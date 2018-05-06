'This Week' Transcript 5-6-18: President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani

This is a rush transcript and will be updated.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: Good morning. Let’s get right to it. Our exclusive guest this week, the president’s top attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Mayor Giuliani, thanks for joining us this morning.

RUDY GUILIANI, ATTORNEY FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP: Good morning, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president said you didn’t get the facts straight, so let’s try to get some facts on the table direct to begin with. The president does acknowledge meeting Stormy Daniels, correct?

GIULIANI: You know, I’m not really involved in the -- in the Daniels thing. So I don’t -- I don’t know. I mean, he denies that it happened, she has written a letter denying it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well we do have a picture of them together, so the -- the president --

GIULIANI: Well, it depends on kind of what you mean by met her. Right?

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, yes, there’s the picture right there. I just want to get that fact on the table.

GIULIANI: Well it looks like my friend Donald Trump before he was president, but -- and that looks like the woman who was on Saturday Night Live last night.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That’s right. But does --

GIULIANI: Now that’s pretty -- I -- I think she -- she kind of -- god, if I were her lawyer I’d be very upset. Fame and fortune, let me make money. How is she damaged? She’s become rich as a result of this. The $130,000 doesn’t mean anything. Boy, I wish that was my case.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So the president does deny any sexual relationship with Stormy Daniels?

GIULIANI: He has. I have not -- I’m not -- as I said, I’m not involved in that. But the reality is he denies it. She denied it. Then when -- when it was opportunistic, right before the election, she came forward and then of course the whole thing happened with Michael Cohen. And -- and it’s history now because it wasn’t a campaign anything that --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, but -- but let me just -- because you say it’s history. When did the president first learn that Stormy Daniels wanted money to keep quiet about the relationship?

GIULIANI: Don’t -- don’t know and doesn’t matter to me. What matters to me are two things. There are two relevant legal things, which is what my job is. Number one, it was not a campaign contribution because it would have been done anyway. This is the kind of thing that I’ve settled for celebrities and famous people. Every lawyer that does that kind of work has.

And number two, even if it was considered a campaign contribution, it was entirely reimbursed out of personal funds. Which I don’t think we’ll even get to, because the first one’s enough. So --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well --

GIULIANI: Case closed -- case closed for Donald Trump. And I think for -- for Michael Cohen, who I think got a big boost with Judge Ellis’s comments the other day.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well let’s -- let’s -- the other day you also told BuzzFeed, though, that at some point after the 2016 election, Michael Cohen had complained to some people that he hadn’t been paid by Donald Trump. And then -- so then you said Cohen met with Trump and told him and Giuliani said that we’ll cover your expenses, they work out this $35,000 a month retainer after that. So -- so the president did know about this after the campaign?

GIULIANI: Can’t say that. I mean, at some point, yes but it could have been recently, it could have been a while back. Those are the facts that we’re still working on. And that -- you know, may be in a little bit of dispute. This is more rumor than it is anything else. But --

STEPHANOPOULOS: But that’s what you said. You said that to BuzzFeed.

GIULIANI: But here’s the -- but here’s the -- well, yes, I mean that -- that’s one of the possibilities and one of the rumors. The reality is --

STEPHANOPOULOS: You stated it as fact.

GIULIANI: Well, maybe I did. But I -- right now, I’m at the point where I’m worrying (ph) and I can only -- I can’t prove that, I can just say it’s rumor. I can prove it’s rumor but I can’t prove it’s fact. Yet. Maybe we will.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But -- but you’ve said as -- it -- you’ve said as a matter of fact on Hannity and BuzzFeed, you talked to the Washington Post about it.

GIULIANI: I don’t know -- I don’t know how you separate fact and opinion.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, it’s --

GIULLIANI: When I state an opinion, I’ll say this is my opinion. And when I state a fact, I’ll say this is a fact.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You said the president worked out a retainer agreement with Michael Cohen after the election in order to repay him --

GIULIANI: No, no --

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- for the settlement to Stormy Daniels.

