: Well, I know one thing, I was eating pork chops and fried food and it was a great time. I got a chance to talk with voters.

KARL: Yes.

HOGAN: But I'm going to finish my term as governor of Maryland till next January and see – you know, I'm out helping people in this November election all around the country. I’ve been to 10 or 12 states in the past few weeks. And I'm – it’s really great to be out there talking to people.

KARL: Doesn’t sound like a typical schedule for a governor in Maryland unless he’s got some other plans.

HOGAN: Well, I definitely am going to be a voice and I'm – I'm going to try to do what I can to get my party back on track because I want to win elections instead of lose elections.

KARL: Would you run as an independent?

HOGAN: That’s not something I’ve ever considered, no. But I can – I can tell you, I understand why all the people are talking about that because they’re frustrated with both parties and a majority of people are really kind of fed up with Democrats and Republican and all this angry rhetoric and toxic, divisive politics.

KARL: So it doesn’t sound like you’re ruling it out. You just haven’t thought about it.

HOGAN: No, I – I haven’t given any thought to that.

KARL: OK, Governor Hogan, thank you for joining us. Appreciate it.

HOGAN: Thank you.

KARL: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after House Democrats passed their sweeping climate and healthcare bill Friday following 18 months of tense negotiations.

Here now to discuss that and more, in her first Sunday show interview as White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.

Karine, I've had the privilege of having the first interviews with several White House press secretaries...

(LAUGHTER)

KARL: ... Democrat and Republican. It's a privilege to have you here.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Thank you so much, Jon, for having me.

KARL: Let me start with the Mar-a-Lago search, which I know you can't talk about the investigation. But how concerned is President Biden about the national security implications of such highly classified materials being down there?

JEAN-PIERRE: So, as you just stated, Jon, I cannot speak to that. It would be inappropriate to me to speak on that because the president has been very clear an unequivocal about this, is that, when it comes to law enforcement matters, investigation, the Department of Justice has complete, complete independence. And he has said that during his campaign; he has said that as president. We do not interfere. We do not get briefed. We do not get involved.

KARL: So I understand you can't talk about the investigation, but I'm asking you about the national security implications. As you know, top Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are calling on the Biden administration to do an assessment of -- of any national security challenges posed by this. Is the president concerned...

JEAN-PIERRE: Again...

KARL: ... of the...

JEAN-PIERRE: I cannot -- I cannot, absolutely cannot...

KARL: You can't even talk...

JEAN-PIERRE: No, I cannot comment on this. It is an investigation that is currently happening. I hear your question.

KARL: Yeah.

JEAN-PIERRE: But it would be inappropriate for me as the press secretary to comment on this. It would be inappropriate for any of us, including the president or anyone in the administration, to comment on this. This is a law enforcement matter. And the Department of Justice is going to move forward as they see fit.

KARL: And -- and it's true that Biden, Joe Biden as a candidate, was consistent on this. As president he's always said independent Justice department, no politicization. But let me play something to you one of the top Republicans in the House had to say about this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ELISE STEFANIK, (R) NEW YORK: President Donald Trump is Joe Biden's most likeliest political opponent in 2024. And this is less than 100 days from critical midterm elections. The FBI raid of President Trump is a complete abuse and over-reach of its authority.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: So he ran on not politicizing the DOJ. He has said that as president. But how concerned is he that -- to see this investigation play out in the middle of a campaign, at least raising the appearance of a politicized Department of Justice?

JEAN-PIERRE: So just to comment on what I just heard, this is not true. This is not something -- let me just step back even further. When the president, on January 7th, in 2021, when the president nominated Merrick Garland, he was very clear about this. He said that he believes in the rule of law. Merrick Garland would not be the president's lawyer; he would not be the vice president's lawyer; this is about the American people and doing what is right for the American people. The Department of Justice, when it comes to law enforcement, is independent. This is what we believe, and this is what the president has said. This is not about politicizing anything. That is not true at all. And I would remind our -- our folks on the other side that the FBI director was appointed by the president's predecessor.

KARL: Donald...

JEAN-PIERRE: I would remind the folks on the other side that when Merrick Garland was indeed confirmed, it was a bipartisan fashion. So, again, this is not what this is about. We do not interfere. We do not get briefed. The Department of Justice, again, when it comes to law enforcement matters, it is independent, complete independence. And I'm just not going to comment on that. None of us will, because we're going to let Merrick Garland speak for himself and his department.

KARL: And even to this point, President Biden has not been briefed about any of this?

JEAN-PIERRE: Not been briefed. We have not interfered.

KARL: Not discussed it at all?

JEAN-PIERRE: Not discussed. We have...

KARL: No any of that stuff? Interesting.

JEAN-PIERRE: I'm going to tell you, Jonathan, we have learned about all of this the same way the American people have learned about this, through public reports, through you -- your reporting and every -- every other reporter who has talked about this. That's how we have learned about -- about what is happening.

