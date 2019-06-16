A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, June 9, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS (VOICEOVER): Over two days, President Trump and I covered a lot of ground -

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Look who's in the back of the car! Look who's in the back of the car! Him, right here.

STEPHANOPOULOS (VO): Starting in Iowa on Tuesday where we rode together in his brand new armoured limo, The Beast.

STEPHANOPOULOS: This is some piece of machinery.

TRUMP: Oh, this is amazing actually.

STEPHANOPOULOS (VO): The conversation turned tense after Trump raised the Mueller report, himself.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What's your pitch to the swing voter on the fence?

TRUMP: Safety, security, great economy. I think I've done more than any other first-term president ever. I have a phony witch hunt, which is just a phony pile of stuff. Mueller comes out. There's no collusion. And essentially a ruling that no obstruction. And they keep going with it. You know what? People are angry about it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I don't think that's why he found -- but we don't have time for that now. We'll talk about later.

TRUMP: That is what they found. Excuse me. He found no collusion. And they didn't find anything having to do with obstruction because they made a ruling based on his findings and they said no obstruction.

STEPHANOPOULOS: They didn't examine collusion. He laid out evidence of obstruction.

TRUMP: Oh, are you trying to say now that there was collusion even though he said there was no collusion?

STEPHANOPOULOS: He didn't say there's no collusion.

TRUMP: He said no collusion.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He said he didn't look at collusion.

TRUMP: George, the report said no collusion.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Did you read the report?

TRUMP: Uh, yes I did, and you should read it, too.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I read every word.

TRUMP: Alright, let's go. You should read it, too, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS (VO): Back at the White House Wednesday, we were invited into the Oval Office where the president returned to the Mueller report -- again unprompted -- this time responding to a question about unfavorable 2020 polling.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But why does it bother you so much?

TRUMP: Because it's untrue. I like the truth. You know, I'm actually a very honest guy. If I thought they were correct, I wouldn't be complaining at all. I understand that. It's like the witch hunt that goes on. No collusion with Russia, there was no collusion. And what bothers me --

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, that's not -- that’s not what Robert Mueller found.

TRUMP: You know can I -- i's what it says. It said no collusion.

STEPHANOPOULOS (VO): In fact, the report cites 126 contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia, but insufficient evidence to charge a criminal conspiracy.

TRUMP: Now George, all I want is the truth. All I want is fairness.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But -- but you say that, for example, you were pursuing a Trump Tower in Moscow during the campaign and denying any relationship with Russia.

TRUMP: George, let me tell you: I didn't even do a deal in Moscow, do you know we, I don't even think they had --

STEPHANOPOULOS: You were pursuing it.

TRUMP: Excuse me, excuse me. Pursuing, what does pursuing mean? You know, because someone walks in, says, "Hey we're looking at --" Do you know that I don't even think they had a site? I don't even think they knew who was gonna do the deal. It was a concept of a deal, more of a concept than anything else. It was a concept of a deal someplace in Russia, probably in Moscow, and I was lookin' at places all over the world --

STEPHANOPOULOS: But didn't voters have a right to know that?

TRUMP: I wouldn't mind telling ‘em. There's nothing wrong with it. In fact, I -- I didn’t consider that pursuing a deal when you don't even have a site.

STEPHANOPOULOS (VO): Then that stunning admission about the prospect of accepting help from a foreign power in 2020.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Your campaign this time around, if foreigners, if Russia, if China, if someone else offers you information on opponents, should they accept it or should they call the FBI?

TRUMP: I think maybe you do both. I think you might want to listen. I don't -- there's nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, "We have information on your opponent." Oh, I think I'd want to hear it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You want that kind of interference in our elections?

TRUMP: It's not an interference. They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI. If I thought there was something wrong. But when somebody comes up with oppo research, right, that they come up with oppo research. “Oh, let's call the FBI.” The FBI doesn't have enough agents to take care of it, but you go and talk honestly to congressmen, they all do it, they always have. And that's the way it is. It's called oppo research.

STEPHANOPOULOS (VO): Later that day, I asked him about Mueller's findings on obstruction of justice, and a statement signed by more than a thousand former prosecutors who believe Trump was spared from indictment only because of a Justice Department opinion that a sitting president cannot face criminal charges.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The attorney general said you didn't commit obstruction of justice. Robert Mueller said he's not reaching a decision, could not exonerate you. And he laid out all that evidence. More than a thousand former federal prosecutors have looked at --

TRUMP: Oh, that's -- but they're all politicians.