GIULIANI: The second part -- the second part of it -- the last part of it, the -- the retainer agreement was to repay expenses, which turns out to have included this one to the woman that you saw on Saturday Night Live last night, trying to make more money and now our NDA with her seems to be irrelevant because she wants to break it up because she wants to make a lot more money than $130,000.

I never thought $130,000 -- I know this sounds funny to people there at home. I never thought $130,000 was a real payment, it’s a nuisance payment. When I settle this -- when it was real or a real possibility, it’s a couple million dollars, not -- not $130,000.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you -- you -- you --

GIULIANI: People don’t go away for $130,000 as a meritorious claim (ph).

STEPHANOPOULOS: You -- you did call it a settlement payment, the president did make these payments to Michael Cohen over the course of 2017, according to you. Then why did -- on April 5, why did the president deny any knowledge of the payments when in fact, he had made (ph) the payments?

GIULIANI: Well I don’t know -- I don’t know when the president learned about it, he could have learned about it after or not connected the whole thing at -- at that time. The reality is those are not facts that worry me as a lawyer.

Those don’t amount to anything, what -- what is said to the press. That’s political. What matters to me as a lawyer is --

STEPHANOPOULOS: (Inaudible) OK to lie to the press?

GIULIANI: Gee, I don’t know, you -- you know a few presidents who did that, I don’t think that this president has done that. But in any event, that’s not the crime. The crime is was it a campaign contribution, not a campaign contribution.

A hundred percent, people want to avoid that conclusion because it gets them out of trouble and it makes the whole investigation and -- and -- and the tactics that we use by the prosecutors totally repugnant.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But as you know, the law says that any payment in connection with the campaign could be considered something that has to be reported --

MALE: Unless --

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- hold on, let me just finish the question and then you can respond. Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels, where (ph) it says there’s a great deal of that, that it’s contemporary (ph) to say --

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: Michael Avenatti -- Michael -- Michael --

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- that they did in fact discuss the campaign.

GIULIANI: Michael Avenatti’s going to say what he has to say to collect his money, so I know he’s coming on later and people can judge why the heck he let her go on Saturday Night Live.

This is a serious case and not a comedy. But the reality is, here’s the test not of Michael Avenatti, not of me, but of the campaign finance commission. If it could be for any other purpose, even if the purpose is campaign, any other purpose.

If a man buys a suit, if a woman buys a dress, it cannot be considered a campaign contribution. Now this was for another purpose, to protect him, to protect his family. It may have involved the campaign, doesn’t matter.

And it would’ve been done under any other circumstances, if there was no campaign and I can prove --

STEPHANOPOULOS: If that’s the case, then why wasn’t --

GIULIANI: -- and I can prove that it has been done on numerous times, not necessarily with President Trump, but with many other people that I and other lawyers have represented.

STEPHANOPOULOS: If it could have been done at any other time, this -- this became -- she gave an interview back in 2011, there was a blog post back in 2011, she was on radio shows earlier as well, why didn’t the president make the payment earlier?

GIULIANI: I don’t know, maybe she didn’t demand it earlier. You’re not going to pay if you’re not -- if there’s no demand. I have -- I have no idea what the history of her representation was.

I do think it’s suspect that she waits until the very last minute with regard to the campaign, and where you could get the maximum personal damage against the president. Back in 2011, he was -- he was a celebrity. But he wasn’t running for president of the United States.

Now that adds to the situation, it doesn’t create any additional motivation, though (ph). Primary motivation is personal, a long history of doing that that she and Avenatti and the other lawyers don’t have anything to do with, and I’m very comfortable with that part of the case, George.

(CROSSTALK)

You know it’s the Mueller -- it’s the Mueller part of the case that I came in for, not the --

STEPHANOPOULOS: And I -- and I want to get to that as well --

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: -- That one’s gone, that one’s gone. I think if you asked the prosecutors off the record, they would tell you that’s gone.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well there is -- we want to get to that because there were even interviews as late as this week where people said that it was clear to them coming out of those interviews that it wasn’t gone.

