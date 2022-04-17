'This Week' Transcript 4-17-22: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, NYC Mayor Eric Adams & Commissioner Keechant Sewell & Dr. Ashish Jha

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: And we are joined now by the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal. Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for joining us this morning.

You know, the Russians have demanded surrender in Mariupol by early this morning. That deadline has now passed. Has the city fallen?

DENYS SHMYHAL, PRIME MINISTER OF UKRAINE: No. City still has not fallen. There is still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end. As for now, they still are in Mariupol. But there is huge humanitarian catastrophe because there is more than 100 civilians which are suffering for more than 40 days of this humanitarian crisis and this -- in this besieged city. And they have no water, no food, no heat, no electricity. And we ask all of our partners to support and help to stop this humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What would control of Mariupol mean if the Russians do indeed take control in the coming hours?

SHMYHAL: There are still our soldiers and some of the regions of Mariupol is under Ukrainian control. So there is no whole control from Russian side of -- in Mariupol.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You discussed the humanitarian disaster right now. We've seen the battering of Ukrainian cities continue. The Austrian chancellor met with President Putin this week and he says that Putin now believes that he is winning this war. Has the tide turned?

SHMYHAL: For now, no one big city in Ukraine is not fallen and on the (inaudible) is under control of Russian military forces. But all of the rest of the cities are under Ukrainian control. We have some of the cities under -- surrounding, so they're besieged, but they’re still under Ukrainian control. Bigger and smaller cities and towns are under Ukrainian control.

Many cities, more than 900 cities and towns and villages in Kyiv, (inaudible) some (ph) regions are freed from the Russian's occupation and are de-occupied (ph) during the last weeks. So we still are fighting, and we have battle in Donbas region right now, but we do not -- do not have intention to surrender.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Biden authorized another $800 million in military aid -- in military aid this week. What more do the Ukrainians need?

SHMYHAL: We are so grateful to American people, especially to President Biden for support of Ukraine, to all of our international partners who support us with ammunition, humanitarian, technical support for our country. We need more money for executing our humanitarian and social obligations from inside (ph) our country.

Now, there are -- only half of our economy is working. So, we ask for financial support and we will have meetings with ministers of finances, with prime ministers, with presidents in this sense.

And we have deficit of the budget about $5 billion per month during this -- every month of the war. So, we appreciate and we are so gratituded (ph) for any financial support from the side of the United States and all of our international partners.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Will you be attending the World Bank meetings in Washington, D.C., this week to make that case for economic aid?

SHMYHAL: Our financial team will work next week in Washington, with all the specialists and managers of World Bank, of IMF, of U.S. Treasury. And we will -- we all will have communications and negotiations about financial support of our country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What's the state of diplomacy right now? President Putin said that the diplomatic talks, any talks about a cease-fire reached an impasse this week. Have they reached a dead end?

SHMYHAL: In any way, Ukraine will prepare to stop this war, doing diplomatic way, when it will be possible. But -- if one of side of this war -- if Russians wouldn't like to have negotiations, so we will fight to the end, absolutely.

We will not surrender. We won't leave our country, our families, our land. So we will fight absolutely to the end, to win in this war.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What's your major message to the West this morning?

SHMYHAL: So, Ukrainians are absolutely responsible for what are we doing during this war. We protect our country.

For protection of our country, for protection for the European democratic -- democracy, we need more sanctions from our West partners. We need more ammunition to protect our country and the European borders. We need more finances to support our people, our refugees, our internally displaced persons, to save our economy for future recovery -- I hope in nearest time -- because we are absolutely prepared for this -- fight for this Russian attacks.

And thank you for our West partners for really support -- especially to the United States which support us since the first day of this war. Thank you so much.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for your time this morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We're joined now by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Thank you both for joining us this morning.

Mayor Adams, let me begin with you. Let's begin with the latest on the subway shooting.

What more have you learned about Frank James and whether he could have been stopped?

ERIC ADAMS (D), NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: Still under active investigation. Cannot thank the commissioner enough for the way she handled the investigation and brought him into apprehension. And so we're still weeding through his history and other parts of this investigation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And, Commissioner Sewell, what do we know about why he turned himself in.