Hey George. Look, I know more about prosecutors than you'll ever know. They're politicians. I could get you 5,000 that would also say that there's nothing. You know, I -- I saw their names. And these are all -- many of 'em are Trump haters. Many of 'em if you look at the names.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Many Republicans, too.

TRUMP: I could get you thousands. You know how many prosecutors there have been over the -- if you add 'em all up? We could get you thousands of prosecutors. I've been treated so unfairly 'cause I never did anything. There was no crime.

STEPHANOPOULOS: One of those prosecutors today, Kamala Harris, running for president said --

TRUMP: Oh, give me a break. She's running for president. She's doing horribly. She's way down in the polls.

STEPHANOPOULOS: She said she would have no choice but to prosecute you.

TRUMP: And I must say Pocahontas is really cleaning her clock. And I heard she made that statement. And you know what? Who wouldn't? Probably if I were running in her position, I'd make the same statement.

STEPHANOPOULOS (VO): I asked Trump about some of the specific evidence of possible obstruction Mueller cited in his report.

STEPHANOPOULOS: A lot of evidence, including the episode where you ask your White House counsel, Don McGahn, you tell him, "Mueller has to go." You call him twice --

TRUMP: Yeah, yeah.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- and say, "Mueller has to go. Call me when it's done."

TRUMP: OK now, the story on that very simply, number one, I was never gonna fire Mueller. I never suggested firing Mueller. Do I think--

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's not what he said.

TRUMP: Excuse -- I don't care what he says. It doesn't matter. That was to show everyone what a good counsel he was. Now, he may have gotten confused with the fact that I've always said, and I've said it to you, and I've said to anybody that would listen, Robert Mueller was conflicted.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But why would Don McGahn lie --

TRUMP: But we had a business -- wait a minute--

STEPHANOPOULOS: Why would he lie under oath? Why would he lie under oath to Robert Mueller?

TRUMP: Because he wanted to make himself look like a good lawyer. Or -- or he believed it because I would constantly tell anybody that would listen, including you, including the media, that Robert Mueller was conflicted. Robert Mueller had a total conflict of interest.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And has to go?

TRUMP: I never said -- I didn't say that. If I -- look, Article II. I would be allowed to fire Robert Mueller. There was -- assuming -- assuming I did all of the things, I said I want to fire him, number one, I didn't. He wasn't fired. Okay? Number one, very importantly. But more importantly, Article II allows me to do whatever I want. Article II would have allowed me to fire him.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So it sounds like you --

TRUMP: But I wasn't gonna fire. You know why? Because I watched Richard Nixon go around firing everybody, and that didn't work out too well. So very simply, Article II would allow me to do it.

STEPHANOPOULOS (VO): Article II of the Constitution outlines the powers of the presidency, and the president's defenders argue he cannot commit obstruction of justice while exercising those powers.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You talk about Article II. So your position is that you can hire or fire anybody, stop or start, in any investigation --

TRUMP: That is the position of a lot of great lawyers. That's the position of some of the most talented lawyers. And you have to have a position like that because you're the president. But without even bringing up Article II, which absolutely gives you every right --

STEPHANOPOULOS: So a president can't obstruct justice?

TRUMP: A president can run the country. And that's what happened, George. I run the country, and I run it well.

STEPHANOPOULOS: When the president does it, it's not illegal?

TRUMP: I'm just saying a president under Article II -- it's very strong. Read it. Do you have Article II? Read it.

STEPHANOPOULOS (VO): The president never sat for an interview under oath with the special counsel's team. Instead he answered written questions about contacts with Russia, but he refused to answer any questions about obstruction of justice.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But if you answer these questions to me now, why not answer them to Robert Mueller under oath?

TRUMP: Because they were looking to get us for lies, for slight misstatements. I looked at what happened to people, and it was very unfair. Very, very unfair. Very unfair.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So I'm listening to you. You're not worried about being prosecuted once you leave office?

TRUMP: I did nothing wrong, George. Did nothing wrong. There was no collusion. You don't even hear Russia mentioned anymore. Russ -- Russia's not mentioned. Now, it's all about obstruct -- obstruction of what? They built up a phony crime. They hired a man that hated Trump. He hired 18 people that were Democrats that hated Trump. Some of them contributed to Clinton's campaign.