KARL: Let -- let me turn to the domestic agenda. So we saw our -- our poll that came out, ABC News/Ipsos, that came out last Sunday, showed that 37 percent of Americans approve of President Biden's handling of -- of the economy. Seventy percent say they felt the economy was getting worse.

Now, we have since learned that inflation actually abated in -- in July. But why is it that, if things are getting better, so many Americans are unhappy with President Biden's handling of it?

JEAN-PIERRE: So, we’ll say this, we have said this before, it’s like we get it, we understand what the American people are feeling at this time. This is a number one priority, inflation has been a number one priority for this president. Lowering costs has been a number one priority for this president.

If you look at everyday this summer we saw gas prices go down by more than a $1, saving Americans about -- a little bit more than 100 bucks a month, that matters, and that is because partly of the work that this president has done.

You just mentioned how inflation abated. You look at the CPI data last month in July, zero percent of inflation. And so that is the work that we will continue to do, and if you look at -- I know we're about to talk about what Congress did -- what Democrats in Congress did with this Inflation Reduction Act, the work of this president, this president -- when he announced back in 2019 he wanted to make sure that he had -- led with this conviction on what is needed for the American people, making sure that we build this economy from the bottom up and the middle out, do not leave anyone behind.

And you see that anti-inflation bill -- you see that it's going to lower costs for Americans, prescription drugs, energy costs, and also let’s not forget those 13 million Americans on the ACA, Affordable Care Act, who are now going to continue to see their premiums go down, that is important.

KARL: But let me ask you, it's called the Inflation Reduction Act but the Congressional Budget Act -- Office, which is nonpartisan, said that there would be a negligible impact on inflation this year and barely impact inflation at all next year. I mean, isn't it almost Orwellian -- how can you call it Inflation Reduction Act --

JEAN-PIERRE: No.

KARL: -- when the nonpartisan experts say it’s not going to --

JEAN-PIERRE: So I appreciate that --

(CROSSTALK)

JEAN-PIERRE: I appreciate the question. We've actually addressed this, the CBO. It was the top line number, there's more in there that shows that it will have the money from -- remember how we're doing this, too, it's making sure that billionaires in corporate America are paying their fair share, making sure that it’s -- that the tax code is a little bit more fair, and so when you do that, when you put it in its totality, you will see that it will -- it will bring down -- lower the deficit, which will help fight inflation.

Look, here’s the thing. We have 126 economists, both Republicans, both Democrats who have said it's going to fight inflation. We have five former Secretaries --

KARL: So you disagree --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: -- assessment of --

JEAN-PIERRE: Well, there’s more to it. It’s just -- it was -- the way that Republicans did was so that it could make an argument that is false. It is going to fight inflation. It has -- we -- it has been proven, it has been said by economists across the board on the Republican side and the Democrat -- on the Democrat side.

KARL: So before you go, you have seen a lot of Democrats raise -- or at least some Democrats in elected office say that Joe Biden shouldn't run for re-election. That it's time for younger, newer leadership. I'm not going to ask you if he’s going to run because he’s already said that he’s going to run --

JEAN-PIERRE: He intends to run. He intends to run.

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: -- let me ask you -- this was a Maureen Dowd column last Sunday where she said that he shouldn't run but made this point, I thought this was interesting, usually being a lame-duck weakens you but in Biden’s case it could strengthen him. We live in a Washington where people too often put power over principle. So many Republicans have behaved grotesquely out of a fear Trump will turn on them. So the act of leaving could elevate Biden, freeing him from typical re-election pressures, so his team could do what they really thought was right rather than what was politically expedient.

So let me just ask you --

JEAN-PIERRE: Yes.

KARL: -- very quickly -- we really are out of time, but --

JEAN-PIERRE: Yes.

KARL: -- is it possible that if he decides not to run that as a lame-duck president, you wouldn’t be so lame? It might actually be better for him not to be running --

JEAN-PIERRE: I mean --

KARL: -- you feel (ph) like?

JEAN-PIERRE: But here’s the thing about that argument, Jon, first of all, as you said, he intends to run -- we’re not even focused on 2024. We’re focusing on the moment right now --

KARL: Okay.

JEAN-PIERRE: -- in 2022. This is a president that -- who passed the American Rescue Plan with all Democrats, who passed a bipartisan infrastructure legislation which people said it would not happen which is going to --

KARL: He’s got a lot of --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: -- no question --

JEAN-PIERRE: Wait, wait. And now we’re talking about Chips Act, which is going to bring in made in America manufacturing --

KARL: Okay.

JEAN-PIERRE: -- jobs, right? Lower the cost of automobiles, and let's not forget what we were able to do for veterans, right, which is our obligation. The president believes he has an obligation to veterans and now you have this anti-inflation bill. That is more legislation -- historic legislation than I would argue, many would argue since LBJ, that matters.

KARL: Right.

JEAN-PIERRE: That matters for the American people.

KARL: All right. Karine Jean-Pierre, thank you very much --

JEAN-PIERRE: Thank you so much, Jon --

KARL: -- for being here --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: -- first “Sunday Show” interview. Appreciate it.

JEAN-PIERRE: I appreciate it.