KEECHANT SEWELL, NEW YORK CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER: So I think the fact that he called and turned himself in is evidence by the fact that we were kind of closing in around him. There were a number of avenues we pursued to try to locate Mr. James. We disseminated his picture, made the strategic decision to disseminate his picture and we had a number of people looking for him, hundreds of detectives looking for him. But I think one of the key factors also is our force multiplier, which are the eyes and ears of our incredible New Yorkers, and we were able to bring him into custody.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mayor Adams, in many ways Frank James was hiding in plain sight even before the attack. He was arrested several times. He had YouTube videos packed with hate and suggestions of violence. Do we need a better way to track individuals like this before they take this violent action? And whose responsibility is that?

ADAMS: Yes, I do. I believe we do. I think social media must step up. There's a corporate responsibility when we are watching hate brew online. We can identify using artificial intelligence and other methods to identify those who are talking about violence. Ad you know my concerns around even what's called drill music. Not all drill music, but those that talks about inflicting violence on rival gangs. That is driving some of the shootings we're seeing in the parts of the Bronx.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Commissioner Sewell, we've seen a spate of crimes in subways over the year. The shooting was just the latest of those. Do we need a more robust police presence to convince people in New York City, actually around the country, that subways are safe?

SEWELL: The subways have to be safe and they will be safe. Since January, we enhanced patrols in the subway. We've done over 280,000 additional inspections by uniform personnel in the subway system. Couple that with our subway safety task force. As it stands now, crime in the subway is actually below pre-Covid numbers. But last week we graduated more recruits from the police academy and we're surging more officers into the subway system. We recognize that people need to see a visible presence of police in the subway, and we're endeavoring to make sure that that happens.

There's also security measures that we don't see, but we understand that that reassurance is required and we're putting multiple officers in the subways every single day.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mayor Adams, you promised to focus on crime in your campaign, but major crime have continued to rise on your watch. How do you explain it? What more can be done?

ADAMS: A national problem. You know, I say over and over again, there are many rivers that feed the sea of violence. This is a national issue. It's not a red state, blue state. In fact, red states are experiencing a higher murder rate than blue states. Tulsa is three times the murder rate of Los Angeles. Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisiana, those are the highest murder rates in our entire country.

I think the president has done an amazing job. But you've heard the narrative beforehand about defunding the police. Let me tell you what the defunders of police are. Those are those who did not vote on the Build Back Better bill. Money was in that bill for police officers. We have 2,400 ATF agents in our country. Only 80 are in New York. We need to double that amount. We need to go after the ghost guns. We need to put a head to ATF in place. Put in place a real gun tracing program.

And then we have to be preventive. Many of these generational social problems have become the pipeline to violence. And the only thing that is beating that pipeline is the pipeline of guns that are coming into our inner cities.

Big cities are hurting all across America. We're going to do our job. We took 1,800 guns off the street this year of -- and we know that they continue to flow into our cities all across America.

TEPHANOPOULOS: Commissioner Sewell, what's the biggest challenge facing police right now? Is there a trust problem?

KEECHANT SEWELL, NEW YORK CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER: We work to rebuild trust every single day. We need to work with our communities, and we know that. So every single day we have officers out there, I'm out there, rebuilding that trust with the community because we need them. And I think we keep saying that public safety is a shared responsibility. This recent case illustrates just that. And everyone came together. So we need to build strength in our communities with the police.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, Mr. Mayor, the former police commissioner of your city, Bill Bratton, had something to say about this this week on "Bloomberg." I want you to listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAM BRATTON, FORMER NYPD COMMISSIONER: The scales right now are tipped very heavily in favor of the reforms of the progressive left. Well intended, some needed, but a bit too far. And what we have as a result is this growing fear of crime, this growing actual amount of crime, as evidenced in almost every major American city.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is Commissioner Bratton right?

ADAMS: Yes, I -- I believe he is right. And he understood what we had to go through during the mid '80s, early '90s, when we had to transform policing. Major mistakes made throughout the years that destroyed the trust that the police commissioner is talking about. We have to rebuild that trust. But we can't rebuild that trust by allowing those who are dangerous and that have -- they have a repeated history of violence to continue to be on our streets. We have to unbottleneck the courts. Too many people during Covid, when courts closed down, have not served their time or have not been in the courtroom. And then we have to be honest about some of the things we're doing generationally that has created the crime problem that we are facing right now. And that is why we believe in intervention and prevention to solve this issue that we're facing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Commissioner Sewell, I saw you nodding your head. Do you agree?