A couple of 'em worked for Clinton. I mean, what kind of a rigged deal is this? And then on top of it, after two years and after being the most transparent in history -- I gave them 1.5 million pages of documents, right? I gave them four or five hundred witnesses. I let Don McGahn testify. I let him say -- he was the White House counsel. I let him test -- I knew he was gonna testify.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you didn't sit for an interview. You didn’t answer questions on obstruction.

TRUMP: Now, wait a minute. Wait a minute. I did answer questions. I answered them in writing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Not on obstruction.

TRUMP: I don't know about those -- I don't know. I answered a lotta questions. They gave me questions. I answered them in writing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Not on obstruction.

TRUMP: Look, George, you're being a little wise guy, okay, which is, you know, typical for you. Just so you understand. Very simple. It's very simple. There was no crime. There was no collusion. The big thing's collusion. Now, there's no collusion. That means they set -- it was a setup. In my opinion, and I think it's gonna come out.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Who set it up?

TRUMP: I hope it’s gonna come out. We are going to find out very soon. Because I really believe it's gonna come out. When you look at Strzok, these FBI guys that were lowlifes, when you look -- 'cause the FBI's the greatest. But these -- the top people were absolutely lowlifes. When you look at Strzok and Page and they're talking about an insurance policy just in case she loses, that was the insurance policy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, I've heard you talk about that before, which --

TRUMP: I really believe it’s gonna come out. When you look at Strzok --

STEPHANOPOULOS: I -- I understand that. But if they were determined to prevent you from becoming president, why wouldn't they leak it beforehand?

TRUMP: You know what --

STEPHANOPOULOS: It didn't come out before the election --

TRUMP: You'd have to ask them. Oh, they tried. They tried. And you know what? Had that gone out before the election, I -- I don't think I could've -- I don't think I would've had enough time to defend myself --

STEPHANOPOULOS: You clearly believe there was a group of people working against you. Do you think President Obama was behind it?

TRUMP: I would say that he certainly must have known about it because it went very high up in the chain. But you're gonna find that out. I'm not gonna make that statement quite yet. But I would say that President Obama had to know about it.

STEPHANOPOULOS (VO): And of course our conversation took place against the backdrop of growing calls from Democrats eager to open an impeachment inquiry.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You're not worried about what happens in Congress?

TRUMP: Look. The Republicans in the Senate, every single one of 'em that I see know this is a witch hunt. They get it a hundred percent. And that's what matters. The Democrats are gonna do it only because they might think it helps them. I think it actually hurts 'em in the election. But there's never been a time in the history of our country where somebody was so mistreated as I have been. And this should never, ever be allowed to happen to another president again. A previous administration used the intelligence data and the intelligence agencies to spy on my campaign.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you believe that President Obama spied on your campaign --

TRUMP: I don't know. But hopefully we're gonna find out.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If the president is inviting foreign interference, why is that not grounds to move towards impeachment?

NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: What we want to do is have a methodical approach to the path that we are on, and this will be included in that. But not any one issue is going to trigger, oh, now, we'll go do this. It's about investigating, it’s about litigating, it's about getting the truth to hold everyone accountable and no one is above the law.

KARL: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is here for her first Sunday show interview since taking office. Congresswoman, welcome to THIS WEEK. Thank you for joining us.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Of course. Thank you for having me.

KARL: So what's your sense? You watched that whole interview play out? Does this change the calculus on impeachment?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well, I think every day that passes the pressure to impeach grows and I think that it’s justifiable, I think the evidence continues to come in and I believe that with the president now saying that he is willing to break the law to win re-election, that -- that goes -- that transcends partisanship, it transcends party lines and this is now about the rule of law in the United States of America.

KARL: There’s a new poll out this morning, NBC News that shows significant growth in Democratic support for impeachment. And the -- the survey was done before George's interview. Pelosi, though -- Speaker Pelosi has really held her line on this. How is that flying with progressives?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well, you know, I think for me this question has -- should not be about polls, it should not be about elections. I think that -- that impeachment is incredibly serious and this is about the presence and evidence that the president may have committed a crime, in this case more than one. And so I believe that -- that our decision on impeachment should be based in our constitutional responsibilities and duties and not in elections or polling.

That being said, with the increase in polls I think the American people are now recognizing, in -- in a much broader scale, the depth and the severity of the misconduct coming out of the White House and a demand to protect our institutions and protect the rule of law in the United States and -- and at least opening an inquiry into -- into possible misconduct.