But even the president’s allies are having a -- are having a hard time -- having a hard time believing that Mr. Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen without knowing what it was for. Here’s Andrew Napolitano on Fox.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREW NAPOLITANO, SENIOR JUDICIAL ANALYST, FOX NEWS: If Rudy wants the public to believe that Donald Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen $130,000 and didn’t know what it was for, didn’t know that it was going to silence Stormy Daniels, that is unworthy of belief.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

How do you respond to Andrew Napolitano?

GIULIANI: Well the judge doesn’t know the facts of the case, he knows less about the facts case (ph) than I do. Wonderful guy, Judge Napolitano, but he really shouldn’t be speculating on facts that he doesn’t know. And I think he would regret that if he -- if he thought about it.

$130,000 between a lawyer and a client and -- and a client who’s worth, you know, billions, is not -- George, you know, I don’t like saying this, but it’s not a great deal of money.

$1.3 million is a great deal of money. That’s the kind of money you would think of as a settlement. If I saw $130,000, I would never think it was to settle a substantial claims against my client.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you confident that Michael Cohen never told President Trump that I made this payment in order to have -- make a payment to Stormy Daniels?

GIULIANI: Why would -- why would -- number one, why would I be and why would I be concerned when it’s not a campaign contribution? It was done for other purposes in addition to possible campaign purposes. End of case.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you do acknowledge --

GIULIANI: He was (ph) repaid. End of case.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you acknowledge that Michael Cohen would tell the president this is what it’s for?

GIULIANI: On October 15, 16? Right before the election? $130,000 payment when there were other -- I did make clear -- and I don’t know what they are yet. I will know. There were other things involved that had nothing to do with Stormy Daniels. In other words, other amounts of money. This was not uncommon for him to do that.

So no, I would not -- I would not -- if I were him and I were the president’s lawyer and I had done this in the past and it had worked out in the past, I would not go to him and bother him two weeks before the election with this thing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But certainly April 5, 2018 the president knew that Michael Cohen had made these payments he in fact had reimbursed Michael Cohen for it.

GIULIANI: I -- I don’t know and I don’t think it’s at all relevant anymore. This is another tangent like, you know, chasing the Flynn tangent when it turns out that John Kerry is now violating the Logan Act and nobody seems to care. You haven’t asked me about that (ph).

STEPHANOPOULOS: Even -- even if this was not a campaign finance violation (ph) --

GIULIANI: We missed John (ph) -- we miss John Kerry (ph).

STEPHANOPOULOS: Right. Even -- even if you -- if this was not a campaign finance violation, as you say, this was a liability to Michael Cohen. Why didn’t the president include that liability on his financial disclosure form?

GIULIANI: Well how could he if he didn’t know it? Right? I mean, first of all, it isn’t a liability, it’s an expense and I don’t think those are included. So I’m representing the president, let’s say. And I came down to Washington this weekend. That’s a certain expense. I’d bill him for it three months from now or two months from now. That’s not a loan. He’s not loaning me money.

I’m -- I’m -- my law firm or I -- in this case, I, because I’m representing him individually. I lay out the money and then he pays me back. Sometimes those expenses go on for a couple years.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But -- but then you even called it a settlement payment. So this would be something that he owes Michael Cohen. He didn’t file his financial disclosure until June of 2017. He knew he had this liability to Michael Cohen. He didn’t include it on his financial disclosure form.

GILUIANI: But, George -- but it’s not a loan, it’s an expense. You don’t -- you don’t include all legal fees or all legal payments on your financial disclosure form. And how can you do it when you don’t know about it? I don’t think anyone believes that he knew about it at the time. I think there’s a question about when did he find out.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: No, but before June (inaudible) 2017, you’ve said that he made this agreement with Michael Cohen before June 2017 in order to pay him back.

GIULIANI: The agreement with Michael Cohen, as far as I know, is a longstanding agreement that Michael Cohen takes care of situations like this then gets paid for them sometimes. Gets -- pays him (ph) sometimes it’s reimbursed in another way, depends on whether it’s business or personal.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is Michael Cohen still the president’s attorney?