SEWELL: I do agree. We cannot lose sight of the victims of crime. When believe the system has to be fair and balanced, but when we lose sight of the victims of crime, we are not doing what public safety is intended to do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Commissioner Sewell, Mayor Adams, thanks for your time this morning.

SEWELL: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explaining why the CDC extended the travel mask mandate.

We're joined now by the White House Covid response coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha.

Dr. Jha, thanks for joining us again this morning.

As we headed into this holiday weekend, cases were up in 31 states, hospitalizations up in 14 states. Are you worried about another surge coming out of this holiday?

DR. ASHISH JHA, WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 RESPONSE COORDINATOR: Good morning, George. Thanks for having me here.

The good news is that infection numbers are so low and, obviously, hospitalizations right now are the lowest level of the pandemic, but as you said, BA.2 is causing an increase in cases in many parts of the country. And I think what we need to be doing right now is monitoring this very carefully. I don't expect a surge at all like what we saw in January. I think that is extremely unlikely. But we’ve got to take these things seriously, monitor it closely and see where it goes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What do we know about BA.2? Is it the variant simply more transmissible or is it better at evading our immune defenses?

JHA: Yes, the good news on this, on BA.2, is that our vaccines are holding up just fine, especially if you’re boosted, you’re going to do fine. But the bottom line is that it is more transmissible, does not cause more severe disease and the vaccines are holding up so it's that transmissibility that’s really causing it to increase in terms of infections across the country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And that's why we're seeing this increase, this increase in cases -- at least, we’ve seen cities like Philadelphia reimpose their mask mandate. As we just saw, the travel mask mandate was extended as well. But what are the right criteria for reimposing mandates? Some experts like Dr. Leana Wen say rising cases actually shouldn't be the trigger. We should focus on hospital capacity and whether vaccines are still working. Does that make sense?

JHA: Yes, the CDC’s laid out a framework on this and I think it’s quite good and something I've been very supportive of actually for a while. And the CDC says we should look at a variety of things. We should be looking at cases, should be one of the factors. But we should also be looking at hospitalizations, obviously, because that matters more. And then we should be looking at hospital capacity and we should be making decisions based on all of those factors. And I think those all are important and that’s what the CDC guidance recommends, and I certainly agree that that's what we should be using.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you expect the travel mask mandate to be extended again?

JHA: This is a CDC call, decision by the CDC scientists. They made out -- they made it very clear that they needed 15 days to assess the impact of BA.2 on hospitalizations, deaths, to see if there’s a substantial increase in severe disease. My expectation is that we're going to gather that data and within a couple weeks we’re going to make a more durable decision.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And what's your latest thinking on when or whether people should get an extra booster shot, a fourth shot?

JHA: Yes, it's a very good question. The data out of Israel is pretty compelling. That's what drove both the FDA and CDC to make the decisions it did. People over 60 when they got that second booster four months after their first, not only did they have fewer infections, but it also reduced mortality by a significant amount. If you're over 60, you should be out there getting that second booster. 50 to 59 you're eligible. Worth having a conversation with your physician. For me based on the data, 60 and above it's very reasonable. This is what I recommended to my parents and that's what I think people should do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is covid still a crisis?

JHA: it is still a real challenge for our country. If you look at this, we saw loss of people get infected. Americans are still dying every day from this virus. We've seen evolution of this virus over time. The pandemic is not over. As much as we wish it were, we're in much better shape, but we have to keep plugging away at managing the virus to get back to our lives.

STEPHANOPOULOS: you're about two weeks into the job at the white house. What have you learned about government work and what's your biggest challenge going forward?

JHA: what I learned about government work is how important it is to do the right thing for the American people. For me and the advice I’ve gotten from my colleagues in the white house is focus consistently on what's good for the American people. Drown out the noise. If you do that, it makes decision making a lot easier, a lot more impactful, but obviously that is what we're all there for. That's what we should be doing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: dr. Jha, thanks for your time and information.

JHA: Thank you.