KARL: So how is that real progressive frustration that Speaker Pelosi has said at least so far -- and she seems to be really holding the line that she's not ready to do that?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think it's quite real. I believe that there is a very real animus and desire to make sure that we are -- that -- that we are holding this president to account.

KARL: What have you told her about this?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well you know, I think we come together as a caucus and we have these conversations and those -- as -- as the Speaker likes to say, they are family conversations, they are ones that are held in confidence, but I do believe that -- that this is truly, again -- and I’ve said this publicly, I’ve said it privately, I’ve said it when we subpoenaed the attorney general and Secretary Ross today on the census -- I mean this week on the census that this is about the rule of law and we have to make sure that we -- that we are -- holding this president account is holding all of government to account.

KARL: Essentially (ph) you have 41 freshman Democrats that are in seats that were held by Republicans. And from everything I’ve seen, virtually all of them -- these are your majoritymakers, all of them oppose moving forward with impeachment.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I -- I would disagree with that assessment. I think that some of these dynamics are changing. I would -- I would very much not say all of them are opposed to impeachment. I think many of them are extraordinarily concerned about the misconduct coming out. I -- I -- it really -- you have to look at the process. There is opening an impeachment inquiry and then there’s the impeachment vote itself. There may be some that are out on the impeachment vote itself, but I think that there is a growing sentiment even among many of these frontliners, as we call them, swing district Democrats that think we should at least open an inquiry and look into the abundance of evidence, 10 counts of obstruction of justice, four with rock-solid evidence, we have violations of the emoluments clause.

We need to at least open an inquiry so that we can look at what is going on. And that is what opening an -- an impeachment inquiry means.

KARL: Isn’t there a risk -- and I take your point about not wanting to do this for politics, but politics are very real here.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Absolutely.

KARL: If -- if -- even if you open the inquiry, there's a vote, the president is impeached, obviously he would still for politics, but politics are very real here.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Absolutely.

KARL: Even if you open the inquiry, there's a vote, the president is impeached, obviously he would still have to be convicted in the Senate with a super-majority. That's not going to happen.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Right.

KARL: So, don't you risk handing him a political victory here?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: So I think there are a couple of scenarios here. One, there's always the possibility that you open an impeachment inquiry and it does not result in a referral. That we open the inquiry...

KARL: Wouldn't that be a victory for...

OCASIO-CORTEZ: … look at everything.

KARL: ... Trump, too, though?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think that this is about us doing our jobs. And if we're talking about what's going to be a victory for Trump and what's not going to be a victory for Trump then we are politicizing and we are tainting this process, which, again, should be removed from politics.

That being said, Lindsey Graham himself set a very low bar for impeachment in 1998, in the late '90s, with the impeachment of Bill Clinton. That impeachment did not result in a vote by the Senate. But I think for us, what we need to really realize is, are we doing our job as a member of the House?

And the Senate has their entire responsibility. Mitch McConnell has over a hundred bills. He hasn't brought election security to his feet. And let's not forget that he's involved in this mess, too. His wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, just was revealed by The New York Times for having a whole web of potential conflicts of interest and as it relates to bringing projects to Kentucky as well.

I mean, there's a whole other separate set of issues in the Senate. But I think we need to be concerned with our job in the House.

KARL: And what about this question of prosecuting Donald Trump after he leaves office, which we're now hearing from more Democrats, including Kamala Harris?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well, again, this is -- that's out of our -- that's completely out of our scope of responsibilities. I, nor any other elected official has control over potential prosecution after the president leaves office.

KARL: Was it inappropriate to be calling for it? It's like a Democratic variation of "lock her up," you know...

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Right. Well, I wouldn't equate it to that extent, but I don't think that that is -- I just don't see the relevancy in calling for prosecution after he leaves office. We have the ability to actually -- to actually kind of play out our responsibilities now. We have power now. And to bump it to when we don't have power I don't think makes a whole lot of sense in terms of speaking about it.

KARL: OK. So let's turn to the 2020 campaign. Are you going to endorse?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Not now. It's possible that I'll endorse later on perhaps, you know, I do not see myself endorsing any time soon. We haven't even had our first debates yet. I'm very interested in seeing how things play out. So we'll see.