GILULIANI: No, of course not. It would be a conflict right now for him to be the president’s attorney. I am in this respect. So is Jay Sekulow, so are the Raskins and then of course he has White House Counsel. As you know from working in the White House, that’s not quite your attorney, that’s really the president -- the presidentee’s (ph) attorney.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Correct. And -- and you’ve said he -- he -- this was a regular arrangement he had with Michael Cohen. So did Michael Cohen make payments to other women for the president?

GIULIANI: I have no knowledge of that but I -- I -- I would think if it was necessary, yes. He made payments for the president or he’s conducted business for the president. Which means he had legal fees, monies laid out and expenditures, which I have on my bills to my clients.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And are you confident that his testimony and the Stormy Daniels payment won’t contradict the president?

GIULIANI: Not in any material respect. Look, if it didn’t contradict it at all, then somebody would be lying. I remember that great cross examination when the person just repeated the things over and over again the same way. Of course there’ll be minor details. On the two main facts, was it for the -- was it for another purpose other than just campaign, even if it was campaign? Yes. It was to settle a personal issue that would be embarrassing to him and his wife. Number two, did he repay it over a period of time and then find out ultimately what it was about? Yes.

STEPHAPNOPOULOS: They had --

GIULIANI: I’m comfortable with that. That’s GIULIANI: -- hundred percent, that’s why these people who think they’re chasing this down are -- are involved in the same witch hunt that Judge Ellis was so concerned about with Mueller.

STEPHANOPOULOS: They had dinner in March, a phone call two weeks ago, any other communication and are you sure they didn’t discuss the Stormy Daniels payment during these conversations?

GIULIANI: I -- I -- I don’t think it’s a good idea for the -- for the two of them to talk right now, eventually they can. They are very good friends, I kind of miss Michael’s advice, I think Jay does also.

But right now, the best thing to do is through the lawyers. We have a very good relationship with his two lawyers, and we’re going to continue to -- to -- to do that, and that has worked out for us.

If they had conversations before this, no harm, again that part of the case, George, I am very comfortable, has gone. I got to focus my attention on the -- on the Mueller -- on the Mueller part.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you concerned at all that Michael Cohen’s going to cooperate with prosecutors?

GIULIANI: No I expect that he is going to cooperate with them. I don’t think they’ll be happy with it because he doesn’t have any incriminating evidence about the president or himself.

The man is an honest, honorable lawyer and despite the -- the Times article today, which is totally baseless (ph) as far as I can tell. But you know, that’s his lawyer’s issue where they had to help (ph), my issue is getting up to speed on the facts here. I’m about halfway there.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And has the president or any member of the president’s team ever suggested to Michael Cohen in any way that the president would pardon him if he were indicted or (inaudible)?

GIULIANI: That -- that -- that -- we -- Jay and I have made it clear, and -- and -- and Michael’s lawyers all know that that obviously is not on the table. That’s not a decision to be made now, there’s no reason to pardon anybody now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So it hasn’t been discussed?

GIULIANI: It has not been discussed, and -- and would not be discussed. Does the president have the unfitted (ph) power as President Clinton had, President Reagan? I used to -- I -- (inaudible) the pardon attorney worked for me with President Reagan. He gave out 900 pardons, far fewer than -- than Obama or -- or President Trump.

I’m -- I’m a big believer in the pardon power. There are people I wanted to see get pardons like Michael Milken, who I prosecuted. But right now, pardons would be a bit -- they wouldn’t be illegal to talk about, they’d be kind of confusing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And let’s talk about the Mueller investigation, the president said (ph) again on Friday that he wants to speak with Mueller, answer his questions. So are you prepared to make that happen?

GIULIANI: Not -- not -- not after the way they’ve acted. I -- I came into this case with a desire to do that, and -- and they just keep convincing not to do it. First they leak the questions, then they do this whole thing with -- with (inaudible) --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well let -- let me just stop you right there, because in fact -- in fact those -- those questions were written by Jay Sekulow after a meeting with Mueller and his team, and these were the -- your impression, the impression of the Trump team’s take on the questions, and in fact it was a document made by the Trump team.