KARL: Bernie Sanders just announced his list of New York endorsements. You obviously weren't on that list because you're not endorsing. Did he ask for your endorsement?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: He hasn't. He hasn't. I think we've been focused on -- you know, he and I have co-led on capping interest rates on credit cards at 15 percent. We're focused on working together in our capacities as a -- as co-workers, me in the House and him in the Senate. And so he has not asked for my endorsement, but he has asked for my co-sponsorship on several bills, which I am happy to offer.

KARL: Would he have an edge? I mean, volunteered for his campaign. He supported your campaign.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think what we really need right now is a presidential candidate that is going to fight for the well being of working-class Americans and all Americans. And I think that he does that excellently. I think his policies do that excellently. I believe Senator Warren's policies do that excellently. And I think that that's really what we need to be looking for in terms of the agenda.

And when we talk about the agenda, for me, that agenda means the right to health care. It means a $15 minimum wage pegged to inflation. It means making sure that we can make college accessible to all people including public colleges, vocational schools, and community colleges. It means having a foreign policy that's focused on peace-building and stability. And that is what I'm looking for, really, in a candidate for the United States presidency.

KARL: So, do you believe the Democrats will lose to Donald Trump if they don't nominate somebody who is, in your mind, a true progressive along the lines you just described?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well, I think that we have a very real risk of losing the presidency to Donald Trump if we do not have a presidential candidate that is fighting for true transformational change in the lives of working people in the United States. I think that if we elect a president on half-measures that the American people don't quite understand the agenda of a president, you know, a that says we're fighting for higher wages but we don't want a $15 minimum wage, fighting for education but we don't to make colleges tuition-free, fighting for women's rights, et cetera, but we don’t want to go all the way with that, then I think we have a very real risk of losing the presidency.

KARL: I saw that you said recently there are too many candidates, 23 I think at the latest count. And you’ve called for I think you’ve said elimination and one of those you named was John Delaney, who you said should sashay his way out.

But any – who else – who else should step out of this race?

OCASIO CORTEZ: Well I think – I think we’ll see, I think Democratic voters will see very soon in about what, a week? Two weeks? Our first Democratic debates, I think we’ll see –

KARL: Twenty of them.

OCASIO CORTEZ: Right, and I do think that the field is too large. I do believe that having a competitive primary is healthy and that it’s good, but we have so many Senate seats to take and the fact that we aren’t discussing that more, even if we win the presidency and we don’t win the Senate, we are not going to be able to get a robust agenda passed in the way that we envision it.

KARL: So Joe Biden appears to be the front runner in virtually all the polls, do you think he has sufficiently answered the accusations from women who accused him of inappropriate touching?

Does he – in short, does he get it?

OCASIO CORTEZ: I think that’s something that he has to kind of show the electorate, I think that – I – you know, I think that it is an issue where there is a struggle, I’ll be completely honest.

I don’t think that he has – I don’t – I wouldn’t say that it is an incredibly severe – like I don’t think that voters think that he is necessarily guilty of sexual misconduct or anything like that.

But I do think that there may be some discomfort, especially seeing some clips this week and, you know, week before telling a 13 year old, telling her brothers to watch out for her, and I think there are some things with female voters that it’s just not quite locked down.

And I think that there’s – there’s some ways to go, but this is also a cultural evolution I think that we’re having as a country. So I don’t think it’s necessarily about being punitive in these ways.

But I do think like in all issues and with all demographics and in all electorates, it’s not about right and wrong sometimes, it’s just about whether (ph) feeling like someone gets it or not.

KARL: And – and you get the sense that he has not conveyed that yet, that he really (ph) gets it.

OCASIO CORTEZ: I don’t – I don’t think he’s necessarily convinced all women, but I also don’t think that he is, you know, people tend to interpret these situations as completely one way or another, you know, is he a bad person or is he a good person?

I don’t think it’s about that.

KARL: Do you think Democrats in hind sight made a mistake by giving Bill Clinton a pass all those years over his treatment of women?

OCASIO CORTEZ: Probably, you know, I think that – but again I think this is – I actually don’t think that this is as partisan, I don’t – I wouldn’t look at this through a partisan lens.

I think that this is part of an evolution that we’ve been having as a country. Women have historically been mistreated. There is no – I don’t think that that is really a controversial thing to say.

We still have a pay gap which is persisted by inequalities in parental leave, inequalities in, you know, the fact that women don’t get guaranteed paid leave. I have three staffers that are having children in my first three months and – first rather six months of my term and I see how these inequalities pay out.