It wasn’t something leaked by Mueller.

GIULIANI: It wasn’t (ph) something leaked by us, I know that. I mean I -- look, it may not have been -- first of all I don’t think Bob Mueller leaks, let’s be clear about that. I think that people on a lower -- I don’t think his -- his top guys leak or women, I think people below leak and a lot of people saw these different documents.

Could it have been somebody formerly on our side? Could it have been somebody formerly on theirs? I don’t know. Main fact is I don’t care, my client’s prejudiced by that, but in a way we were helped by it.

So I guess that’s why they suspect us, but we were helped inadvertently. We’re helped because it shows he has no case. Three main issues, right, one is was there collusion? Come on, nobody believes anymore there was collusion.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Several questions on that list about collusion.

GIULIANI: Well there were questions about it because they don’t have any answers, right. They don’t -- they wouldn’t have to ask us if they had answers, right.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- I know you and the president keep on saying that, but Michael Caputo who is -- who has worked on the campaign just met with Mueller’s team this week. He came out saying they asked a lot of questions about -- about collusion.

He came away quite concerned about Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Rick Gates, and others.

GIULIANI: Maybe he’s less concerned now after Judge Ellis gave a pretty good indication that he might toss the case for government misconduct, that he might not even have authority to conduct this investigation, might have to go back to the east district of Virginia.

I would think Mr. Caputo (ph) to rest a little bit easy. Although the man has been tortured. He is one of the people that, you know, has to be looked at for some kind of compensation here.

The man has been tortured. And what he is saying is they asked a lot of questions, but that doesn't mean they know anything.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mayor, what's the -- if the president has done nothing wrong, as you say again and again, and he tells the truth...

GIULIANI: He hasn't done anything wrong, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I know, and if he tells -- and he tells the truth as you would advise him to do, what is the danger in answering Robert Mueller's questions?

GIULIANI: Because they're trying to trap -- you couldn't put a lawyer on the show who wants to keep his law license to tell you he should testify...

STEPHANOPOULOS: But it's only...

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: In a situation...

STEPHANOPOULOS: … doesn't tell the truth.

GIULIANI: No it isn't. It's only prosecutable if they have some built-up, manipulated evidence to prove the president didn't tell the truth. And how often has that happened?

STEPHANOPOULOS: If you have evidence that proves he doesn't tell the truth, then the president didn't tell the truth.

GIULIANI: No. People do things like lie. People lie. Could Comey be lying? You're damn right he could be lying, George. And we're going to walk ourselves into a trap like that? I couldn't...

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: … lie to the special counsel, then he's the one who is vulnerable to perjury...

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: But you've got to prove that. And the special counsel has to be open to believing that. The special counsel so far seems to think that Comey is Moses. And I happen to think Comey is Judas.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you believe the president is telling the truth. If you believe that, if you have that conviction, you're his attorney, why don't you say, go in, talk to Robert Mueller, tell the truth?

GIULIANI: Because I wouldn't be an attorney if I did that, George. I would be living in some kind of unreal fantasy world that everybody tells the truth. I'm not going to send -- they don't have a case on collusion. They don't have a case on obstruction, which is why they're asking all of these cockamamie questions about what do you feel, what do you think.

I'm going to walk him into a prosecution for perjury like Martha Stewart did? I mean, she would tell you they weren't telling the truth.

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: Martha Stewart would tell you that she told the truth, and they set her up.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What happens...

GIULIANI: I don't know that. Well, I don't want to get into that case, I don't know.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Right. But what happens if Robert Mueller subpoenas the president? Will you comply?

GIULIANI: Well, we don't have to. He's the president of the United States. We can assert the same privilege as other presidents have. President Clinton negotiated a deal in which he didn't admit the effectiveness of the subpoena. It was true...

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yes, but he did testify before the grand jury. Is the president willing to do that?

GIULIANI: But only for two-and-a-half hours, only with an arranged format. Would we be willing to do that? I would rather have the Hillary Clinton treatment.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: I think President Clinton was before the...

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: But I would rather have the Hillary Clinton.