That’s why I give all new fathers in my office guaranteed three months paid leave, because those inequalities are very real. So I think that when it comes to President Clinton I think that it’s not just Democrats, I think that we have historically – from Anita Hill to the present day I think that women have historically bared a lot of, you know, difficulty – adversity in the work place.

KARL: Now Biden has said he has the most progressive record of any of the candidates. I know you don’t agree with that. Could you see yourself supporting Joe Biden?

OCASIO CORTEZ: I mean if he wins the nomination, I think that it is absolutely important that we defeat Donald Trump.

KARL: And will progressives rally around Joe Biden? Sufficiently to –

OCASIO CORTEZ: Well I think – I think when it comes to who we select as a presidential candidate, we have to – we have to really factor in the enthusiasm of voters. I think that was an issue that we had in 2016.

I think that it wasn’t necessarily that Trump inspired a wave of enthusiastic voters, it’s that people felt worse about both candidates in 2016 than they have in a very long time. And so I think that we need to pick a candidate that is going to be exciting to vote for, that all people, women, people of all genders, races, income levels, geographies feel excited and good about voting for.

And so I think that that’s really what we should be looking for.

KARL: Has -- has -- do you think Biden has sufficiently answered the question on the Hyde amendment, which -- which bans federal funds for abortion? He had supported it year after year after year, now he says he's against it. Does that close the case for that?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well, I'm encouraged by the fact that he is now against the Hyde amendment. I think that that’s where -- I think it's a very base level where all candidates need to be. I'm excited to be introducing a repeal of the Hyde amendment via amendment -- we’ll see where it goes -- for incarcerated women and the -- the maternal and reproductive healthcare of incarcerated women is -- it should be guaranteed as it is with all women in the United States. And so I think it really depends -- and that's really what the Hyde amendment is about.

The Hyde amendment isn’t about abortion per se. The Hyde amendment is -- is truly about equality of health care and health care access for low-income women and women of color and women that get caught in our -- in our mass incarceration system. And so the Hyde amendment is -- is about income inequality and it’s about women’s healthcare in a system of income inequality. So I think that we need to repeal it. I think that -- that having that -- a strong record, I think all of this is stuff for voters to decide. But I think that we really -- this is not in the niche topic of women's issues anymore, this is an American issue.

We're talking about 50, 51 percent of the American public being impacted by the realities of the Hyde amendment.

KARL: OK. Unfortunately, we're almost out of time but I got a couple of quick ones I want to get to. First, you have suggested that an economic system that has billionaires is immoral. So let me just ask you, if you had a true progressive program put in place, would Jeff Bezos still be a billionaire five, 10 years from now?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well, I think -- for me, I think I spend less time thinking about thinking Jeff Bezos and I think more time thinking about Amazon warehouse workers. I think about the outcomes that I want for those folks. So whether Jeff Bezos is a billionaire or not is less of my concern than if your average Amazon worker is making a living wage, if they have guaranteed health care and if they can send their kids to college tuition-free. And if that’s the case and Jeff Bezos is still a billionaire, that’s one thing. But if his being a billionaire is predicated on paying people starvation wages and stripping them of their ability to access health care, and also if his ability to be a billionaire is predicated on the fact that his workers take food stamps, so I’m paying for him to be a billionaire --

KARL: And do you think that's why he's a billionaire, because he pays his workers starvation wages and --

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think it’s certainly a part of the equation when you have a very large work force and you underpay every single person and then you also participate in -- you know, in taking billions of dollars of government subsidies, I think that that’s -- that could be part of it. But, if he's willing to give up all of his government subsidies, if we’re willing to charge fair taxes, if we're willing to pay people living wage, send people to college tuition-free, guarantee everyone health care and he’s still a billionaire, then, well, that's a fight we can have another day.

KARL: OK. And I know you're working with Ted Cruz on a couple of things. That surprised a lot of people. Have you actually talked to him yet? Have you worked with him personally?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Our teams -- our teams are in communication. We haven't met in person yet, but I do know that we have an ongoing working relationship and I’m extraordinarily excited in seeing what we can accomplish.

KARL: Extraordinarily excited about working with Ted Cruz.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Never thought I’d say it.

KARL: Thank you very much. Thank you for joining us. We hope to have you back again soon.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Thank you (inaudible).

Much more discussion and debate with our powerhouse roundtable coming up.