STEPHANOPOULOS: … more than two-and-a-half hours.

GIULIANI: No, he was two-and-a-half hours in the grand jury, approximately, maybe three. We'll say three. But Hillary Clinton treatment is what I'm looking for. And that is no under oath, only a Q&A, and then we get the questions in advance, and they write the report two weeks before.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you -- he has (INAUDIBLE) on the topics he wants to discuss. Are you confident the president will not take the Fifth in this case?

GIULIANI: How can I ever be confident of that? When I'm facing a situation with the president and all the other lawyers are, in which every lawyer in America thinks he would be a fool to testify, I've got a client who wants to testify, please, don't -- he said it yesterday.

And, you know, Jay and I said to ourselves, my goodness, you know, I hope we get a chance to tell him the risk that he's taking. So he may testify. And we may actually work things out with Bob Mueller, because working with him directly is good.

But if they keep undermining it, and we have situations like Judge Ellis saying that they're out of control and they're not authorized, and they refuse to give the judge their authorization, what's going on with that, George? God almighty.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Final question, do you still want Rod Rosenstein to shut down this investigation?

GIULIANI: I do. I believe that after Judge Ellis's remarks last night -- yesterday, rather, on Friday, there's no question that the amount of government misconduct is accumulating. I happen to believe it's greater than anybody realizes. Very embarrassing to my former Justice Department.

Very embarrassing not to FBI agents, please, nobody attack an FBI agent, the Justice Department lawyers who are attacking the former leadership of both organizations.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mr. Giuliani, thanks for your time this morning.

GIULIANI: George, you're always fair, thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Take care.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Stormy Daniels on Saturday Night Live last night, we’re joined now by her attorney. Michael Avanatti joins us live from Las Angeles this morning. Mr. Avenatti, thanks for joining us this morning.

You heard Mayor Giuliani say he thought you made a big mistake allowing your client to go on Saturday Night Live last night. He thinks this hurts your case.

MICHAEL AVENATTI, LAWYER: No, I -- I think that’s ridiculous. I mean Donald Trump went on Saturday Night Live during the election. I -- I don’t think it hurt our case at all.

But I just want to make sure, George, did that interview just happen? I mean I’m not being spoofed, right?

STEPHANOPOULOS: You heard -- you heard the whole thing, what’s your reaction?

AVENATTI: It’s an absolute unmitigated disaster for Rudy Giuliani and the president. It’s a train wreck. I can’t believe that that actually just happened. I mean what we witnessed by Rudy Giuliani may be one of the worst T.V. appearances by any attorney on behalf of a client in modern times.

He now expects the American people to believe that he doesn’t really know the facts, that as to every key question you asked, he hasn’t communicated with the president about it. I mean this guy’s all over the map over the last 72 hours on some very simple facts that should be very straightforward.

I think it is obvious, George, to the American people that this is a cover up, that they are making it up as they go along, they don’t know what to say because they’ve lost track of the truth.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well let’s try to break down some of those points right there. Number one, do you have evidence that this was in fact a campaign related payment? We know the timing of it, but do you have other evidence, any communication between Michael Cohen and -- and your client?

Any communication between Michael Cohen and the president that demonstrates this is connected to the campaign?

AVENATTI: There is significant amount of evidence, there is no question that this had everything to do with the campaign. In fact, if you go back and replay that interview, and that will be done I’m confident, and if you look at the answers, you’re going to find an inconsistency with what Rudy Giuliani just told you.

Early in the interview he told you it has nothing to do with the campaign, later in the interview you asked him if there was going to be inconsistencies between Michael Cohen’s testimony and Donald Trump and he equivocated.

He basically said that well it may have had something to do with the campaign, but it also has to do with personal issues. There’s no question this had everything to do with the campaign. You could look at the timing associated with the payment.

The president could have paid this money or Michael could have paid the money or negotiated this in 2007, ’08, ’09, ’10, ’11, ’12, ’13.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let me stop you there though, because one of the points that Rudy Giuliani made was that it was your client who was pressing for it in -- in -- during the campaign because that’s when it was most valuable.

AVENATTI: That’s -- that’s absolutely false, that is not what happened, my client was preparing to tell her story, my client did not approach Michael Cohen, did not have anyone approach Michael Cohen, Michael Cohen approached my client in her council in an effort to shut her up in the days before the election. And that’s --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: And you can prove that?

AVENATTI: Yes. Absolutely. 100 percent. I wouldn’t be sitting here on television if I couldn’t, George. And look, all you have to do is look at what just happened in that interview to know that their attempting to snow (ph) the American people and when the facts and the evidence come out this is going to be a disaster for Michael Cohen, the president and now Rudy Giuliani. It is time for Rudy Giuliani to be put out to pasture.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you have any evidence that President Trump knew in real time about this agreement about this payment?

AVENATTI: George, we have evidence that the president knew in the -- in the months at least following the campaign of this payment, certainly knew it long before his statement on Air Force One in April of this year where he effectively stood there and lied to the American people about not knowing anything about this payment. And then of course Rudy Giuliani a few days ago goes out and contradicts that.

And now they’re trying to claim that Rudy Giuliani doesn’t know the facts. I mean, any attorney that’s worth anything could have a 30 minute meeting or conversation with his client and get to the bottom of this. This is not a complicated matter that takes months or years to get to the bottom of, George. I mean, this is absurd.

STEPHANOPOULOS: One of the other points we made with Rudy Giuliani, he said he didn’t have any knowledge of payments made by Michael Cohen to other women but he -- but he couldn’t rule it out either and has (ph) said that the payments might have been made if necessary. Do you have any evidence of any other -- that any other women were paid by Michael Cohen or other agents of the president?

AVENATTI: Women have come forward and contacted our office, George, as I’ve stated in the past. And we haven’t completed vetting those stories but I think at the end of the day, there’s going to be evidence of such payments. But I think it’s also important to go back and -- and think about what we’ve just heard and what we’ve heard the last few days.

According to Rudy Giuliani, this was basically commonplace. The president had effectively an extramarital affair slush fund that was administered by Michael Cohen and that he would just be expected to take care of these things. They were a regular occurrence. I mean, that in and of itself should be very disturbing. Most people of means, most people of wealth and celebrity, they don’t have extramarital affair slush funds and the suggestion is insulting.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That may -- that may be but in this case, isn’t it possible that that would actually help the president’s case in showing that he -- if he -- if he did indeed make other payments not connected to the campaign, that this was a regular occurrence for him and so this was just a pattern of practice for him and it was not connected to the campaign?

AVENATTI: Again, George, I don’t think there’s any question that this was connected to the campaign. You’ve got to look at the timing of it, you’ve got to look at the establishment of the LLC and when it occurred. I mean look, what they’re trying to sell the American people is just not believable and they can’t even keep their facts straight or their lies straight.

STEPHANOPOULOS: A few weeks back you put out that computer disk that you then did not reveal. I’m going to show that to our viewers right there. There, we see it right there. This picture’s worth a thousand words. How many words is this worth? What is in that disk and when will you release it?

AVENATTI: Well George, I’m not going to disclose right now what’s on the disk and we’re going to be strategic and thoughtful about what evidence we’re going to reveal and when. I mean, we’ve got a piece of litigation that we’re in the middle of and I think that thus far, over the last few months we’ve been -- we’ve -- our batting average is -- is pretty high and we’re going to be smart about it.

So I’m not going to disclose that right now. But what I will say is is that the more Rudy Giuliani talks, the more Michael Cohen talks, the more statements that the president gives on Air Force One, the better our case gets with each passing day.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you think that Rudy Giuliani in this and other interviews this week has waived attorney-client privilege with the president?

AVENATTI: Well, I think he might have. I mean, I -- and I don’t think it was smart, the way that he’s gone about doing this. I think he’s done considerable harm to the president. I think his representation has been nothing short of a disaster and they would have been better off not saying anything than attempting to peddle what they’ve attempted to peddle over the last 72 hours, that’s for sure.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Michael Avenatti, thanks for your time this morning.

AVENATTI: Thank you, George.

